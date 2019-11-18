Ovid Therapeutics Appoints Jason Tardio as Chief Commercial Officer

Seasoned CNS and Rare Disease Commercial Executive Further Strengthens Executive Management Team



NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OVID), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing medicines that transform the lives of people with rare neurological diseases, today announced the appointment of Jason Tardio as Chief Commercial Officer. Mr. Tardio brings to Ovid broad global commercial leadership experience within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, having most recently served as Vice President and Head of the Multiple Sclerosis franchise at Novartis.

“2020 will be a year of transformation for Ovid,” said Jeremy Levin, DPhil, MB, BChir, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Ovid Therapeutics. “We expect Phase 3 data for OV101 in Angelman syndrome and Phase 2 data from all other programs in our clinical development portfolio. We will now begin to set in place the commercial strategies and over time the capabilities to ensure we are well-positioned to bring these medicines to patients. To do this, we have strengthened our senior team with a world class commercial leader. I am excited to welcome Jason Tardio to Ovid. Jason is a leader who brings deep experience in within CNS, rare disease, product launch planning and commercialization. He will lay the foundations of our next steps as we plan this transition of our company.”

Prior to joining Ovid, Mr. Tardio served as Vice President and Head of the Multiple Sclerosis franchise at Novartis. There, he was responsible for developing and managing all aspects of the U.S. commercial plan, brand P&L, strategy development, go-to-market modeling and day-to-day execution for Gilenya® and Mayzent®. Prior to Novartis, Mr. Tardio held roles of increasing responsibility at Biogen where most recently he served as GM, Managing Director for Biogen’s Latin America South affiliate, leading the business for Argentina, Chile and Uruguay. Earlier at Biogen, Jason held a wide range of sales and marketing roles of increasing responsibility, including positions in Global Commercial Strategy, the U.S. Business Unit and at the international affiliate level. His more than 17 years of commercial experience in the biopharmaceutical industry began at Wyeth and Sepracor, with roles in sales, sales training and marketing. Jason holds a Bachelor of Science from The College of New Jersey and an MBA in Pharmaceutical Marketing from St. Joseph’s University.

“I am very excited by the depth and progress of the Ovid pipeline, in particular the recent advancement of OV101 (gaboxadol) into the pivotal Phase 3 NEPTUNE study for Angelman syndrome. In addition, Ovid and Takeda’s program in rare epilepsies is differentiated and OV935 (soticlestat) may present the opportunity not just to reduce seizures in these patients but also to heal the brain,” said Mr. Tardio. “This is a unique opportunity to bring patients transformational medicines. I am honored to join the team at Ovid and begin the planning process to establish a thoughtful and highly successful commercial strategy.”

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. is a New York-based biopharmaceutical company using its BoldMedicine® approach to develop medicines that transform the lives of patients with rare neurological disorders. Ovid has a broad pipeline of potential first-in-class medicines. The company’s most advanced investigational medicine, OV101 (gaboxadol), is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. Ovid is also developing OV935 (soticlestat) in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the potential treatment of rare developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE).

For more information on Ovid, please visit http://www.ovidrx.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain disclosures that contain “forward-looking statements,” including, without limitation, statements regarding: advancing and commercializing Ovid’s product candidates, progress, timing, scope and the potential therapeutic benefits based on results of clinical trials for Ovid’s product candidates; and the anticipated reporting schedule of clinical data regarding Ovid’s product candidates. You can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words such as “will,” “believes” and “expects.” Forward-looking statements are based on Ovid’s current expectations and assumptions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements, which are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include the fact that initial data from clinical trials may not be indicative, and are not guarantees, of the final results of the clinical trials and are subject to the risk that one or more of the clinical outcomes may materially change as patient enrollment continues and/or more patient data become available. Additional risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in Ovid’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission under the caption “Risk Factors”. Ovid assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available.

