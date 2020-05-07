Encana : Supplemental Information for the period ended March 31, 2020
0
05/07/2020 | 06:29pm EDT
Ovintiv Inc.
Interim Supplemental Information (unaudited)
For the period ended March 31, 2020
U.S. Dollars / U.S. Protocol
First quarter report
for the period ended March 31, 2020
Supplemental Financial Information (unaudited)
Financial Results
2020
2019
(US$ millions, unless otherwise specified)
Q1
Year
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Net Earnings (Loss)
421
234
(6)
149
336
(245)
Per share - basic and diluted (1)
1.62
0.90
(0.02)
0.56
1.22
(1.00)
Non-GAAP Operating Earnings (Loss) (2)
27
860
210
195
290
165
Per share - basic and diluted (1)
0.10
3.29
0.81
0.74
1.05
0.68
Non-GAAP Cash Flow (3)
535
2,931
815
817
877
422
Per share - basic and diluted (1)
2.06
11.22
3.14
3.09
3.18
1.73
Effective Tax Rate calculated using
United States Federal Statutory Rate (4)
21.0%
26.6%
Foreign Exchange Rates (US$ per C$1)
Average
0.744
0.754
0.758
0.757
0.748
0.752
Period end
0.705
0.770
0.770
0.755
0.764
0.748
Non-GAAP Operating Earnings Summary
Net Earnings (Loss)
421
234
(6)
149
336
(245)
Before-tax (Addition) Deduction:
Unrealized gain (loss) on risk management
904
(730)
(345)
(41)
83
(427)
Impairments
(277)
-
-
-
-
-
Restructuring charges
-
(138)
(4)
(4)
(17)
(113)
Non-operating foreign exchange gain (loss)
(104)
94
52
(41)
46
37
Gain (loss) on divestitures
-
3
(1)
5
-
(1)
Gain on debt retirement
11
-
-
-
-
-
534
(771)
(298)
(81)
112
(504)
Income tax
(140)
145
82
35
(66)
94
After-tax (Addition) Deduction
394
(626)
(216)
(46)
46
(410)
Non-GAAP Operating Earnings (Loss) (2)
27
860
210
195
290
165
Non-GAAP Cash Flow Summary
Cash From (Used in) Operating Activities
566
2,921
730
756
906
529
(Add back) Deduct:
Net change in other assets and liabilities
(52)
(97)
(42)
(29)
(15)
(11)
Net change in non-cash working capital
83
87
(43)
(32)
44
118
Current tax on sale of assets
-
-
-
-
-
-
Non-GAAP Cash Flow (3)
535
2,931
815
817
877
422
Non-GAAP Cash Flow Margin ($/BOE) (5)
10.29
14.21
14.95
14.67
16.27
10.02
Net Earnings (Loss),Non-GAAP Operating Earnings (Loss) and Non-GAAP Cash Flow per share are presented on a post-Share Consolidation basis (see Note 1 of the interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements included in Part 1, Item 1 of Ovintiv's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q) and are calculated using the weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding as follows:
2020
2019
(millions)
Q1
Year
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Weighted Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding
Basic
259.8
261.2
259.8
264.6
276.2
244.3
Diluted
259.8
261.2
259.8
264.6
276.2
244.3
Non-GAAPOperating Earnings (Loss) is a non-GAAP measure defined as net earnings (loss) excluding non-recurring or non-cash items that Management believes reduces the comparability of the Company's financial performance between periods. These items may include, but are not limited to, unrealized gains/losses on risk management, impairments, restructuring charges, non-operating foreign exchange gains/losses, gains/losses on divestitures and gains on debt retirement. Income taxes may include valuation allowances and the provision related to the pre-tax items listed, as well as income taxes related to divestitures and U.S. tax reform, and adjustments to normalize the effect of income taxes calculated using the estimated annual effective income tax rate.
Non-GAAPCash Flow is a non-GAAP measure defined as cash from (used in) operating activities excluding net change in other assets and liabilities, net change in non-cash working capital and current tax on sale of assets.
Following the U.S. Domestication (see Note 1 of the interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements included in Part 1, Item 1 of Ovintiv's Quarterly Report on Form10-Q), the applicable statutory rate became the United States federal income tax rate. The 2019 statutory rate represents the Canadian federal and provincial statutory income tax rate.
Non-GAAPCash Flow Margin is a non-GAAP measure calculated as Non-GAAP Cash Flow per BOE of production.
Ovintiv Inc.
1
Supplemental Information (prepared in US$)
First quarter report
for the period ended March 31, 2020
Supplemental Operating Information (unaudited)
Financial Metrics
2020
2019
Q1
Year
Debt to Adjusted Capitalization (1)
28%
28%
Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (1) (2)
2.0x
2.0x
These financial metrics arenon-GAAP measures monitored by Management as indicators of the Company's overall financial strength. These non-GAAP measures are defined and calculated in the Non-GAAP Definitions and Reconciliations document located on the Company's website.
Adjusted EBITDA for 2019 includes Newfield's results of operations for thepost-acquisition period from February 14, 2019 to December 31, 2019.
Production Volumes by Product
2020
2019
% of
(average)
Oil & NGLs
Q1
Year
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Oil (Mbbls/d)
52
162.5
164.4
172.9
178.8
179.3
125.8
NGLs - Plant Condensate (Mbbls/d)
17
52.7
52.9
52.9
58.5
55.3
44.9
Oil & Plant Condensate (Mbbls/d)
69
215.2
217.3
225.8
237.3
234.6
170.7
Butane (Mbbls/d)
7
21.6
20.1
22.2
21.6
21.2
15.6
Propane (Mbbls/d)
12
35.2
31.8
35.9
34.8
32.7
23.7
Ethane (Mbbls/d)
12
37.8
32.7
38.1
35.5
35.5
21.4
NGLs - Other (Mbbls/d)
31
94.6
84.6
96.2
91.9
89.4
60.7
Oil & NGLs (Mbbls/d)
100
309.8
301.9
322.0
329.2
324.0
231.4
Natural Gas (MMcf/d)
1,569
1,577
1,624
1,655
1,607
1,421
Total (MBOE/d)
571.3
564.9
592.6
605.1
591.8
468.2
Production Volumes by Segment
2020
2019
(average)
Q1
Year
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Oil (Mbbls/d)
USA Operations
161.7
162.3
172.2
177.6
175.7
123.2
Canadian Operations
0.8
0.6
0.7
0.7
0.2
0.3
China Operations (1)
-
1.5
-
0.5
3.4
2.3
162.5
164.4
172.9
178.8
179.3
125.8
NGLs - Plant Condensate (Mbbls/d)
USA Operations
11.0
10.5
12.1
12.6
11.2
6.2
Canadian Operations
41.7
42.4
40.8
45.9
44.1
38.7
52.7
52.9
52.9
58.5
55.3
44.9
NGLs - Other (Mbbls/d)
USA Operations
77.5
67.9
77.8
74.9
73.6
44.6
Canadian Operations
17.1
16.7
18.4
17.0
15.8
16.1
94.6
84.6
96.2
91.9
89.4
60.7
NGLs - Total (Mbbls/d)
USA Operations
88.5
78.4
89.9
87.5
84.8
50.8
Canadian Operations
58.8
59.1
59.2
62.9
59.9
54.8
147.3
137.5
149.1
150.4
144.7
105.6
Oil & NGLs (Mbbls/d)
USA Operations
250.2
240.7
262.1
265.1
260.5
174.0
Canadian Operations
59.6
59.7
59.9
63.6
60.1
55.1
China Operations (1)
-
1.5
-
0.5
3.4
2.3
309.8
301.9
322.0
329.2
324.0
231.4
Natural Gas (MMcf/d)
USA Operations
568
547
581
617
619
367
Canadian Operations
1,001
1,030
1,043
1,038
988
1,054
1,569
1,577
1,624
1,655
1,607
1,421
Total (MBOE/d)
USA Operations
344.8
331.9
359.0
367.9
363.6
235.2
Canadian Operations
226.5
231.5
233.6
236.7
224.8
230.7
China Operations (1)
-
1.5
-
0.5
3.4
2.3
571.3
564.9
592.6
605.1
591.8
468.2
The Company terminated its production sharing contract with China National Offshore Oil Corporation ("CNOOC") and exited its China Operations effective July 31, 2019. Production from China Operations is presented for the period from February 14, 2019 through July 31, 2019.
Ovintiv Inc.
2
Supplemental Information (prepared in US$)
First quarter report
for the period ended March 31, 2020
Supplemental Financial & Operating Information (unaudited)
Results of Operations
Revenues and Realized Gains (Losses) on Risk Management
2020
2019
(US$ millions)
Q1
Year
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
USA Operations
Revenues, excluding Realized Gains (Losses) on Risk Management (1)
Oil
641
3,329
877
903
945
604
NGLs (2)
86
452
121
99
136
96
Natural Gas
73
380
103
96
105
76
800
4,161
1,101
1,098
1,186
776
Realized Gains (Losses) on Risk Management
Oil
82
68
12
10
15
31
NGLs (2)
5
48
13
16
13
6
Natural Gas
26
36
4
7
12
13
113
152
29
33
40
50
Canadian Operations
Revenues, excluding Realized Gains (Losses) on Risk Management (1)
Oil
2
10
4
3
2
1
NGLs (2)
178
870
217
223
228
202
Natural Gas
171
756
209
147
153
247
351
1,636
430
373
383
450
Realized Gains (Losses) on Risk Management
Oil
-
-
-
-
-
-
NGLs (2)
23
67
17
21
12
17
Natural Gas
13
144
20
66
55
3
36
211
37
87
67
20
China Operations (3)
Revenues, excluding Realized Gains (Losses) on Risk Management (1)
Oil
-
37
-
3
21
13
-
37
-
3
21
13
Excludes other revenues with no associated production volumes, but includes intercompany marketing fees transacted between the Company's operating segments.
Includes plant condensate.
The Company terminated its production sharing contract with CNOOC and exited its China Operations effective July 31, 2019. Results from China Operations are presented for the period from February 14, 2019 through July 31, 2019. There were no realized gains (losses) on risk management associated with China Operations for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019.
Ovintiv Inc.
3
Supplemental Information (prepared in US$)
First quarter report
for the period ended March 31, 2020
Supplemental Financial & Operating Information (unaudited)
Results of Operations (continued)
Per-unit Results, Excluding the Impact of Realized Gains (Losses) on Risk Management (1)
2020
2019
(US$/BOE)
Q1
Year
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Total USA Operations Netback
Price
25.46
34.36
33.38
32.43
35.85
36.63
Production, mineral and other taxes
1.55
1.96
1.88
1.85
2.07
2.08
Transportation and processing
3.84
3.85
3.81
3.72
4.09
3.74
Operating
4.42
4.65
4.50
4.48
4.46
5.44
Netback
15.65
23.90
23.19
22.38
25.23
25.37
Total Canadian Operations Netback
Price
16.98
19.35
19.97
17.12
18.72
21.67
Production, mineral and other taxes
0.19
0.19
0.22
0.15
0.22
0.18
Transportation and processing
10.29
10.16
10.18
9.68
10.60
10.20
Operating
1.26
1.46
1.32
1.45
1.27
1.80
Netback
5.24
7.54
8.25
5.84
6.63
9.49
Total China Operations Netback (2)
Price
-
66.37
-
60.35
67.84
65.62
Production, mineral and other taxes
-
0.90
-
5.53
0.53
0.33
Transportation and processing
-
-
-
-
-
-
Operating
-
27.79
-
66.11
27.68
17.93
Netback
-
37.68
-
(11.29)
39.63
47.36
Total Operations Netback
Price
22.10
28.29
28.09
26.46
29.52
29.39
Production, mineral and other taxes
1.01
1.23
1.23
1.18
1.36
1.14
Transportation and processing
6.40
6.42
6.32
6.05
6.54
6.90
Operating
3.17
3.41
3.26
3.35
3.39
3.70
Netback
11.52
17.23
17.28
15.88
18.23
17.65
Netback is a common metric used in the oil and gas industry to measure operating performance on aper-unit basis and is considered a non-GAAP measure. The netbacks disclosed above do not meet the requirements outlined in National Instrument 51-101 and have been calculated on a BOE basis using upstream product revenues, excluding the impact of realized gains and losses on risk management, less costs associated with delivering the product to market, including production, mineral and other taxes, transportation and processing expense and operating expense. For additional information regarding non-GAAP measures, including Netback reconciliations, see the Company's website.
The Company terminated its production sharing contract with CNOOC and exited its China Operations effective July 31, 2019. Results from China Operations are presented for the period from February 14, 2019 through July 31, 2019.
Restructuring Costs and Current Expected Credit Losses
1.42
1.59
1.65
1.38
1.48
1.92
Total Costs (2)
12.17
12.59
12.42
11.95
12.78
13.44
No restructuring costs have been incurred in 2020.
Total Costs per BOE is anon-GAAP measure defined as the summation of production, mineral and other taxes, upstream transportation and processing expense, upstream operating expense and administrative expense, excluding the impact of long-term incentive costs, restructuring costs and current expected credit losses, per BOE of production.
Ovintiv Inc.
4
Supplemental Information (prepared in US$)
First quarter report
for the period ended March 31, 2020
Supplemental Oil and Gas Operating Statistics (unaudited)
Operating Statistics
Per-unit Prices, Excluding the Impact of Realized Gains (Losses) on Risk Management
2020
2019
(US$)
Q1
Year
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Oil Price ($/bbl)
USA Operations
43.49
56.19
55.42
55.26
59.12
54.42
Canadian Operations
38.95
53.19
56.12
58.24
53.31
37.31
China Operations (1)
-
66.37
-
60.35
67.84
65.62
Total Operations
43.47
56.27
55.43
55.29
59.27
54.57
NGLs - Plant Condensate Price ($/bbl)
USA Operations
34.54
44.05
44.35
41.70
46.65
43.62
Canadian Operations
43.99
51.79
51.95
50.73
54.66
49.61
Total Operations
42.02
50.25
50.22
48.78
53.04
48.79
NGLs - Other Price ($/bbl)
USA Operations
7.33
11.44
10.05
7.48
13.19
17.81
Canadian Operations
6.97
11.11
12.29
5.39
6.95
20.11
Total Operations
7.27
11.37
10.47
7.09
12.09
18.41
NGLs - Total Price ($/bbl)
USA Operations
10.70
15.83
14.65
12.42
17.60
20.95
Canadian Operations
33.22
40.25
39.70
38.43
42.07
40.98
Total Operations
19.69
26.33
24.59
23.30
27.72
31.34
Oil & NGLs Price ($/bbl)
USA Operations
31.90
43.04
41.43
41.12
45.60
44.64
Canadian Operations
33.29
40.36
39.90
38.65
42.12
40.95
China Operations (1)
-
66.37
-
60.35
67.84
65.62
Total Operations
32.16
42.63
41.15
40.67
45.19
43.97
Natural Gas Price ($/Mcf)
USA Operations
1.41
1.90
1.93
1.67
1.87
2.31
Canadian Operations
1.86
2.01
2.18
1.54
1.70
2.60
Total Operations
1.70
1.97
2.09
1.59
1.76
2.53
Total Price ($/BOE)
USA Operations
25.46
34.36
33.38
32.43
35.85
36.63
Canadian Operations
16.98
19.35
19.97
17.12
18.72
21.67
China Operations (1)
-
66.37
-
60.35
67.84
65.62
Total Operations
22.10
28.29
28.09
26.46
29.52
29.39
The Company terminated its production sharing contract with CNOOC and exited its China Operations effective July 31, 2019. Results from China Operations are presented for the period from February 14, 2019 through July 31, 2019.
Ovintiv Inc.
5
Supplemental Information (prepared in US$)
First quarter report
for the period ended March 31, 2020
Supplemental Oil and Gas Operating Statistics (unaudited)
Operating Statistics (continued)
Per-unit Impact of Realized Gains (Losses) on Risk Management
2020
2019
(US$)
Q1
Year
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Oil ($/bbl)
USA Operations
5.54
1.14
0.74
0.63
0.89
2.83
Canadian Operations
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total Operations
5.52
1.13
0.74
0.63
0.87
2.77
NGLs - Plant Condensate ($/bbl)
USA Operations
-
-
-
-
-
-
Canadian Operations
6.04
2.12
2.35
2.25
0.66
3.39
Total Operations
4.78
1.70
1.81
1.77
0.53
2.92
NGLs - Other ($/bbl)
USA Operations
0.76
1.93
1.77
2.30
1.90
1.65
Canadian Operations
-
5.64
5.25
7.57
6.19
3.44
Total Operations
0.62
2.67
2.43
3.28
2.66
2.12
NGLs - Total ($/bbl)
USA Operations
0.67
1.67
1.53
1.97
1.65
1.45
Canadian Operations
4.28
3.12
3.25
3.70
2.12
3.41
Total Operations
2.11
2.30
2.21
2.69
1.85
2.46
Oil & NGLs ($/bbl)
USA Operations
3.82
1.31
1.01
1.07
1.14
2.43
Canadian Operations
4.22
3.09
3.21
3.66
2.11
3.38
Total Operations
3.90
1.66
1.42
1.57
1.31
2.63
Natural Gas ($/Mcf)
USA Operations
0.50
0.19
0.09
0.13
0.21
0.39
Canadian Operations
0.15
0.38
0.20
0.69
0.61
0.03
Total Operations
0.27
0.31
0.16
0.48
0.46
0.13
Total ($/BOE)
USA Operations
3.59
1.26
0.89
0.99
1.16
2.41
Canadian Operations
1.75
2.50
1.72
4.01
3.26
0.96
Total Operations
2.86
1.76
1.22
2.17
1.96
1.68
Ovintiv Inc.
6
Supplemental Information (prepared in US$)
First quarter report
for the period ended March 31, 2020
Supplemental Oil and Gas Operating Statistics (unaudited)
Operating Statistics (continued)
Per-unit Results, Including the Impact of Realized Gains (Losses) on Risk Management
2020
2019
(US$)
Q1
Year
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Oil Price ($/bbl)
USA Operations
49.03
57.33
56.16
55.89
60.01
57.25
Canadian Operations
38.95
53.19
56.12
58.24
53.31
37.31
China Operations (1)
-
66.37
-
60.35
67.84
65.62
Total Operations
48.99
57.40
56.17
55.92
60.14
57.34
NGLs - Plant Condensate Price ($/bbl)
USA Operations
34.54
44.05
44.35
41.70
46.65
43.62
Canadian Operations
50.03
53.91
54.30
52.98
55.32
53.00
Total Operations
46.80
51.95
52.03
50.55
53.57
51.71
NGLs - Other Price ($/bbl)
USA Operations
8.09
13.37
11.82
9.78
15.09
19.46
Canadian Operations
6.97
16.75
17.54
12.96
13.14
23.55
Total Operations
7.89
14.04
12.90
10.37
14.75
20.53
NGLs - Total Price ($/bbl)
USA Operations
11.37
17.50
16.18
14.39
19.25
22.40
Canadian Operations
37.50
43.37
42.95
42.13
44.19
44.39
Total Operations
21.80
28.63
26.80
25.99
29.57
33.80
Oil & NGLs Price ($/bbl)
USA Operations
35.72
44.35
42.44
42.19
46.74
47.07
Canadian Operations
37.51
43.45
43.11
42.31
44.23
44.33
China Operations (1)
-
66.37
-
60.35
67.84
65.62
Total Operations
36.06
44.29
42.57
42.24
46.50
46.60
Natural Gas Price ($/Mcf)
USA Operations
1.91
2.09
2.02
1.80
2.08
2.70
Canadian Operations
2.01
2.39
2.38
2.23
2.31
2.63
Total Operations
1.97
2.28
2.25
2.07
2.22
2.66
Total Price ($/BOE)
USA Operations
29.05
35.62
34.27
33.42
37.01
39.04
Canadian Operations
18.73
21.85
21.69
21.13
21.98
22.63
China Operations (1)
-
66.37
-
60.35
67.84
65.62
Total Operations
24.96
30.05
29.31
28.63
31.48
31.07
Total Netback ($/BOE)
USA Operations
19.24
25.16
24.08
23.37
26.39
27.78
Canadian Operations
6.99
10.04
9.97
9.85
9.89
10.45
China Operations (1)
-
37.68
-
(11.29)
39.63
47.36
Total Operations
14.38
18.99
18.50
18.05
20.19
19.33
The Company terminated its production sharing contract with CNOOC and exited its China Operations effective July 31, 2019. Results from China Operations are presented for the period from February 14, 2019 through July 31, 2019.
Ovintiv Inc.
7
Supplemental Information (prepared in US$)
First quarter report
for the period ended March 31, 2020
Supplemental Oil and Gas Operating Statistics (unaudited)
Results by Play
2020
2019
(average)
Q1
Year
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Oil Production (Mbbls/d)
USA Operations (1)
Permian
64.3
64.7
66.4
68.1
65.1
59.3
Anadarko
46.7
44.4
49.9
50.0
53.6
23.7
Other Upstream Operations (2)
Eagle Ford
19.8
25.3
23.7
26.7
25.2
25.5
Bakken
18.4
14.0
18.1
17.0
14.6
6.2
Uinta
12.5
13.9
14.4
15.4
17.2
8.4
Other
-
-
(0.3)
0.4
-
0.1
Total USA Operations
161.7
162.3
172.2
177.6
175.7
123.2
Canadian Operations
Montney
0.2
0.2
0.1
0.1
0.2
0.2
Other Upstream Operations (2)
Duvernay
0.6
0.4
0.6
0.6
-
0.1
Other
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total Canadian Operations
0.8
0.6
0.7
0.7
0.2
0.3
Total China Operations (1)
-
1.5
-
0.5
3.4
2.3
Total
162.5
164.4
172.9
178.8
179.3
125.8
NGLs - Plant Condensate Production (Mbbls/d)
USA Operations (1)
Permian
2.3
2.3
2.6
2.9
2.4
1.5
Anadarko
6.9
6.0
7.2
7.3
6.5
3.1
Other Upstream Operations (2)
Eagle Ford
0.9
1.3
1.4
1.3
1.4
1.3
Bakken
0.7
0.6
0.7
0.8
0.6
0.2
Uinta
0.1
0.2
0.2
0.3
0.2
-
Other
0.1
0.1
-
-
0.1
0.1
Total USA Operations
11.0
10.5
12.1
12.6
11.2
6.2
Canadian Operations
Montney
37.0
36.4
35.0
38.4
38.7
33.3
Other Upstream Operations (2)
Duvernay
4.7
6.0
5.8
7.4
5.4
5.4
Other
-
-
-
0.1
-
-
Total Canadian Operations
41.7
42.4
40.8
45.9
44.1
38.7
Total
52.7
52.9
52.9
58.5
55.3
44.9
Production from legacy Newfield assets is presented beginning February 14, 2019. Subsequent to the business combination, the Company terminated its production sharing contract with CNOOC and exited its China Operations effective July 31, 2019. Production from China Operations is presented for the period from February 14, 2019 through July 31, 2019.
Other Upstream Operations includes production volumes from plays that are not part of the Company's current strategic focus.
Ovintiv Inc.
8
Supplemental Information (prepared in US$)
First quarter report
for the period ended March 31, 2020
Supplemental Oil and Gas Operating Statistics (unaudited)
Results by Play (continued)
2020
2019
(average)
Q1
Year
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
NGLs - Other Production (Mbbls/d)
USA Operations (1)
Permian
22.1
20.0
22.3
21.7
19.5
16.0
Anadarko
46.2
38.3
45.0
43.2
44.2
20.4
Other Upstream Operations (2)
Eagle Ford
4.7
5.9
5.5
5.8
5.7
6.4
Bakken
3.9
3.1
4.3
3.4
3.2
1.4
Uinta
0.5
0.5
0.5
0.6
0.8
0.3
Other
0.1
0.1
0.2
0.2
0.2
0.1
Total USA Operations
77.5
67.9
77.8
74.9
73.6
44.6
Canadian Operations
Montney
15.3
15.5
16.4
15.3
15.4
15.3
Other Upstream Operations (2)
Duvernay
1.8
Other
-
Total Canadian Operations
17.1
Total
94.6
NGLs - Total Production (Mbbls/d)
USA Operations (1)
Permian
24.4
Anadarko
53.1
Other Upstream Operations (2)
Eagle Ford
5.6
Bakken
4.6
Uinta
0.6
Other
0.2
Total USA Operations
88.5
Canadian Operations
Montney
52.3
1.2
2.0
1.8
0.4
0.8
-
-
(0.1)
-
-
16.7
18.4
17.0
15.8
16.1
84.6
96.2
91.9
89.4
60.7
22.3
24.9
24.6
21.9
17.5
44.3
52.2
50.5
50.7
23.5
7.2
6.9
7.1
7.1
7.7
3.7
5.0
4.2
3.8
1.6
0.7
0.7
0.9
1.0
0.3
0.2
0.2
0.2
0.3
0.2
78.4
89.9
87.5
84.8
50.8
51.9
51.4
53.7
54.1
48.6
Other Upstream Operations (2)
Duvernay
6.5
7.2
7.8
9.2
5.8
6.2
Other
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total Canadian Operations
58.8
59.1
59.2
62.9
59.9
54.8
Total
147.3
137.5
149.1
150.4
144.7
105.6
Production from legacy Newfield assets is presented beginning February 14, 2019.
Other Upstream Operations includes production volumes from plays that are not part of the Company's current strategic focus.
Ovintiv Inc.
9
Supplemental Information (prepared in US$)
First quarter report
for the period ended March 31, 2020
Supplemental Oil and Gas Operating Statistics (unaudited)
Results by Play (continued)
2020
2019
(average)
Q1
Year
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Oil & NGLs Production (Mbbls/d)
USA Operations (1)
Permian
88.7
87.0
91.3
92.7
87.0
76.8
Anadarko
99.8
88.7
102.1
100.5
104.3
47.2
Other Upstream Operations (2)
Eagle Ford
25.4
32.5
30.6
33.8
32.3
33.2
Bakken
23.0
17.7
23.1
21.2
18.4
7.8
Uinta
13.1
14.6
15.1
16.3
18.2
8.7
Other
0.2
0.2
(0.1)
0.6
0.3
0.3
Total USA Operations
250.2
240.7
262.1
265.1
260.5
174.0
Canadian Operations
Montney
52.5
52.1
51.5
53.8
54.3
48.8
Other Upstream Operations (2)
Duvernay
7.1
7.6
8.4
9.8
5.8
6.3
Other
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total Canadian Operations
59.6
59.7
59.9
63.6
60.1
55.1
Total China Operations (1)
-
1.5
-
0.5
3.4
2.3
Total
309.8
301.9
322.0
329.2
324.0
231.4
Natural Gas Production (MMcf/d)
USA Operations (1)
Permian
125
106
125
111
102
87
Anadarko
367
316
369
368
353
172
Other Upstream Operations (2)
Eagle Ford
35
43
41
42
42
47
Bakken
26
23
30
26
24
10
Uinta
12
13
12
15
15
9
Other
3
46
4
55
83
42
Total USA Operations
568
547
581
617
619
367
Canadian Operations
Montney
913
931
946
937
893
951
Other Upstream Operations (2)
Duvernay
46
57
57
61
51
61
Other
42
42
40
40
44
42
Total Canadian Operations
1,001
1,030
1,043
1,038
988
1,054
Total
1,569
1,577
1,624
1,655
1,607
1,421
Production from legacy Newfield assets is presented beginning February 14, 2019. Subsequent to the business combination, the Company terminated its production sharing contract with CNOOC and exited its China Operations effective July 31, 2019. Production from China Operations is presented for the period from February 14, 2019 through July 31, 2019.
Other Upstream Operations includes production volumes from plays that are not part of the Company's current strategic focus. USA Other primarily included natural gas volumes in Arkoma. Canadian Other primarily includes natural gas volumes in Horn River. Production volumes associated with Arkoma were included in USA Other until the asset was divested on August 27, 2019.
Ovintiv Inc.
10
Supplemental Information (prepared in US$)
First quarter report
for the period ended March 31, 2020
Supplemental Oil and Gas Operating Statistics (unaudited)
Results by Play (continued)
2020
2019
(average)
Q1
Year
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Total Production (MBOE/d)
USA Operations (1)
Permian
109.6
104.8
112.2
111.1
104.0
91.2
Anadarko
161.0
141.4
163.5
161.8
163.2
75.9
Other Upstream Operations (2)
Eagle Ford
31.3
39.7
37.4
40.9
39.3
41.0
Bakken
27.4
21.4
28.1
25.4
22.4
9.4
Uinta
15.0
16.7
17.2
18.8
20.7
10.2
Other
0.5
7.9
0.6
9.9
14.0
7.5
Total USA Operations
344.8
331.9
359.0
367.9
363.6
235.2
Canadian Operations
Montney
204.7
207.3
209.1
209.9
203.1
207.3
Other Upstream Operations (2)
Duvernay
14.8
17.2
17.8
20.0
14.3
16.5
Other
7.0
7.0
6.7
6.8
7.4
6.9
Total Canadian Operations
226.5
231.5
233.6
236.7
224.8
230.7
Total China Operations (1)
-
1.5
-
0.5
3.4
2.3
Total
571.3
564.9
592.6
605.1
591.8
468.2
Total Production (MBOE/d)
Total Core Assets
475.3
453.5
484.8
482.8
470.3
374.4
% of Total
83%
80%
82%
80%
79%
80%
Production from legacy Newfield assets is presented beginning February 14, 2019. Subsequent to the business combination, the Company terminated its production sharing contract with CNOOC and exited its China Operations effective July 31, 2019. Production from China Operations is presented for the period from February 14, 2019 through July 31, 2019.
Other Upstream Operations includes total production volumes from plays that are not part of the Company's current strategic focus. USA Other primarily included Arkoma. Canadian Other primarily includes Horn River. Production volumes associated with Arkoma were included in USA Other until the asset was divested on August 27, 2019.
Ovintiv Inc.
11
Supplemental Information (prepared in US$)
First quarter report
for the period ended March 31, 2020
Supplemental Oil and Gas Operating Statistics (unaudited)
Results by Play (continued)
2020
2019
(US$ millions)
Q1
Year
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Capital Expenditures Excluding Capitalized Overhead Costs
USA Operations (1)
Permian
225
864
195
196
225
248
Anadarko
224
658
141
163
217
137
Other Upstream Operations (2)
Eagle Ford
62
243
22
30
97
94
Bakken
49
134
35
35
43
21
Uinta
27
48
10
8
14
16
Other
-
14
6
(7)
10
5
Total USA Operations
587
1,961
409
425
606
521
Canadian Operations
Montney
150
339
98
70
68
103
Other Upstream Operations (2)
Duvernay
3
88
3
16
34
35
Other
2
(2)
1
2
(1)
(4)
Total Canadian Operations
155
425
102
88
101
134
Total Capital Expenditures Excluding Capitalized Overhead Costs
742
2,386
511
513
707
655
Capitalized Overhead Costs
USA Operations (1)
Permian
17
77
18
15
13
31
Anadarko
11
54
15
15
14
10
Other Upstream Operations (2)
Eagle Ford
4
23
5
4
3
11
Bakken
5
10
3
3
3
1
Uinta
3
3
1
1
1
-
Other
1
6
1
1
1
3
Total USA Operations
41
173
43
39
35
56
Canadian Operations
Montney
5
38
9
8
6
15
Other Upstream Operations (2)
Duvernay
1
12
4
2
1
5
Other
-
5
1
1
-
3
Total Canadian Operations
6
55
14
11
7
23
Total Capitalized Overhead Costs
47
228
57
50
42
79
Total Capital Expenditures
USA Operations (1)
Permian
242
941
213
211
238
279
Anadarko
235
712
156
178
231
147
Other Upstream Operations (2)
Eagle Ford
66
266
27
34
100
105
Bakken
54
144
38
38
46
22
Uinta
30
51
11
9
15
16
Other
1
20
7
(6)
11
8
Total USA Operations
628
2,134
452
464
641
577
Canadian Operations
Montney
155
377
107
78
74
118
Other Upstream Operations (2)
Duvernay
4
100
7
18
35
40
Other
2
3
2
3
(1)
(1)
Total Canadian Operations
161
480
116
99
108
157
Market Optimization
-
2
-
2
-
-
Corporate & Other
1
10
6
1
1
2
Total Capital Expenditures
790
2,626
574
566
750
736
Net Acquisitions & (Divestitures)
(5)
(132)
(21)
(146)
15
20
Net Capital Investment
785
2,494
553
420
765
756
Results for legacy Newfield assets are presented beginning February 14, 2019.
Other Upstream Operations includes capital expenditures in plays that are not part of the Company's current strategic focus. USA Other primarily included Arkoma. Capital expenditures in Arkoma were included in USA Other until the asset was divested on August 27, 2019.
Ovintiv Inc.
12
Supplemental Information (prepared in US$)
First quarter report
for the period ended March 31, 2020
Supplemental Oil and Gas Operating Statistics (unaudited)
Results by Play (continued)
2020
2019
Q1
Year
Q4
Q3
Q2
Q1
Drilling Activity (net wells drilled)
USA Operations (1)
Permian
32
114
30
27
30
27
Anadarko
37
74
23
19
20
12
Other Upstream Operations (2)
Eagle Ford
15
33
1
3
16
13
Bakken
7
12
1
3
6
2
Uinta
5
2
-
-
1
1
Other
-
1
-
-
1
-
Total USA Operations
96
236
55
52
74
55
Canadian Operations
Montney
28
84
26
11
25
22
Other Upstream Operations (2)
Duvernay
1
7
-
1
3
3
Other
-
1
1
-
-
-
Total Canadian Operations
29
92
27
12
28
25
Total
125
328
82
64
102
80
Completions Activity (net wells on production)
USA Operations (1)
Permian
37
119
18
30
38
33
Anadarko
27
115
25
15
49
26
Other Upstream Operations (2)
Eagle Ford
5
39
-
12
13
14
Bakken
7
17
3
4
10
-
Uinta
-
5
2
-
3
-
Other
-
1
-
-
1
-
Total USA Operations
76
296
48
61
114
73
Canadian Operations
Montney
28
78
8
23
32
15
Other Upstream Operations (2)
Duvernay
-
8
-
6
1
1
Other
-
-
-
-
-
-
Total Canadian Operations
28
86
8
29
33
16
Total
104
382
56
90
147
89
Results for legacy Newfield assets are presented beginning February 14, 2019.
Other Upstream Operations includes net wells drilled and net wells on production in plays that are not part of the Company's current strategic focus. USA Other primarily included Arkoma. Net wells drilled and net wells on production in Arkoma were included in USA Other until the asset was divested on August 27, 2019.