Encana : 4/A

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person* 2. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol 5. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer Suttles Douglas James Ovintiv Inc.[ OVV ] (Check all applicable) X Director 10% Owner X Officer (give title Other (specify 3. Date of Earliest Transaction (Month/Day/Year) (Last) (First) (Middle) below) below) C/O 370 17TH STREET, SUITE 1700 02/25/2020 Chief Executive Officer 4. If Amendment, Date of Original Filed (Month/Day/Year) 6. Individual or Joint/Group Filing (Check Applicable (Street) 02/25/2020 Line) DENVER CO 80202 X Form filed by One Reporting Person Form filed by More than One Reporting (City) (State) (Zip) Person Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned 1. Title of Security (Instr. 3) 2. Transaction 2A. Deemed 3. 4. Securities Acquired (A) or 5. Amount of 6. Ownership 7. Nature Date Execution Date, Transaction Disposed Of (D) (Instr. 3, 4 and Securities Form: Direct of Indirect (Month/Day/Year) if any Code (Instr. 5) Beneficially (D) or Indirect Beneficial (Month/Day/Year) 8) Owned Following (I) (Instr. 4) Ownership Reported (Instr. 4) Code V Amount (A) or Price Transaction(s) (D) (Instr. 3 and 4) Common Stock(1) 02/25/2020 P 1,500 A $14.02 54,835(2) D Common Stock(1) 02/25/2020 P 1,500 A $12.96 56,335(2) D Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) 1. Title of 2. 3. Transaction 3A. Deemed 4. 5. Number 6. Date Exercisable and 7. Title and 8. Price of 9. Number of 10. 11. Nature Derivative Conversion Date Execution Date, Transaction of Expiration Date Amount of Derivative derivative Ownership of Indirect Security or Exercise (Month/Day/Year) if any Code (Instr. Derivative (Month/Day/Year) Securities Security Securities Form: Beneficial (Instr. 3) Price of (Month/Day/Year) 8) Securities Underlying (Instr. 5) Beneficially Direct (D) Ownership Derivative Acquired Derivative Owned or Indirect (Instr. 4) Security (A) or Security (Instr. 3 Following (I) (Instr. 4) Disposed and 4) Reported of (D) Transaction(s) (Instr. 3, 4 (Instr. 4) and 5) Amount or Number Date Expiration of Code V (A) (D) Exercisable Date Title Shares

Pursuant to Rule 12g-3(a) under the Exchange Act, Ovintiv is the successor issuer to Encana Corporation ("Encana"). On January 24, 2020, Encana completed a corporate reorganization (the "Reorganization") which included, among other things, a share consolidation on the basis of one post-consolidation share for each five pre-consolidation shares (the "Share Consolidation") and Ovintiv Inc. ultimately acquiring all of the issued and outstanding common shares of Encana in exchange for shares of Ovintiv on a one-for-one basis. The amount of securities beneficially owned reflect completion of the Reorganization, including the Share Consolidation.

