Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Overstock.com, Inc.    OSTK

OVERSTOCK.COM, INC.

(OSTK)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Medici Ventures Congratulates SettleMint for its Recognition as a Top Start-up in Low-code Platforms by the Everest Group

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/10/2020 | 08:31am EDT

SALT LAKE CITY, July 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Medici Ventures, the wholly owned blockchain subsidiary of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK), congratulates its blockchain-based company SettleMint for its recognition by the Everest Group in its report on the Top 14 Start-ups in Low-code Platforms.

SettleMint was recognized for its low-code applications that accelerate development of blockchain projects while containing cost. SettleMint’s Blockchain Platform as a Service provides advantages to businesses, developers, and IT leaders, including speed to project launch, transparency, efficiency, and resilience through its use of decentralized technology.

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, where the fragility of centralized systems has been exposed, digital transformation is crucial to business survival. Use cases such as immunity passports, crowd control applications, and more efficient distribution of relief funds have materialized as a response to the pandemic. SettleMint’s use of low-code blockchain applications for these use cases enable businesses, governments, and other organizations to bridge the gap to a post-COVID-19 world.

“Medici Ventures is pleased to see the Everest Group recognize the important work SettleMint is doing,” said Jonathan Johnson, CEO of Overstock and president of Medici Ventures. “SettleMint’s scalable low-code solution makes blockchain use case development and integration highly accessible to organizations and developers, which accelerates the much-needed digital overhaul of outdated centralized systems we currently rely on.”

“SettleMint is honored to receive the Everest Group’s recognition,” said SettleMint CEO, Matthew Van Niekerk. “For large enterprises, trying and implementing new technologies can be challenging, but SettleMint’s solutions have enabled multiple enterprise players to pilot and implement decentralized ledger technology into their technology ecosystems with lower costs and greater efficiency.”

Medici Ventures was founded in 2014 with a mission to change the world by accelerating the adoption of blockchain technology in order to fundamentally change the way in which we transact. Medici Ventures’ companies are introducing blockchain technology to industries including identity, land governance, money and banking, capital markets, supply chain, and voting. Medici Ventures is also committed to increasing public awareness and understanding of the use cases for and corresponding value of blockchain technology through public engagement and policymaker outreach.

About Everest Group

Everest Group is a consulting and research firm focused on strategic IT, business services, engineering services, and sourcing. We are trusted advisors to senior executives of leading enterprises, providers, and investors. Our firm helps clients improve operational and financial performance through a hands-on process that supports them in making well-informed decisions that deliver high-impact results and achieve sustained value. Our insight and guidance empowers clients to improve organizational efficiency, effectiveness, agility and responsiveness. What sets Everest Group apart is the integration of deep sourcing knowledge, problem-solving skills and original research. Details and in-depth content are available at http://www.everestgrp.com.

About SettleMint

SettleMint is a leading Enterprise Blockchain and Distributed Ledger technology company helping organisations leverage the benefits of Blockchain technology — whether to improve efficiency, to strengthen process resilience, to prove authenticity or to completely reinvent a business model — with its Blockchain Platform as a Service solution. From network deployment to consortia forming to use case development to production deployment and integration with legacy systems. All this packaged in one integrated solution. SettleMint makes it easy to manage the complete blockchain application lifecycle.

About Overstock
Overstock.com, Inc Common Shares (NASDAQ:OSTK) / Digital Voting Series A-1 Preferred Stock (Medici Ventures’ tZERO platform:OSTKO) / Series B Preferred (OTCQX:OSTBP) is an online retailer and technology company based in Salt Lake City, Utah. Its leading e-commerce website sells a broad range of new home products at low prices, including furniture, décor, rugs, bedding, home improvement, and more. The online shopping site, which is visited by tens of millions of customers a month, also features a marketplace providing customers access to millions of products from third-party sellers. Overstock was the first major retailer to accept cryptocurrency in 2014, and in the same year founded Medici Ventures, its wholly owned subsidiary dedicated to the development and acceleration of blockchain technologies to democratize capital, eliminate middlemen, and re-humanize commerce. Overstock regularly posts information about the Company and other related matters on the Newsroom and Investor Relations pages on its website, Overstock.com.

O, Overstock.com, O.com, Club O, Main Street Revolution, and Worldstock are registered trademarks of Overstock.com, Inc. Other service marks, trademarks and trade names which may be referred to herein are the property of their respective owners.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements include all statements other than statements of historical fact, including but not limited to statements regarding Overstock’s expectations regarding SettleMint. Additional information regarding factors that could materially affect results and the accuracy of the forward-looking statements contained herein may be found in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019, which was filed with the SEC on March 13, 2020, in our Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2020, which was filed with the SEC on May 7, 2020, and in our subsequent filings with the SEC.

SOURCE: Overstock.com, Inc.

Contacts

 

Investor Relations:
Alexis Callahan
801-947-5126
ir@overstock.com

 		 

 

Media:
Overstock Media Relations
801-947-3564
pr@overstock.com

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on OVERSTOCK.COM, INC.
08:31aMedici Ventures Congratulates SettleMint for its Recognition as a Top Start-u..
GL
07/09OVERSTOCK COM : Delaware Supreme Court Rules in Favor of Overstock in Gift Card ..
AQ
07/08Delaware Supreme Court Rules in Favor of Overstock in Gift Card Case Appeal
GL
06/30OVERSTOCK COM : Business Victorious In Unclaimed Gift Card False Claims Case
AQ
06/29Overstock Awarded Federal General Services Administration Contract for Commer..
GL
06/29OVERSTOCK.COM, INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
06/17OVERSTOCK COM : Appoints William Nettles to its Board of Directors
AQ
06/15OVERSTOCK.COM, INC : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Di..
AQ
06/15OVERSTOCK COM : Appoints William Nettles to its Board of Directors
AQ
06/11OVERSTOCK COM : tZERO Delivers Record Results in May 2020; The tZERO ATS Had Rec..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 1 757 M - -
Net income 2020 -65,5 M - -
Net cash 2020 70,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -34,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 1 824 M 1 824 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 1 613
Free-Float 90,7%
Chart OVERSTOCK.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Overstock.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OVERSTOCK.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 66,00 $
Last Close Price 45,18 $
Spread / Highest target 46,1%
Spread / Average Target 46,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 46,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jonathan E. Johnson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Allison H. Abraham Chairman
Ron Hilton Chief Operations & Sourcing Officer
Adrianne Lee Chief Financial Officer
Carter Paul Lee Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OVERSTOCK.COM, INC.540.85%1 824
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING23.33%702 016
MEITUAN DIANPING105.89%158 463
SHOPIFY INC.161.59%124 143
PINDUODUO INC.138.63%108 086
MERCADOLIBRE, INC.77.47%50 625
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group