FORMER LOUSIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL'S LAW FIRM Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Files a Securities Class Action Against Overstock.com, Inc. ‑‑ (NasdaqGS: OSTK)

NEW ORLEANS, Sept. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., have filed a class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the District of Utah on behalf of purchasers of securities of Overstock.com, Inc. (NasdaqGS: OSTK) between May 9, 2019, and September 23, 2019, inclusive (the "Class Period").

What You May Do

If you purchased securities of Overstock and would like to discuss your legal rights you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-ostk/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court no later than 60 days from today.

About the Lawsuit

Overstock is an online retailer of furniture, home décor and other products that recently shifted its focus to include the development and commercialization of the financial applications of blockchain cryptocurrency technologies through its tZERO platform.

On September 23, 2019, following many months of media reports on the bizarre behavior of founder Patrick Byrne, who resigned as CEO in August 2019 and subsequently sold over $91.98 million of stock in the Company in a three-day sales binge, the Company belatedly disclosed the sudden and unexpected departure of CFO Iverson the week prior, and that the Company would lower guidance to break even EBITDA for the year, eliminating the projected $17.5 million that Overstock had recently provided and which was critical to support the launch of its tZERO service.

Following this news, the price of Overstock shares fell from just below $15.00 per share on September 20, 2019, the trading day prior to September 23, 2019, to as low as $11.05 per share, before closing at $11.19 per share, a one day decline of almost 50%.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California and Louisiana.

Contact:

Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner

lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com

1-877-515-1850

1100 Poydras St., Suite 3200

New Orleans, LA 70163

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/former-lousiana-attorney-generals-law-firm-kahn-swick--foti-llc-files-a-securities-class-action-against-overstockcom-inc--nasdaqgs-ostk-300927183.html

SOURCE Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC