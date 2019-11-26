Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Overstock.com, Inc.    OSTK

OVERSTOCK.COM, INC.

(OSTK)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Shareholder Alert: Robbins LLP Reminds Investors Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK) Sued for Misleading Shareholders

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/26/2019 | 02:17pm EST

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP reminds investors that a purchaser of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSTK) filed a class action complaint for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 between May 9, 2019 and November 11, 2019. Overstock.com operates as an online retailer in the United States and Internationally.

If you suffered a loss as a result of Overstock's misconduct, click here.

Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK) Accused of Misleading Shareholders

According to the complaint, in May 2019, Overstock touted a return to profitability after an extended period of losing money and raised its year-end guidance by 50%. Meanwhile, Overstock launched its cryptocurrency project tZERO, which cost shareholders $100 million. Throughout the relevant period, Overstock issued a series of press releases and statements that promoted its transition to the cryptocurrency exchange service provider and the benefits it would provide investors. However, Overstock failed to disclose that tZERO had actually been designed to create a short squeeze by offering a digital token dividend that would not be registered and could not be resold for at least six months, thwarting any short selling. Before the market learned of Overstock's scheme, its CEO liquidated over $102 million of his own Overstock shares. Finally, on September 22, 2019, investors learned the SEC would not allow Overstock to issue locked-up crypto dividends and that the Company was lowering guidance to break-even EBITDA for the year. Following this news, Overstock shares experienced the largest stock drop in the Company's history. Shares of Overstock.com currently trade at around $7.80, a decline of 71% from the class period high of $26.89.

Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK) Shareholders Have Legal Options

Contact us to learn more:
Leo Kandinov
(800) 350-6003
lkandinov@robbinsllp.com
Shareholder Information Form

Robbins LLP is a nationally recognized leader in shareholder rights law. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in shareholder derivative and securities class action lawsuits, and has helped its clients realize more than $1 billion of value for themselves and the companies in which they have invested. Click here to receive free alerts from Stock Watch when companies engage in wrongdoing.

Attorney Advertising. Past results do not guarantee a similar outcome.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OVERSTOCK.COM, INC.
02:17pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Robbins LLP Reminds Investors Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK) Sue..
BU
11/25Overstock Files Preliminary Proxy Statement for Shareholder Vote on Digital V..
GL
11/22OVERSTOCK.COM 96 HOUR DEADLINE ALERT : Former Louisiana Attorney General and Kah..
BU
11/21FINAL DEADLINE APPROACHING : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Deadli..
BU
11/18DEADLINE ALERT : Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Acti..
PR
11/18OVERSTOCK.COM, INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
11/18Overstock Announces Annual Cash Dividend for Series A-1 and Series B Preferre..
GL
11/14Overstock Provides Key Dates for Upcoming Digital Dividend
GL
11/14Medici Ventures Joins Sovrin Alliance to Promote the Advancement of Self-Sove..
GL
11/12Overstock Announces Investor Event on November 20, 2019
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1 445 M
EBIT 2019 -91,6 M
Net income 2019 -124 M
Finance 2019 115 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -2,43x
P/E ratio 2020 -4,96x
EV / Sales2019 0,11x
EV / Sales2020 0,14x
Capitalization 273 M
Chart OVERSTOCK.COM, INC.
Duration : Period :
Overstock.com, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OVERSTOCK.COM, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 25,00  $
Last Close Price 7,74  $
Spread / Highest target 223%
Spread / Average Target 223%
Spread / Lowest Target 223%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jonathan E. Johnson Chief Executive Officer & Director
Allison H. Abraham Chairman
Ron Hilton Chief Operations & Sourcing Officer
Robert P. Hughes Chief Financial Officer & Accounting Officer
Carter Paul Lee Chief Administrative Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OVERSTOCK.COM, INC.-43.00%273
ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING38.94%509 139
MEITUAN DIANPING--.--%72 911
JD.COM, INC.55.95%47 660
PINDUODUO INC.62.75%42 449
SHOPIFY INC.129.01%36 746
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group