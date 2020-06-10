tZERO : Delivers Record Results in May 2020

The tZERO ATS Had Record Trading Volume; tZERO Crypto App Achieved Highest Monthly User Growth

tZERO, the global leader in blockchain innovation for capital markets, announced today several records following the successful issuance of Overstock’s innovative dividend (OSTKO). Last month, the tZERO ATS recorded its strongest month ever, transacting over 423,000 digital securities, a 4x increase compared to May 2019. Year-to-date through May, the volume is up nearly 50% compared to the same period last year.

According to Cointelegraph and the Security Token Group, the tZERO ATS accounted for over 95% of all security token volume last month, underscoring the company’s market-leading position in the evolving digital security ecosystem. Furthermore, tZERO ATS experienced record growth in investors with access to its trading platform last month, driven by new investor accounts with existing subscribers and new broker-dealer subscribers coming on board. The tZERO ATS has three active subscribers and is in active discussions with additional progressive broker-dealers.

tZERO CEO Saum Noursalehi stated, “We had four times the trading volume last month, compared to May 2019. Having significantly enhanced the liquidity on our platform, we are positioned to offer issuers and investors the best trading experience for tokenized securities.”

In addition, the tZERO Crypto app, separately operated by tZERO’s subsidiary tZERO Crypto, Inc., increased its user base by 15% last month, the highest monthly account increase to date. Through May 31, 2020, user growth is up 85%.

tZERO is a technology firm that was founded with the goal of utilizing distributed ledger technology (DLT) to revolutionize Wall Street so that it is more efficient, accessible, and transparent. tZERO is a subsidiary of Medici Ventures, the blockchain-focused, wholly-owned subsidiary of Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK).

Investor Notice

Investors should note that trading digital securities could involve substantial risks, including no guarantee of returns, costs associated with selling and purchasing, no assurance of liquidity which could impact the price and ability to sell, and possible loss of principal invested. Further, an investment in single digital security could mean lack of diversification and, consequently, higher risk.

No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice or Recommendations

This release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by the tZERO or any of its affiliates, subsidiaries, officers, directors or employees. No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell or hold that security or any other security. Nothing in this release shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction. Nothing contained in this release constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed in this release should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this release, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives, and financial circumstances of any particular investor. This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation, and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors. Any views expressed in this release by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change. All information is subject to possible corrections. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances.

About tZERO

tZERO Group, Inc. (tZERO) is a majority-owned subsidiary of Overstock.com, focusing on the development and commercialization of financial technology (FinTech) based on cryptographically-secured, decentralized ledgers – more commonly known as blockchain technologies. Since its inception, tZERO has pioneered the effort to bring greater efficiency and transparency to capital markets through the integration of blockchain technology. For more information on tZERO, please visit: https://www.tzero.com/.

tZERO is not a registered broker-dealer, funding portal, underwriter, investment bank, investment adviser or investment manager, and is not providing brokerage, investment banking or underwriting services, recommendations or investment advice to any person, and does not provide any brokerage services. tZERO takes no part in the negotiation or execution of secondary market transactions for the purchase or sale of securities and at no time has possession of investor funds or securities in connection with such transactions.

About tZERO ATS

tZERO ATS, LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC. More information about tZERO ATS may be found at www.finra.org. Digital securities that trade on tZERO ATS are conventional uncertificated securities, with traditional books and records kept by a traditional SEC-regulated transfer agent. The term "digital" refers to the blockchain technology elements of a security that are intended to enhance investor experience through added transparency.

About tZERO Crypto

tZERO Crypto, Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of and powered by the technology of tZERO Group, Inc. tZERO Crypto, Inc. and tZERO Group, Inc. are not a registered broker-dealers, underwriters, investment banks, or investment advisers, and are not providing brokerage, investment banking or underwriting services, recommendations or investment advice to the users of the tZERO Crypto app. No broker-dealer affiliate of tZERO Group, Inc. is involved in the transactions and services offered by the tZERO Crypto app. tZERO Crypto, Inc. is licensed as an authorized money transmitter in every jurisdiction in which it does business that requires such authorization. See the legal disclosures and list of tZERO Crypto, Inc.'s licensing authorities on https://www.tzero.com/crypto-app for more information.

