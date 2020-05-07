Encana : Supplemental Information for the period ended March 31, 2020

Log in
Ovintiv Inc.

Interim Supplemental Information (unaudited)

For the period ended March 31, 2020

U.S. Dollars / U.S. Protocol

First quarter report

for the period ended March 31, 2020

Supplemental Financial Information (unaudited)

Financial Results

2020

2019

(US$ millions, unless otherwise specified)

Q1

Year

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Net Earnings (Loss)

421

234

(6)

149

336

(245)

Per share - basic and diluted (1)

1.62

0.90

(0.02)

0.56

1.22

(1.00)

Non-GAAP Operating Earnings (Loss) (2)

27

860

210

195

290

165

Per share - basic and diluted (1)

0.10

3.29

0.81

0.74

1.05

0.68

Non-GAAP Cash Flow (3)

535

2,931

815

817

877

422

Per share - basic and diluted (1)

2.06

11.22

3.14

3.09

3.18

1.73

Effective Tax Rate calculated using

United States Federal Statutory Rate (4)

21.0%

26.6%

Foreign Exchange Rates (US$ per C$1)

Average

0.744

0.754

0.758

0.757

0.748

0.752

Period end

0.705

0.770

0.770

0.755

0.764

0.748

Non-GAAP Operating Earnings Summary

Net Earnings (Loss)

421

234

(6)

149

336

(245)

Before-tax (Addition) Deduction:

Unrealized gain (loss) on risk management

904

(730)

(345)

(41)

83

(427)

Impairments

(277)

-

-

-

-

-

Restructuring charges

-

(138)

(4)

(4)

(17)

(113)

Non-operating foreign exchange gain (loss)

(104)

94

52

(41)

46

37

Gain (loss) on divestitures

-

3

(1)

5

-

(1)

Gain on debt retirement

11

-

-

-

-

-

534

(771)

(298)

(81)

112

(504)

Income tax

(140)

145

82

35

(66)

94

After-tax (Addition) Deduction

394

(626)

(216)

(46)

46

(410)

Non-GAAP Operating Earnings (Loss) (2)

27

860

210

195

290

165

Non-GAAP Cash Flow Summary

Cash From (Used in) Operating Activities

566

2,921

730

756

906

529

(Add back) Deduct:

Net change in other assets and liabilities

(52)

(97)

(42)

(29)

(15)

(11)

Net change in non-cash working capital

83

87

(43)

(32)

44

118

Current tax on sale of assets

-

-

-

-

-

-

Non-GAAP Cash Flow (3)

535

2,931

815

817

877

422

Non-GAAP Cash Flow Margin ($/BOE) (5)

10.29

14.21

14.95

14.67

16.27

10.02

  1. Net Earnings (Loss),Non-GAAP Operating Earnings (Loss) and Non-GAAP Cash Flow per share are presented on a post-Share Consolidation basis (see Note 1 of the interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements included in Part 1, Item 1 of Ovintiv's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q) and are calculated using the weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding as follows:

2020

2019

(millions)

Q1

Year

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Weighted Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding

Basic

259.8

261.2

259.8

264.6

276.2

244.3

Diluted

259.8

261.2

259.8

264.6

276.2

244.3

  1. Non-GAAPOperating Earnings (Loss) is a non-GAAP measure defined as net earnings (loss) excluding non-recurring or non-cash items that Management believes reduces the comparability of the Company's financial performance between periods. These items may include, but are not limited to, unrealized gains/losses on risk management, impairments, restructuring charges, non-operating foreign exchange gains/losses, gains/losses on divestitures and gains on debt retirement. Income taxes may include valuation allowances and the provision related to the pre-tax items listed, as well as income taxes related to divestitures and U.S. tax reform, and adjustments to normalize the effect of income taxes calculated using the estimated annual effective income tax rate.
  2. Non-GAAPCash Flow is a non-GAAP measure defined as cash from (used in) operating activities excluding net change in other assets and liabilities, net change in non-cash working capital and current tax on sale of assets.
  3. Following the U.S. Domestication (see Note 1 of the interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements included in Part 1, Item 1 of Ovintiv's Quarterly Report on Form10-Q), the applicable statutory rate became the United States federal income tax rate. The 2019 statutory rate represents the Canadian federal and provincial statutory income tax rate.
  4. Non-GAAPCash Flow Margin is a non-GAAP measure calculated as Non-GAAP Cash Flow per BOE of production.

Ovintiv Inc.

1

Supplemental Information (prepared in US$)

First quarter report

for the period ended March 31, 2020

Supplemental Operating Information (unaudited)

Financial Metrics

2020

2019

Q1

Year

Debt to Adjusted Capitalization (1)

28%

28%

Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (1) (2)

2.0x

2.0x

  1. These financial metrics arenon-GAAP measures monitored by Management as indicators of the Company's overall financial strength. These non-GAAP measures are defined and calculated in the Non-GAAP Definitions and Reconciliations document located on the Company's website.
  2. Adjusted EBITDA for 2019 includes Newfield's results of operations for thepost-acquisition period from February 14, 2019 to December 31, 2019.

Production Volumes by Product

2020

2019

% of

(average)

Oil & NGLs

Q1

Year

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Oil (Mbbls/d)

52

162.5

164.4

172.9

178.8

179.3

125.8

NGLs - Plant Condensate (Mbbls/d)

17

52.7

52.9

52.9

58.5

55.3

44.9

Oil & Plant Condensate (Mbbls/d)

69

215.2

217.3

225.8

237.3

234.6

170.7

Butane (Mbbls/d)

7

21.6

20.1

22.2

21.6

21.2

15.6

Propane (Mbbls/d)

12

35.2

31.8

35.9

34.8

32.7

23.7

Ethane (Mbbls/d)

12

37.8

32.7

38.1

35.5

35.5

21.4

NGLs - Other (Mbbls/d)

31

94.6

84.6

96.2

91.9

89.4

60.7

Oil & NGLs (Mbbls/d)

100

309.8

301.9

322.0

329.2

324.0

231.4

Natural Gas (MMcf/d)

1,569

1,577

1,624

1,655

1,607

1,421

Total (MBOE/d)

571.3

564.9

592.6

605.1

591.8

468.2

Production Volumes by Segment

2020

2019

(average)

Q1

Year

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Oil (Mbbls/d)

USA Operations

161.7

162.3

172.2

177.6

175.7

123.2

Canadian Operations

0.8

0.6

0.7

0.7

0.2

0.3

China Operations (1)

-

1.5

-

0.5

3.4

2.3

162.5

164.4

172.9

178.8

179.3

125.8

NGLs - Plant Condensate (Mbbls/d)

USA Operations

11.0

10.5

12.1

12.6

11.2

6.2

Canadian Operations

41.7

42.4

40.8

45.9

44.1

38.7

52.7

52.9

52.9

58.5

55.3

44.9

NGLs - Other (Mbbls/d)

USA Operations

77.5

67.9

77.8

74.9

73.6

44.6

Canadian Operations

17.1

16.7

18.4

17.0

15.8

16.1

94.6

84.6

96.2

91.9

89.4

60.7

NGLs - Total (Mbbls/d)

USA Operations

88.5

78.4

89.9

87.5

84.8

50.8

Canadian Operations

58.8

59.1

59.2

62.9

59.9

54.8

147.3

137.5

149.1

150.4

144.7

105.6

Oil & NGLs (Mbbls/d)

USA Operations

250.2

240.7

262.1

265.1

260.5

174.0

Canadian Operations

59.6

59.7

59.9

63.6

60.1

55.1

China Operations (1)

-

1.5

-

0.5

3.4

2.3

309.8

301.9

322.0

329.2

324.0

231.4

Natural Gas (MMcf/d)

USA Operations

568

547

581

617

619

367

Canadian Operations

1,001

1,030

1,043

1,038

988

1,054

1,569

1,577

1,624

1,655

1,607

1,421

Total (MBOE/d)

USA Operations

344.8

331.9

359.0

367.9

363.6

235.2

Canadian Operations

226.5

231.5

233.6

236.7

224.8

230.7

China Operations (1)

-

1.5

-

0.5

3.4

2.3

571.3

564.9

592.6

605.1

591.8

468.2

  1. The Company terminated its production sharing contract with China National Offshore Oil Corporation ("CNOOC") and exited its China Operations effective July 31, 2019. Production from China Operations is presented for the period from February 14, 2019 through July 31, 2019.

Ovintiv Inc.

2

Supplemental Information (prepared in US$)

First quarter report

for the period ended March 31, 2020

Supplemental Financial & Operating Information (unaudited)

Results of Operations

Revenues and Realized Gains (Losses) on Risk Management

2020

2019

(US$ millions)

Q1

Year

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

USA Operations

Revenues, excluding Realized Gains (Losses) on Risk Management (1)

Oil

641

3,329

877

903

945

604

NGLs (2)

86

452

121

99

136

96

Natural Gas

73

380

103

96

105

76

800

4,161

1,101

1,098

1,186

776

Realized Gains (Losses) on Risk Management

Oil

82

68

12

10

15

31

NGLs (2)

5

48

13

16

13

6

Natural Gas

26

36

4

7

12

13

113

152

29

33

40

50

Canadian Operations

Revenues, excluding Realized Gains (Losses) on Risk Management (1)

Oil

2

10

4

3

2

1

NGLs (2)

178

870

217

223

228

202

Natural Gas

171

756

209

147

153

247

351

1,636

430

373

383

450

Realized Gains (Losses) on Risk Management

Oil

-

-

-

-

-

-

NGLs (2)

23

67

17

21

12

17

Natural Gas

13

144

20

66

55

3

36

211

37

87

67

20

China Operations (3)

Revenues, excluding Realized Gains (Losses) on Risk Management (1)

Oil

-

37

-

3

21

13

-

37

-

3

21

13

  1. Excludes other revenues with no associated production volumes, but includes intercompany marketing fees transacted between the Company's operating segments.
  2. Includes plant condensate.
  3. The Company terminated its production sharing contract with CNOOC and exited its China Operations effective July 31, 2019. Results from China Operations are presented for the period from February 14, 2019 through July 31, 2019. There were no realized gains (losses) on risk management associated with China Operations for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019.

Ovintiv Inc.

3

Supplemental Information (prepared in US$)

First quarter report

for the period ended March 31, 2020

Supplemental Financial & Operating Information (unaudited)

Results of Operations (continued)

Per-unit Results, Excluding the Impact of Realized Gains (Losses) on Risk Management (1)

2020

2019

(US$/BOE)

Q1

Year

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Total USA Operations Netback

Price

25.46

34.36

33.38

32.43

35.85

36.63

Production, mineral and other taxes

1.55

1.96

1.88

1.85

2.07

2.08

Transportation and processing

3.84

3.85

3.81

3.72

4.09

3.74

Operating

4.42

4.65

4.50

4.48

4.46

5.44

Netback

15.65

23.90

23.19

22.38

25.23

25.37

Total Canadian Operations Netback

Price

16.98

19.35

19.97

17.12

18.72

21.67

Production, mineral and other taxes

0.19

0.19

0.22

0.15

0.22

0.18

Transportation and processing

10.29

10.16

10.18

9.68

10.60

10.20

Operating

1.26

1.46

1.32

1.45

1.27

1.80

Netback

5.24

7.54

8.25

5.84

6.63

9.49

Total China Operations Netback (2)

Price

-

66.37

-

60.35

67.84

65.62

Production, mineral and other taxes

-

0.90

-

5.53

0.53

0.33

Transportation and processing

-

-

-

-

-

-

Operating

-

27.79

-

66.11

27.68

17.93

Netback

-

37.68

-

(11.29)

39.63

47.36

Total Operations Netback

Price

22.10

28.29

28.09

26.46

29.52

29.39

Production, mineral and other taxes

1.01

1.23

1.23

1.18

1.36

1.14

Transportation and processing

6.40

6.42

6.32

6.05

6.54

6.90

Operating

3.17

3.41

3.26

3.35

3.39

3.70

Netback

11.52

17.23

17.28

15.88

18.23

17.65

  1. Netback is a common metric used in the oil and gas industry to measure operating performance on aper-unit basis and is considered a non-GAAP measure. The netbacks disclosed above do not meet the requirements outlined in National Instrument 51-101 and have been calculated on a BOE basis using upstream product revenues, excluding the impact of realized gains and losses on risk management, less costs associated with delivering the product to market, including production, mineral and other taxes, transportation and processing expense and operating expense. For additional information regarding non-GAAP measures, including Netback reconciliations, see the Company's website.
  2. The Company terminated its production sharing contract with CNOOC and exited its China Operations effective July 31, 2019. Results from China Operations are presented for the period from February 14, 2019 through July 31, 2019.

Other Per-unit Results

2020

2019

(US$/BOE)

Q1

Year

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Upstream Operating Expense

3.17

3.41

3.26

3.35

3.39

3.70

Upstream Operating Expense, Excluding Long-Term Incentive Costs

3.34

3.35

3.22

3.34

3.40

3.48

Administrative Expense (1)

1.02

2.37

1.82

1.46

1.51

5.38

Administrative Expense, Excluding Long-Term Incentive Costs,

Restructuring Costs and Current Expected Credit Losses

1.42

1.59

1.65

1.38

1.48

1.92

Total Costs (2)

12.17

12.59

12.42

11.95

12.78

13.44

  1. No restructuring costs have been incurred in 2020.
  2. Total Costs per BOE is anon-GAAP measure defined as the summation of production, mineral and other taxes, upstream transportation and processing expense, upstream operating expense and administrative expense, excluding the impact of long-term incentive costs, restructuring costs and current expected credit losses, per BOE of production.

Ovintiv Inc.

4

Supplemental Information (prepared in US$)

First quarter report

for the period ended March 31, 2020

Supplemental Oil and Gas Operating Statistics (unaudited)

Operating Statistics

Per-unit Prices, Excluding the Impact of Realized Gains (Losses) on Risk Management

2020

2019

(US$)

Q1

Year

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Oil Price ($/bbl)

USA Operations

43.49

56.19

55.42

55.26

59.12

54.42

Canadian Operations

38.95

53.19

56.12

58.24

53.31

37.31

China Operations (1)

-

66.37

-

60.35

67.84

65.62

Total Operations

43.47

56.27

55.43

55.29

59.27

54.57

NGLs - Plant Condensate Price ($/bbl)

USA Operations

34.54

44.05

44.35

41.70

46.65

43.62

Canadian Operations

43.99

51.79

51.95

50.73

54.66

49.61

Total Operations

42.02

50.25

50.22

48.78

53.04

48.79

NGLs - Other Price ($/bbl)

USA Operations

7.33

11.44

10.05

7.48

13.19

17.81

Canadian Operations

6.97

11.11

12.29

5.39

6.95

20.11

Total Operations

7.27

11.37

10.47

7.09

12.09

18.41

NGLs - Total Price ($/bbl)

USA Operations

10.70

15.83

14.65

12.42

17.60

20.95

Canadian Operations

33.22

40.25

39.70

38.43

42.07

40.98

Total Operations

19.69

26.33

24.59

23.30

27.72

31.34

Oil & NGLs Price ($/bbl)

USA Operations

31.90

43.04

41.43

41.12

45.60

44.64

Canadian Operations

33.29

40.36

39.90

38.65

42.12

40.95

China Operations (1)

-

66.37

-

60.35

67.84

65.62

Total Operations

32.16

42.63

41.15

40.67

45.19

43.97

Natural Gas Price ($/Mcf)

USA Operations

1.41

1.90

1.93

1.67

1.87

2.31

Canadian Operations

1.86

2.01

2.18

1.54

1.70

2.60

Total Operations

1.70

1.97

2.09

1.59

1.76

2.53

Total Price ($/BOE)

USA Operations

25.46

34.36

33.38

32.43

35.85

36.63

Canadian Operations

16.98

19.35

19.97

17.12

18.72

21.67

China Operations (1)

-

66.37

-

60.35

67.84

65.62

Total Operations

22.10

28.29

28.09

26.46

29.52

29.39

  1. The Company terminated its production sharing contract with CNOOC and exited its China Operations effective July 31, 2019. Results from China Operations are presented for the period from February 14, 2019 through July 31, 2019.

Ovintiv Inc.

5

Supplemental Information (prepared in US$)

First quarter report

for the period ended March 31, 2020

Supplemental Oil and Gas Operating Statistics (unaudited)

Operating Statistics (continued)

Per-unit Impact of Realized Gains (Losses) on Risk Management

2020

2019

(US$)

Q1

Year

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Oil ($/bbl)

USA Operations

5.54

1.14

0.74

0.63

0.89

2.83

Canadian Operations

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total Operations

5.52

1.13

0.74

0.63

0.87

2.77

NGLs - Plant Condensate ($/bbl)

USA Operations

-

-

-

-

-

-

Canadian Operations

6.04

2.12

2.35

2.25

0.66

3.39

Total Operations

4.78

1.70

1.81

1.77

0.53

2.92

NGLs - Other ($/bbl)

USA Operations

0.76

1.93

1.77

2.30

1.90

1.65

Canadian Operations

-

5.64

5.25

7.57

6.19

3.44

Total Operations

0.62

2.67

2.43

3.28

2.66

2.12

NGLs - Total ($/bbl)

USA Operations

0.67

1.67

1.53

1.97

1.65

1.45

Canadian Operations

4.28

3.12

3.25

3.70

2.12

3.41

Total Operations

2.11

2.30

2.21

2.69

1.85

2.46

Oil & NGLs ($/bbl)

USA Operations

3.82

1.31

1.01

1.07

1.14

2.43

Canadian Operations

4.22

3.09

3.21

3.66

2.11

3.38

Total Operations

3.90

1.66

1.42

1.57

1.31

2.63

Natural Gas ($/Mcf)

USA Operations

0.50

0.19

0.09

0.13

0.21

0.39

Canadian Operations

0.15

0.38

0.20

0.69

0.61

0.03

Total Operations

0.27

0.31

0.16

0.48

0.46

0.13

Total ($/BOE)

USA Operations

3.59

1.26

0.89

0.99

1.16

2.41

Canadian Operations

1.75

2.50

1.72

4.01

3.26

0.96

Total Operations

2.86

1.76

1.22

2.17

1.96

1.68

Ovintiv Inc.

6

Supplemental Information (prepared in US$)

First quarter report

for the period ended March 31, 2020

Supplemental Oil and Gas Operating Statistics (unaudited)

Operating Statistics (continued)

Per-unit Results, Including the Impact of Realized Gains (Losses) on Risk Management

2020

2019

(US$)

Q1

Year

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Oil Price ($/bbl)

USA Operations

49.03

57.33

56.16

55.89

60.01

57.25

Canadian Operations

38.95

53.19

56.12

58.24

53.31

37.31

China Operations (1)

-

66.37

-

60.35

67.84

65.62

Total Operations

48.99

57.40

56.17

55.92

60.14

57.34

NGLs - Plant Condensate Price ($/bbl)

USA Operations

34.54

44.05

44.35

41.70

46.65

43.62

Canadian Operations

50.03

53.91

54.30

52.98

55.32

53.00

Total Operations

46.80

51.95

52.03

50.55

53.57

51.71

NGLs - Other Price ($/bbl)

USA Operations

8.09

13.37

11.82

9.78

15.09

19.46

Canadian Operations

6.97

16.75

17.54

12.96

13.14

23.55

Total Operations

7.89

14.04

12.90

10.37

14.75

20.53

NGLs - Total Price ($/bbl)

USA Operations

11.37

17.50

16.18

14.39

19.25

22.40

Canadian Operations

37.50

43.37

42.95

42.13

44.19

44.39

Total Operations

21.80

28.63

26.80

25.99

29.57

33.80

Oil & NGLs Price ($/bbl)

USA Operations

35.72

44.35

42.44

42.19

46.74

47.07

Canadian Operations

37.51

43.45

43.11

42.31

44.23

44.33

China Operations (1)

-

66.37

-

60.35

67.84

65.62

Total Operations

36.06

44.29

42.57

42.24

46.50

46.60

Natural Gas Price ($/Mcf)

USA Operations

1.91

2.09

2.02

1.80

2.08

2.70

Canadian Operations

2.01

2.39

2.38

2.23

2.31

2.63

Total Operations

1.97

2.28

2.25

2.07

2.22

2.66

Total Price ($/BOE)

USA Operations

29.05

35.62

34.27

33.42

37.01

39.04

Canadian Operations

18.73

21.85

21.69

21.13

21.98

22.63

China Operations (1)

-

66.37

-

60.35

67.84

65.62

Total Operations

24.96

30.05

29.31

28.63

31.48

31.07

Total Netback ($/BOE)

USA Operations

19.24

25.16

24.08

23.37

26.39

27.78

Canadian Operations

6.99

10.04

9.97

9.85

9.89

10.45

China Operations (1)

-

37.68

-

(11.29)

39.63

47.36

Total Operations

14.38

18.99

18.50

18.05

20.19

19.33

  1. The Company terminated its production sharing contract with CNOOC and exited its China Operations effective July 31, 2019. Results from China Operations are presented for the period from February 14, 2019 through July 31, 2019.

Ovintiv Inc.

7

Supplemental Information (prepared in US$)

First quarter report

for the period ended March 31, 2020

Supplemental Oil and Gas Operating Statistics (unaudited)

Results by Play

2020

2019

(average)

Q1

Year

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Oil Production (Mbbls/d)

USA Operations (1)

Permian

64.3

64.7

66.4

68.1

65.1

59.3

Anadarko

46.7

44.4

49.9

50.0

53.6

23.7

Other Upstream Operations (2)

Eagle Ford

19.8

25.3

23.7

26.7

25.2

25.5

Bakken

18.4

14.0

18.1

17.0

14.6

6.2

Uinta

12.5

13.9

14.4

15.4

17.2

8.4

Other

-

-

(0.3)

0.4

-

0.1

Total USA Operations

161.7

162.3

172.2

177.6

175.7

123.2

Canadian Operations

Montney

0.2

0.2

0.1

0.1

0.2

0.2

Other Upstream Operations (2)

Duvernay

0.6

0.4

0.6

0.6

-

0.1

Other

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total Canadian Operations

0.8

0.6

0.7

0.7

0.2

0.3

Total China Operations (1)

-

1.5

-

0.5

3.4

2.3

Total

162.5

164.4

172.9

178.8

179.3

125.8

NGLs - Plant Condensate Production (Mbbls/d)

USA Operations (1)

Permian

2.3

2.3

2.6

2.9

2.4

1.5

Anadarko

6.9

6.0

7.2

7.3

6.5

3.1

Other Upstream Operations (2)

Eagle Ford

0.9

1.3

1.4

1.3

1.4

1.3

Bakken

0.7

0.6

0.7

0.8

0.6

0.2

Uinta

0.1

0.2

0.2

0.3

0.2

-

Other

0.1

0.1

-

-

0.1

0.1

Total USA Operations

11.0

10.5

12.1

12.6

11.2

6.2

Canadian Operations

Montney

37.0

36.4

35.0

38.4

38.7

33.3

Other Upstream Operations (2)

Duvernay

4.7

6.0

5.8

7.4

5.4

5.4

Other

-

-

-

0.1

-

-

Total Canadian Operations

41.7

42.4

40.8

45.9

44.1

38.7

Total

52.7

52.9

52.9

58.5

55.3

44.9

  1. Production from legacy Newfield assets is presented beginning February 14, 2019. Subsequent to the business combination, the Company terminated its production sharing contract with CNOOC and exited its China Operations effective July 31, 2019. Production from China Operations is presented for the period from February 14, 2019 through July 31, 2019.
  2. Other Upstream Operations includes production volumes from plays that are not part of the Company's current strategic focus.

Ovintiv Inc.

8

Supplemental Information (prepared in US$)

First quarter report

for the period ended March 31, 2020

Supplemental Oil and Gas Operating Statistics (unaudited)

Results by Play (continued)

2020

2019

(average)

Q1

Year

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

NGLs - Other Production (Mbbls/d)

USA Operations (1)

Permian

22.1

20.0

22.3

21.7

19.5

16.0

Anadarko

46.2

38.3

45.0

43.2

44.2

20.4

Other Upstream Operations (2)

Eagle Ford

4.7

5.9

5.5

5.8

5.7

6.4

Bakken

3.9

3.1

4.3

3.4

3.2

1.4

Uinta

0.5

0.5

0.5

0.6

0.8

0.3

Other

0.1

0.1

0.2

0.2

0.2

0.1

Total USA Operations

77.5

67.9

77.8

74.9

73.6

44.6

Canadian Operations

Montney

15.3

15.5

16.4

15.3

15.4

15.3

Other Upstream Operations (2)

Duvernay

1.8

Other

-

Total Canadian Operations

17.1

Total

94.6

NGLs - Total Production (Mbbls/d)

USA Operations (1)

Permian

24.4

Anadarko

53.1

Other Upstream Operations (2)

Eagle Ford

5.6

Bakken

4.6

Uinta

0.6

Other

0.2

Total USA Operations

88.5

Canadian Operations

Montney

52.3

1.2

2.0

1.8

0.4

0.8

-

-

(0.1)

-

-

16.7

18.4

17.0

15.8

16.1

84.6

96.2

91.9

89.4

60.7

22.3

24.9

24.6

21.9

17.5

44.3

52.2

50.5

50.7

23.5

7.2

6.9

7.1

7.1

7.7

3.7

5.0

4.2

3.8

1.6

0.7

0.7

0.9

1.0

0.3

0.2

0.2

0.2

0.3

0.2

78.4

89.9

87.5

84.8

50.8

51.9

51.4

53.7

54.1

48.6

Other Upstream Operations (2)

Duvernay

6.5

7.2

7.8

9.2

5.8

6.2

Other

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total Canadian Operations

58.8

59.1

59.2

62.9

59.9

54.8

Total

147.3

137.5

149.1

150.4

144.7

105.6

  1. Production from legacy Newfield assets is presented beginning February 14, 2019.
  2. Other Upstream Operations includes production volumes from plays that are not part of the Company's current strategic focus.

Ovintiv Inc.

9

Supplemental Information (prepared in US$)

First quarter report

for the period ended March 31, 2020

Supplemental Oil and Gas Operating Statistics (unaudited)

Results by Play (continued)

2020

2019

(average)

Q1

Year

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Oil & NGLs Production (Mbbls/d)

USA Operations (1)

Permian

88.7

87.0

91.3

92.7

87.0

76.8

Anadarko

99.8

88.7

102.1

100.5

104.3

47.2

Other Upstream Operations (2)

Eagle Ford

25.4

32.5

30.6

33.8

32.3

33.2

Bakken

23.0

17.7

23.1

21.2

18.4

7.8

Uinta

13.1

14.6

15.1

16.3

18.2

8.7

Other

0.2

0.2

(0.1)

0.6

0.3

0.3

Total USA Operations

250.2

240.7

262.1

265.1

260.5

174.0

Canadian Operations

Montney

52.5

52.1

51.5

53.8

54.3

48.8

Other Upstream Operations (2)

Duvernay

7.1

7.6

8.4

9.8

5.8

6.3

Other

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total Canadian Operations

59.6

59.7

59.9

63.6

60.1

55.1

Total China Operations (1)

-

1.5

-

0.5

3.4

2.3

Total

309.8

301.9

322.0

329.2

324.0

231.4

Natural Gas Production (MMcf/d)

USA Operations (1)

Permian

125

106

125

111

102

87

Anadarko

367

316

369

368

353

172

Other Upstream Operations (2)

Eagle Ford

35

43

41

42

42

47

Bakken

26

23

30

26

24

10

Uinta

12

13

12

15

15

9

Other

3

46

4

55

83

42

Total USA Operations

568

547

581

617

619

367

Canadian Operations

Montney

913

931

946

937

893

951

Other Upstream Operations (2)

Duvernay

46

57

57

61

51

61

Other

42

42

40

40

44

42

Total Canadian Operations

1,001

1,030

1,043

1,038

988

1,054

Total

1,569

1,577

1,624

1,655

1,607

1,421

  1. Production from legacy Newfield assets is presented beginning February 14, 2019. Subsequent to the business combination, the Company terminated its production sharing contract with CNOOC and exited its China Operations effective July 31, 2019. Production from China Operations is presented for the period from February 14, 2019 through July 31, 2019.
  2. Other Upstream Operations includes production volumes from plays that are not part of the Company's current strategic focus. USA Other primarily included natural gas volumes in Arkoma. Canadian Other primarily includes natural gas volumes in Horn River. Production volumes associated with Arkoma were included in USA Other until the asset was divested on August 27, 2019.

Ovintiv Inc.

10

Supplemental Information (prepared in US$)

First quarter report

for the period ended March 31, 2020

Supplemental Oil and Gas Operating Statistics (unaudited)

Results by Play (continued)

2020

2019

(average)

Q1

Year

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Total Production (MBOE/d)

USA Operations (1)

Permian

109.6

104.8

112.2

111.1

104.0

91.2

Anadarko

161.0

141.4

163.5

161.8

163.2

75.9

Other Upstream Operations (2)

Eagle Ford

31.3

39.7

37.4

40.9

39.3

41.0

Bakken

27.4

21.4

28.1

25.4

22.4

9.4

Uinta

15.0

16.7

17.2

18.8

20.7

10.2

Other

0.5

7.9

0.6

9.9

14.0

7.5

Total USA Operations

344.8

331.9

359.0

367.9

363.6

235.2

Canadian Operations

Montney

204.7

207.3

209.1

209.9

203.1

207.3

Other Upstream Operations (2)

Duvernay

14.8

17.2

17.8

20.0

14.3

16.5

Other

7.0

7.0

6.7

6.8

7.4

6.9

Total Canadian Operations

226.5

231.5

233.6

236.7

224.8

230.7

Total China Operations (1)

-

1.5

-

0.5

3.4

2.3

Total

571.3

564.9

592.6

605.1

591.8

468.2

Total Production (MBOE/d)

Total Core Assets

475.3

453.5

484.8

482.8

470.3

374.4

% of Total

83%

80%

82%

80%

79%

80%

  1. Production from legacy Newfield assets is presented beginning February 14, 2019. Subsequent to the business combination, the Company terminated its production sharing contract with CNOOC and exited its China Operations effective July 31, 2019. Production from China Operations is presented for the period from February 14, 2019 through July 31, 2019.
  2. Other Upstream Operations includes total production volumes from plays that are not part of the Company's current strategic focus. USA Other primarily included Arkoma. Canadian Other primarily includes Horn River. Production volumes associated with Arkoma were included in USA Other until the asset was divested on August 27, 2019.

Ovintiv Inc.

11

Supplemental Information (prepared in US$)

First quarter report

for the period ended March 31, 2020

Supplemental Oil and Gas Operating Statistics (unaudited)

Results by Play (continued)

2020

2019

(US$ millions)

Q1

Year

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Capital Expenditures Excluding Capitalized Overhead Costs

USA Operations (1)

Permian

225

864

195

196

225

248

Anadarko

224

658

141

163

217

137

Other Upstream Operations (2)

Eagle Ford

62

243

22

30

97

94

Bakken

49

134

35

35

43

21

Uinta

27

48

10

8

14

16

Other

-

14

6

(7)

10

5

Total USA Operations

587

1,961

409

425

606

521

Canadian Operations

Montney

150

339

98

70

68

103

Other Upstream Operations (2)

Duvernay

3

88

3

16

34

35

Other

2

(2)

1

2

(1)

(4)

Total Canadian Operations

155

425

102

88

101

134

Total Capital Expenditures Excluding Capitalized Overhead Costs

742

2,386

511

513

707

655

Capitalized Overhead Costs

USA Operations (1)

Permian

17

77

18

15

13

31

Anadarko

11

54

15

15

14

10

Other Upstream Operations (2)

Eagle Ford

4

23

5

4

3

11

Bakken

5

10

3

3

3

1

Uinta

3

3

1

1

1

-

Other

1

6

1

1

1

3

Total USA Operations

41

173

43

39

35

56

Canadian Operations

Montney

5

38

9

8

6

15

Other Upstream Operations (2)

Duvernay

1

12

4

2

1

5

Other

-

5

1

1

-

3

Total Canadian Operations

6

55

14

11

7

23

Total Capitalized Overhead Costs

47

228

57

50

42

79

Total Capital Expenditures

USA Operations (1)

Permian

242

941

213

211

238

279

Anadarko

235

712

156

178

231

147

Other Upstream Operations (2)

Eagle Ford

66

266

27

34

100

105

Bakken

54

144

38

38

46

22

Uinta

30

51

11

9

15

16

Other

1

20

7

(6)

11

8

Total USA Operations

628

2,134

452

464

641

577

Canadian Operations

Montney

155

377

107

78

74

118

Other Upstream Operations (2)

Duvernay

4

100

7

18

35

40

Other

2

3

2

3

(1)

(1)

Total Canadian Operations

161

480

116

99

108

157

Market Optimization

-

2

-

2

-

-

Corporate & Other

1

10

6

1

1

2

Total Capital Expenditures

790

2,626

574

566

750

736

Net Acquisitions & (Divestitures)

(5)

(132)

(21)

(146)

15

20

Net Capital Investment

785

2,494

553

420

765

756

  1. Results for legacy Newfield assets are presented beginning February 14, 2019.
  2. Other Upstream Operations includes capital expenditures in plays that are not part of the Company's current strategic focus. USA Other primarily included Arkoma. Capital expenditures in Arkoma were included in USA Other until the asset was divested on August 27, 2019.

Ovintiv Inc.

12

Supplemental Information (prepared in US$)

First quarter report

for the period ended March 31, 2020

Supplemental Oil and Gas Operating Statistics (unaudited)

Results by Play (continued)

2020

2019

Q1

Year

Q4

Q3

Q2

Q1

Drilling Activity (net wells drilled)

USA Operations (1)

Permian

32

114

30

27

30

27

Anadarko

37

74

23

19

20

12

Other Upstream Operations (2)

Eagle Ford

15

33

1

3

16

13

Bakken

7

12

1

3

6

2

Uinta

5

2

-

-

1

1

Other

-

1

-

-

1

-

Total USA Operations

96

236

55

52

74

55

Canadian Operations

Montney

28

84

26

11

25

22

Other Upstream Operations (2)

Duvernay

1

7

-

1

3

3

Other

-

1

1

-

-

-

Total Canadian Operations

29

92

27

12

28

25

Total

125

328

82

64

102

80

Completions Activity (net wells on production)

USA Operations (1)

Permian

37

119

18

30

38

33

Anadarko

27

115

25

15

49

26

Other Upstream Operations (2)

Eagle Ford

5

39

-

12

13

14

Bakken

7

17

3

4

10

-

Uinta

-

5

2

-

3

-

Other

-

1

-

-

1

-

Total USA Operations

76

296

48

61

114

73

Canadian Operations

Montney

28

78

8

23

32

15

Other Upstream Operations (2)

Duvernay

-

8

-

6

1

1

Other

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total Canadian Operations

28

86

8

29

33

16

Total

104

382

56

90

147

89

  1. Results for legacy Newfield assets are presented beginning February 14, 2019.
  2. Other Upstream Operations includes net wells drilled and net wells on production in plays that are not part of the Company's current strategic focus. USA Other primarily included Arkoma. Net wells drilled and net wells on production in Arkoma were included in USA Other until the asset was divested on August 27, 2019.

Ovintiv Inc.

13

Supplemental Information (prepared in US$)

Disclaimer

