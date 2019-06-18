Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Ovid Therapeutics Inc    OVID

OVID THERAPEUTICS INC

(OVID)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Ovid Therapeutics to Host R&D Day on June 27, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/18/2019 | 08:01am EDT

NEW YORK, June 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OVID), a biopharmaceutical company committed to developing medicines that transform the lives of people with rare neurological disorders, today announced that it will host an R&D Day on Thursday, June 27, 2019 from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. EDT in New York City. Members of Ovid’s senior management team will review the company’s current development programs and provide regulatory and clinical program updates. In addition, Ovid expects to outline key anticipated milestones and events for the second half of 2019.

Ovid’s R&D Day will also feature presentations and discussions from the following external clinician experts:

  • Cesar A. Ochoa-Lubinoff, MD, MPH, FAAP, Head, Division of Developmental-Behavioral Pediatrics, Rush Children's Hospital - Rush University Medical Center;
     
  • Alex Kolevzon, MD, Professor of Psychiatry and Pediatrics and Director, Child and Adolescent Psychiatry, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai; and
     
  • Daniel Tarquinio, DO, MS, Founder, Center for Rare Neurological Diseases in Norcross, GA.

A live audio webcast of the R&D Day can be accessed through the Events & Presentations section of the company's website at investors.ovidrx.com. An archived replay of the webcast will be available on the company's website for 90 days following the event.

Investors, equity research analysts and others interested in attending the event may contact Events.Ovid@burnsmc.com.

About Ovid Therapeutics
Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ: OVID) is a New York-based biopharmaceutical company using its BoldMedicine™ approach to develop medicines that transform the lives of patients with rare neurological disorders. Ovid has a broad pipeline of potential first-in-class medicines. The company's most advanced investigational medicine, OV101, is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Angelman syndrome and Fragile X syndrome. Ovid is also developing OV935/TAK-935 in collaboration with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the potential treatment of rare developmental and epileptic encephalopathies (DEE).

For more information on Ovid, please visit http://www.ovidrx.com/.

Contacts

Investors and Media:
Ovid Therapeutics Inc.
Investor Relations & Public Relations
irpr@ovidrx.com

OR

Investors:
Alex Gray
Burns McClellan, Inc.
agray@burnsmc.com
(212) 213-0006

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OVID THERAPEUTICS INC
08:13aOVID THERAPEUTICS INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8..
AQ
08:01aOvid Therapeutics to Host R&D Day on June 27, 2019
GL
06/17OVID THERAPEUTICS : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
06/10OVID THERAPEUTICS INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (fo..
AQ
05/23OVID THERAPEUTICS : to Present at the 12th International Epilepsy Colloquium
PR
05/15OVID THERAPEUTICS INC. : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05/07OVID THERAPEUTICS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition ..
AQ
05/07OVID THERAPEUTICS INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financia..
AQ
05/07OVID THERAPEUTICS : Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results
AQ
04/18OVID THERAPEUTICS : to Present at the American Academy of Neurology 71st Annual ..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 -
EBIT 2019 -63,7 M
Net income 2019 -63,1 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020
Capi. / Sales 2019 0
Capi. / Sales 2020 0
Capitalization 61,9 M
Chart OVID THERAPEUTICS INC
Duration : Period :
Ovid Therapeutics Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OVID THERAPEUTICS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 13,4 $
Spread / Average Target 738%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Jeremy M. Levin Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Matthew During President, Director & Chief Scientific Officer
Amit Rakhit Chief Medical & Portfolio Management Officer
Karen Bernstein Independent Director
Bart Friedman Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OVID THERAPEUTICS INC-30.17%65
GILEAD SCIENCES7.27%80 909
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS4.87%42 680
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-16.74%32 744
GENMAB11.33%10 857
SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC16.44%8 523
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About