Encana : Supplemental Information for the period ended March 31, 2020 0 05/07/2020 | 06:29pm EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields Ovintiv Inc. Interim Supplemental Information (unaudited) For the period ended March 31, 2020 U.S. Dollars / U.S. Protocol First quarter report for the period ended March 31, 2020 Supplemental Financial Information (unaudited) Financial Results 2020 2019 (US$ millions, unless otherwise specified) Q1 Year Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Net Earnings (Loss) 421 234 (6) 149 336 (245) Per share - basic and diluted (1) 1.62 0.90 (0.02) 0.56 1.22 (1.00) Non-GAAP Operating Earnings (Loss) (2) 27 860 210 195 290 165 Per share - basic and diluted (1) 0.10 3.29 0.81 0.74 1.05 0.68 Non-GAAP Cash Flow (3) 535 2,931 815 817 877 422 Per share - basic and diluted (1) 2.06 11.22 3.14 3.09 3.18 1.73 Effective Tax Rate calculated using United States Federal Statutory Rate (4) 21.0% 26.6% Foreign Exchange Rates (US$ per C$1) Average 0.744 0.754 0.758 0.757 0.748 0.752 Period end 0.705 0.770 0.770 0.755 0.764 0.748 Non-GAAP Operating Earnings Summary Net Earnings (Loss) 421 234 (6) 149 336 (245) Before-tax (Addition) Deduction: Unrealized gain (loss) on risk management 904 (730) (345) (41) 83 (427) Impairments (277) - - - - - Restructuring charges - (138) (4) (4) (17) (113) Non-operating foreign exchange gain (loss) (104) 94 52 (41) 46 37 Gain (loss) on divestitures - 3 (1) 5 - (1) Gain on debt retirement 11 - - - - - 534 (771) (298) (81) 112 (504) Income tax (140) 145 82 35 (66) 94 After-tax (Addition) Deduction 394 (626) (216) (46) 46 (410) Non-GAAP Operating Earnings (Loss) (2) 27 860 210 195 290 165 Non-GAAP Cash Flow Summary Cash From (Used in) Operating Activities 566 2,921 730 756 906 529 (Add back) Deduct: Net change in other assets and liabilities (52) (97) (42) (29) (15) (11) Net change in non-cash working capital 83 87 (43) (32) 44 118 Current tax on sale of assets - - - - - - Non-GAAP Cash Flow (3) 535 2,931 815 817 877 422 Non-GAAP Cash Flow Margin ($/BOE) (5) 10.29 14.21 14.95 14.67 16.27 10.02 Net Earnings (Loss), Non-GAAP Operating Earnings (Loss) and Non-GAAP Cash Flow per share are presented on a post-Share Consolidation basis (see Note 1 of the interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements included in Part 1, Item 1 of Ovintiv's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q) and are calculated using the weighted average number of shares of common stock outstanding as follows: 2020 2019 (millions) Q1 Year Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Weighted Average Shares of Common Stock Outstanding Basic 259.8 261.2 259.8 264.6 276.2 244.3 Diluted 259.8 261.2 259.8 264.6 276.2 244.3 Non-GAAP Operating Earnings (Loss) is a non-GAAP measure defined as net earnings (loss) excluding non-recurring or non-cash items that Management believes reduces the comparability of the Company's financial performance between periods. These items may include, but are not limited to, unrealized gains/losses on risk management, impairments, restructuring charges, non-operating foreign exchange gains/losses, gains/losses on divestitures and gains on debt retirement. Income taxes may include valuation allowances and the provision related to the pre-tax items listed, as well as income taxes related to divestitures and U.S. tax reform, and adjustments to normalize the effect of income taxes calculated using the estimated annual effective income tax rate. Non-GAAP Cash Flow is a non-GAAP measure defined as cash from (used in) operating activities excluding net change in other assets and liabilities, net change in non-cash working capital and current tax on sale of assets. Following the U.S. Domestication (see Note 1 of the interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements included in Part 1, Item 1 of Ovintiv's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q), the applicable statutory rate became the United States federal income tax rate. The 2019 statutory rate represents the Canadian federal and provincial statutory income tax rate. Non-GAAP Cash Flow Margin is a non-GAAP measure calculated as Non-GAAP Cash Flow per BOE of production. Ovintiv Inc. 1 Supplemental Information (prepared in US$) First quarter report for the period ended March 31, 2020 Supplemental Operating Information (unaudited) Financial Metrics 2020 2019 Q1 Year Debt to Adjusted Capitalization (1) 28% 28% Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA (1) (2) 2.0x 2.0x These financial metrics are non-GAAP measures monitored by Management as indicators of the Company's overall financial strength. These non-GAAP measures are defined and calculated in the Non-GAAP Definitions and Reconciliations document located on the Company's website. Adjusted EBITDA for 2019 includes Newfield's results of operations for the post-acquisition period from February 14, 2019 to December 31, 2019. Production Volumes by Product 2020 2019 % of (average) Oil & NGLs Q1 Year Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Oil (Mbbls/d) 52 162.5 164.4 172.9 178.8 179.3 125.8 NGLs - Plant Condensate (Mbbls/d) 17 52.7 52.9 52.9 58.5 55.3 44.9 Oil & Plant Condensate (Mbbls/d) 69 215.2 217.3 225.8 237.3 234.6 170.7 Butane (Mbbls/d) 7 21.6 20.1 22.2 21.6 21.2 15.6 Propane (Mbbls/d) 12 35.2 31.8 35.9 34.8 32.7 23.7 Ethane (Mbbls/d) 12 37.8 32.7 38.1 35.5 35.5 21.4 NGLs - Other (Mbbls/d) 31 94.6 84.6 96.2 91.9 89.4 60.7 Oil & NGLs (Mbbls/d) 100 309.8 301.9 322.0 329.2 324.0 231.4 Natural Gas (MMcf/d) 1,569 1,577 1,624 1,655 1,607 1,421 Total (MBOE/d) 571.3 564.9 592.6 605.1 591.8 468.2 Production Volumes by Segment 2020 2019 (average) Q1 Year Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Oil (Mbbls/d) USA Operations 161.7 162.3 172.2 177.6 175.7 123.2 Canadian Operations 0.8 0.6 0.7 0.7 0.2 0.3 China Operations (1) - 1.5 - 0.5 3.4 2.3 162.5 164.4 172.9 178.8 179.3 125.8 NGLs - Plant Condensate (Mbbls/d) USA Operations 11.0 10.5 12.1 12.6 11.2 6.2 Canadian Operations 41.7 42.4 40.8 45.9 44.1 38.7 52.7 52.9 52.9 58.5 55.3 44.9 NGLs - Other (Mbbls/d) USA Operations 77.5 67.9 77.8 74.9 73.6 44.6 Canadian Operations 17.1 16.7 18.4 17.0 15.8 16.1 94.6 84.6 96.2 91.9 89.4 60.7 NGLs - Total (Mbbls/d) USA Operations 88.5 78.4 89.9 87.5 84.8 50.8 Canadian Operations 58.8 59.1 59.2 62.9 59.9 54.8 147.3 137.5 149.1 150.4 144.7 105.6 Oil & NGLs (Mbbls/d) USA Operations 250.2 240.7 262.1 265.1 260.5 174.0 Canadian Operations 59.6 59.7 59.9 63.6 60.1 55.1 China Operations (1) - 1.5 - 0.5 3.4 2.3 309.8 301.9 322.0 329.2 324.0 231.4 Natural Gas (MMcf/d) USA Operations 568 547 581 617 619 367 Canadian Operations 1,001 1,030 1,043 1,038 988 1,054 1,569 1,577 1,624 1,655 1,607 1,421 Total (MBOE/d) USA Operations 344.8 331.9 359.0 367.9 363.6 235.2 Canadian Operations 226.5 231.5 233.6 236.7 224.8 230.7 China Operations (1) - 1.5 - 0.5 3.4 2.3 571.3 564.9 592.6 605.1 591.8 468.2 The Company terminated its production sharing contract with China National Offshore Oil Corporation ("CNOOC") and exited its China Operations effective July 31, 2019. Production from China Operations is presented for the period from February 14, 2019 through July 31, 2019. Ovintiv Inc. 2 Supplemental Information (prepared in US$) First quarter report for the period ended March 31, 2020 Supplemental Financial & Operating Information (unaudited) Results of Operations Revenues and Realized Gains (Losses) on Risk Management 2020 2019 (US$ millions) Q1 Year Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 USA Operations Revenues, excluding Realized Gains (Losses) on Risk Management (1) Oil 641 3,329 877 903 945 604 NGLs (2) 86 452 121 99 136 96 Natural Gas 73 380 103 96 105 76 800 4,161 1,101 1,098 1,186 776 Realized Gains (Losses) on Risk Management Oil 82 68 12 10 15 31 NGLs (2) 5 48 13 16 13 6 Natural Gas 26 36 4 7 12 13 113 152 29 33 40 50 Canadian Operations Revenues, excluding Realized Gains (Losses) on Risk Management (1) Oil 2 10 4 3 2 1 NGLs (2) 178 870 217 223 228 202 Natural Gas 171 756 209 147 153 247 351 1,636 430 373 383 450 Realized Gains (Losses) on Risk Management Oil - - - - - - NGLs (2) 23 67 17 21 12 17 Natural Gas 13 144 20 66 55 3 36 211 37 87 67 20 China Operations (3) Revenues, excluding Realized Gains (Losses) on Risk Management (1) Oil - 37 - 3 21 13 - 37 - 3 21 13 Excludes other revenues with no associated production volumes, but includes intercompany marketing fees transacted between the Company's operating segments. Includes plant condensate. The Company terminated its production sharing contract with CNOOC and exited its China Operations effective July 31, 2019. Results from China Operations are presented for the period from February 14, 2019 through July 31, 2019. There were no realized gains (losses) on risk management associated with China Operations for the twelve months ended December 31, 2019. Ovintiv Inc. 3 Supplemental Information (prepared in US$) First quarter report for the period ended March 31, 2020 Supplemental Financial & Operating Information (unaudited) Results of Operations (continued) Per-unit Results, Excluding the Impact of Realized Gains (Losses) on Risk Management (1) 2020 2019 (US$/BOE) Q1 Year Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Total USA Operations Netback Price 25.46 34.36 33.38 32.43 35.85 36.63 Production, mineral and other taxes 1.55 1.96 1.88 1.85 2.07 2.08 Transportation and processing 3.84 3.85 3.81 3.72 4.09 3.74 Operating 4.42 4.65 4.50 4.48 4.46 5.44 Netback 15.65 23.90 23.19 22.38 25.23 25.37 Total Canadian Operations Netback Price 16.98 19.35 19.97 17.12 18.72 21.67 Production, mineral and other taxes 0.19 0.19 0.22 0.15 0.22 0.18 Transportation and processing 10.29 10.16 10.18 9.68 10.60 10.20 Operating 1.26 1.46 1.32 1.45 1.27 1.80 Netback 5.24 7.54 8.25 5.84 6.63 9.49 Total China Operations Netback (2) Price - 66.37 - 60.35 67.84 65.62 Production, mineral and other taxes - 0.90 - 5.53 0.53 0.33 Transportation and processing - - - - - - Operating - 27.79 - 66.11 27.68 17.93 Netback - 37.68 - (11.29) 39.63 47.36 Total Operations Netback Price 22.10 28.29 28.09 26.46 29.52 29.39 Production, mineral and other taxes 1.01 1.23 1.23 1.18 1.36 1.14 Transportation and processing 6.40 6.42 6.32 6.05 6.54 6.90 Operating 3.17 3.41 3.26 3.35 3.39 3.70 Netback 11.52 17.23 17.28 15.88 18.23 17.65 Netback is a common metric used in the oil and gas industry to measure operating performance on a per-unit basis and is considered a non-GAAP measure. The netbacks disclosed above do not meet the requirements outlined in National Instrument 51-101 and have been calculated on a BOE basis using upstream product revenues, excluding the impact of realized gains and losses on risk management, less costs associated with delivering the product to market, including production, mineral and other taxes, transportation and processing expense and operating expense. For additional information regarding non-GAAP measures, including Netback reconciliations, see the Company's website. The Company terminated its production sharing contract with CNOOC and exited its China Operations effective July 31, 2019. Results from China Operations are presented for the period from February 14, 2019 through July 31, 2019. Other Per-unit Results 2020 2019 (US$/BOE) Q1 Year Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Upstream Operating Expense 3.17 3.41 3.26 3.35 3.39 3.70 Upstream Operating Expense, Excluding Long-Term Incentive Costs 3.34 3.35 3.22 3.34 3.40 3.48 Administrative Expense (1) 1.02 2.37 1.82 1.46 1.51 5.38 Administrative Expense, Excluding Long-Term Incentive Costs, Restructuring Costs and Current Expected Credit Losses 1.42 1.59 1.65 1.38 1.48 1.92 Total Costs (2) 12.17 12.59 12.42 11.95 12.78 13.44 No restructuring costs have been incurred in 2020. Total Costs per BOE is a non-GAAP measure defined as the summation of production, mineral and other taxes, upstream transportation and processing expense, upstream operating expense and administrative expense, excluding the impact of long-term incentive costs, restructuring costs and current expected credit losses, per BOE of production. Ovintiv Inc. 4 Supplemental Information (prepared in US$) First quarter report for the period ended March 31, 2020 Supplemental Oil and Gas Operating Statistics (unaudited) Operating Statistics Per-unit Prices, Excluding the Impact of Realized Gains (Losses) on Risk Management 2020 2019 (US$) Q1 Year Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Oil Price ($/bbl) USA Operations 43.49 56.19 55.42 55.26 59.12 54.42 Canadian Operations 38.95 53.19 56.12 58.24 53.31 37.31 China Operations (1) - 66.37 - 60.35 67.84 65.62 Total Operations 43.47 56.27 55.43 55.29 59.27 54.57 NGLs - Plant Condensate Price ($/bbl) USA Operations 34.54 44.05 44.35 41.70 46.65 43.62 Canadian Operations 43.99 51.79 51.95 50.73 54.66 49.61 Total Operations 42.02 50.25 50.22 48.78 53.04 48.79 NGLs - Other Price ($/bbl) USA Operations 7.33 11.44 10.05 7.48 13.19 17.81 Canadian Operations 6.97 11.11 12.29 5.39 6.95 20.11 Total Operations 7.27 11.37 10.47 7.09 12.09 18.41 NGLs - Total Price ($/bbl) USA Operations 10.70 15.83 14.65 12.42 17.60 20.95 Canadian Operations 33.22 40.25 39.70 38.43 42.07 40.98 Total Operations 19.69 26.33 24.59 23.30 27.72 31.34 Oil & NGLs Price ($/bbl) USA Operations 31.90 43.04 41.43 41.12 45.60 44.64 Canadian Operations 33.29 40.36 39.90 38.65 42.12 40.95 China Operations (1) - 66.37 - 60.35 67.84 65.62 Total Operations 32.16 42.63 41.15 40.67 45.19 43.97 Natural Gas Price ($/Mcf) USA Operations 1.41 1.90 1.93 1.67 1.87 2.31 Canadian Operations 1.86 2.01 2.18 1.54 1.70 2.60 Total Operations 1.70 1.97 2.09 1.59 1.76 2.53 Total Price ($/BOE) USA Operations 25.46 34.36 33.38 32.43 35.85 36.63 Canadian Operations 16.98 19.35 19.97 17.12 18.72 21.67 China Operations (1) - 66.37 - 60.35 67.84 65.62 Total Operations 22.10 28.29 28.09 26.46 29.52 29.39 The Company terminated its production sharing contract with CNOOC and exited its China Operations effective July 31, 2019. Results from China Operations are presented for the period from February 14, 2019 through July 31, 2019. Ovintiv Inc. 5 Supplemental Information (prepared in US$) First quarter report for the period ended March 31, 2020 Supplemental Oil and Gas Operating Statistics (unaudited) Operating Statistics (continued) Per-unit Impact of Realized Gains (Losses) on Risk Management 2020 2019 (US$) Q1 Year Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Oil ($/bbl) USA Operations 5.54 1.14 0.74 0.63 0.89 2.83 Canadian Operations - - - - - - Total Operations 5.52 1.13 0.74 0.63 0.87 2.77 NGLs - Plant Condensate ($/bbl) USA Operations - - - - - - Canadian Operations 6.04 2.12 2.35 2.25 0.66 3.39 Total Operations 4.78 1.70 1.81 1.77 0.53 2.92 NGLs - Other ($/bbl) USA Operations 0.76 1.93 1.77 2.30 1.90 1.65 Canadian Operations - 5.64 5.25 7.57 6.19 3.44 Total Operations 0.62 2.67 2.43 3.28 2.66 2.12 NGLs - Total ($/bbl) USA Operations 0.67 1.67 1.53 1.97 1.65 1.45 Canadian Operations 4.28 3.12 3.25 3.70 2.12 3.41 Total Operations 2.11 2.30 2.21 2.69 1.85 2.46 Oil & NGLs ($/bbl) USA Operations 3.82 1.31 1.01 1.07 1.14 2.43 Canadian Operations 4.22 3.09 3.21 3.66 2.11 3.38 Total Operations 3.90 1.66 1.42 1.57 1.31 2.63 Natural Gas ($/Mcf) USA Operations 0.50 0.19 0.09 0.13 0.21 0.39 Canadian Operations 0.15 0.38 0.20 0.69 0.61 0.03 Total Operations 0.27 0.31 0.16 0.48 0.46 0.13 Total ($/BOE) USA Operations 3.59 1.26 0.89 0.99 1.16 2.41 Canadian Operations 1.75 2.50 1.72 4.01 3.26 0.96 Total Operations 2.86 1.76 1.22 2.17 1.96 1.68 Ovintiv Inc. 6 Supplemental Information (prepared in US$) First quarter report for the period ended March 31, 2020 Supplemental Oil and Gas Operating Statistics (unaudited) Operating Statistics (continued) Per-unit Results, Including the Impact of Realized Gains (Losses) on Risk Management 2020 2019 (US$) Q1 Year Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Oil Price ($/bbl) USA Operations 49.03 57.33 56.16 55.89 60.01 57.25 Canadian Operations 38.95 53.19 56.12 58.24 53.31 37.31 China Operations (1) - 66.37 - 60.35 67.84 65.62 Total Operations 48.99 57.40 56.17 55.92 60.14 57.34 NGLs - Plant Condensate Price ($/bbl) USA Operations 34.54 44.05 44.35 41.70 46.65 43.62 Canadian Operations 50.03 53.91 54.30 52.98 55.32 53.00 Total Operations 46.80 51.95 52.03 50.55 53.57 51.71 NGLs - Other Price ($/bbl) USA Operations 8.09 13.37 11.82 9.78 15.09 19.46 Canadian Operations 6.97 16.75 17.54 12.96 13.14 23.55 Total Operations 7.89 14.04 12.90 10.37 14.75 20.53 NGLs - Total Price ($/bbl) USA Operations 11.37 17.50 16.18 14.39 19.25 22.40 Canadian Operations 37.50 43.37 42.95 42.13 44.19 44.39 Total Operations 21.80 28.63 26.80 25.99 29.57 33.80 Oil & NGLs Price ($/bbl) USA Operations 35.72 44.35 42.44 42.19 46.74 47.07 Canadian Operations 37.51 43.45 43.11 42.31 44.23 44.33 China Operations (1) - 66.37 - 60.35 67.84 65.62 Total Operations 36.06 44.29 42.57 42.24 46.50 46.60 Natural Gas Price ($/Mcf) USA Operations 1.91 2.09 2.02 1.80 2.08 2.70 Canadian Operations 2.01 2.39 2.38 2.23 2.31 2.63 Total Operations 1.97 2.28 2.25 2.07 2.22 2.66 Total Price ($/BOE) USA Operations 29.05 35.62 34.27 33.42 37.01 39.04 Canadian Operations 18.73 21.85 21.69 21.13 21.98 22.63 China Operations (1) - 66.37 - 60.35 67.84 65.62 Total Operations 24.96 30.05 29.31 28.63 31.48 31.07 Total Netback ($/BOE) USA Operations 19.24 25.16 24.08 23.37 26.39 27.78 Canadian Operations 6.99 10.04 9.97 9.85 9.89 10.45 China Operations (1) - 37.68 - (11.29) 39.63 47.36 Total Operations 14.38 18.99 18.50 18.05 20.19 19.33 The Company terminated its production sharing contract with CNOOC and exited its China Operations effective July 31, 2019. Results from China Operations are presented for the period from February 14, 2019 through July 31, 2019. Ovintiv Inc. 7 Supplemental Information (prepared in US$) First quarter report for the period ended March 31, 2020 Supplemental Oil and Gas Operating Statistics (unaudited) Results by Play 2020 2019 (average) Q1 Year Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Oil Production (Mbbls/d) USA Operations (1) Permian 64.3 64.7 66.4 68.1 65.1 59.3 Anadarko 46.7 44.4 49.9 50.0 53.6 23.7 Other Upstream Operations (2) Eagle Ford 19.8 25.3 23.7 26.7 25.2 25.5 Bakken 18.4 14.0 18.1 17.0 14.6 6.2 Uinta 12.5 13.9 14.4 15.4 17.2 8.4 Other - - (0.3) 0.4 - 0.1 Total USA Operations 161.7 162.3 172.2 177.6 175.7 123.2 Canadian Operations Montney 0.2 0.2 0.1 0.1 0.2 0.2 Other Upstream Operations (2) Duvernay 0.6 0.4 0.6 0.6 - 0.1 Other - - - - - - Total Canadian Operations 0.8 0.6 0.7 0.7 0.2 0.3 Total China Operations (1) - 1.5 - 0.5 3.4 2.3 Total 162.5 164.4 172.9 178.8 179.3 125.8 NGLs - Plant Condensate Production (Mbbls/d) USA Operations (1) Permian 2.3 2.3 2.6 2.9 2.4 1.5 Anadarko 6.9 6.0 7.2 7.3 6.5 3.1 Other Upstream Operations (2) Eagle Ford 0.9 1.3 1.4 1.3 1.4 1.3 Bakken 0.7 0.6 0.7 0.8 0.6 0.2 Uinta 0.1 0.2 0.2 0.3 0.2 - Other 0.1 0.1 - - 0.1 0.1 Total USA Operations 11.0 10.5 12.1 12.6 11.2 6.2 Canadian Operations Montney 37.0 36.4 35.0 38.4 38.7 33.3 Other Upstream Operations (2) Duvernay 4.7 6.0 5.8 7.4 5.4 5.4 Other - - - 0.1 - - Total Canadian Operations 41.7 42.4 40.8 45.9 44.1 38.7 Total 52.7 52.9 52.9 58.5 55.3 44.9 Production from legacy Newfield assets is presented beginning February 14, 2019. Subsequent to the business combination, the Company terminated its production sharing contract with CNOOC and exited its China Operations effective July 31, 2019. Production from China Operations is presented for the period from February 14, 2019 through July 31, 2019. Other Upstream Operations includes production volumes from plays that are not part of the Company's current strategic focus. Ovintiv Inc. 8 Supplemental Information (prepared in US$) First quarter report for the period ended March 31, 2020 Supplemental Oil and Gas Operating Statistics (unaudited) Results by Play (continued) 2020 2019 (average) Q1 Year Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 NGLs - Other Production (Mbbls/d) USA Operations (1) Permian 22.1 20.0 22.3 21.7 19.5 16.0 Anadarko 46.2 38.3 45.0 43.2 44.2 20.4 Other Upstream Operations (2) Eagle Ford 4.7 5.9 5.5 5.8 5.7 6.4 Bakken 3.9 3.1 4.3 3.4 3.2 1.4 Uinta 0.5 0.5 0.5 0.6 0.8 0.3 Other 0.1 0.1 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.1 Total USA Operations 77.5 67.9 77.8 74.9 73.6 44.6 Canadian Operations Montney 15.3 15.5 16.4 15.3 15.4 15.3 Other Upstream Operations (2) Duvernay 1.8 Other - Total Canadian Operations 17.1 Total 94.6 NGLs - Total Production (Mbbls/d) USA Operations (1) Permian 24.4 Anadarko 53.1 Other Upstream Operations (2) Eagle Ford 5.6 Bakken 4.6 Uinta 0.6 Other 0.2 Total USA Operations 88.5 Canadian Operations Montney 52.3 1.2 2.0 1.8 0.4 0.8 - - (0.1) - - 16.7 18.4 17.0 15.8 16.1 84.6 96.2 91.9 89.4 60.7 22.3 24.9 24.6 21.9 17.5 44.3 52.2 50.5 50.7 23.5 7.2 6.9 7.1 7.1 7.7 3.7 5.0 4.2 3.8 1.6 0.7 0.7 0.9 1.0 0.3 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.3 0.2 78.4 89.9 87.5 84.8 50.8 51.9 51.4 53.7 54.1 48.6 Other Upstream Operations (2) Duvernay 6.5 7.2 7.8 9.2 5.8 6.2 Other - - - - - - Total Canadian Operations 58.8 59.1 59.2 62.9 59.9 54.8 Total 147.3 137.5 149.1 150.4 144.7 105.6 Production from legacy Newfield assets is presented beginning February 14, 2019. Other Upstream Operations includes production volumes from plays that are not part of the Company's current strategic focus. Ovintiv Inc. 9 Supplemental Information (prepared in US$) First quarter report for the period ended March 31, 2020 Supplemental Oil and Gas Operating Statistics (unaudited) Results by Play (continued) 2020 2019 (average) Q1 Year Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Oil & NGLs Production (Mbbls/d) USA Operations (1) Permian 88.7 87.0 91.3 92.7 87.0 76.8 Anadarko 99.8 88.7 102.1 100.5 104.3 47.2 Other Upstream Operations (2) Eagle Ford 25.4 32.5 30.6 33.8 32.3 33.2 Bakken 23.0 17.7 23.1 21.2 18.4 7.8 Uinta 13.1 14.6 15.1 16.3 18.2 8.7 Other 0.2 0.2 (0.1) 0.6 0.3 0.3 Total USA Operations 250.2 240.7 262.1 265.1 260.5 174.0 Canadian Operations Montney 52.5 52.1 51.5 53.8 54.3 48.8 Other Upstream Operations (2) Duvernay 7.1 7.6 8.4 9.8 5.8 6.3 Other - - - - - - Total Canadian Operations 59.6 59.7 59.9 63.6 60.1 55.1 Total China Operations (1) - 1.5 - 0.5 3.4 2.3 Total 309.8 301.9 322.0 329.2 324.0 231.4 Natural Gas Production (MMcf/d) USA Operations (1) Permian 125 106 125 111 102 87 Anadarko 367 316 369 368 353 172 Other Upstream Operations (2) Eagle Ford 35 43 41 42 42 47 Bakken 26 23 30 26 24 10 Uinta 12 13 12 15 15 9 Other 3 46 4 55 83 42 Total USA Operations 568 547 581 617 619 367 Canadian Operations Montney 913 931 946 937 893 951 Other Upstream Operations (2) Duvernay 46 57 57 61 51 61 Other 42 42 40 40 44 42 Total Canadian Operations 1,001 1,030 1,043 1,038 988 1,054 Total 1,569 1,577 1,624 1,655 1,607 1,421 Production from legacy Newfield assets is presented beginning February 14, 2019. Subsequent to the business combination, the Company terminated its production sharing contract with CNOOC and exited its China Operations effective July 31, 2019. Production from China Operations is presented for the period from February 14, 2019 through July 31, 2019. Other Upstream Operations includes production volumes from plays that are not part of the Company's current strategic focus. USA Other primarily included natural gas volumes in Arkoma. Canadian Other primarily includes natural gas volumes in Horn River. Production volumes associated with Arkoma were included in USA Other until the asset was divested on August 27, 2019. Ovintiv Inc. 10 Supplemental Information (prepared in US$) First quarter report for the period ended March 31, 2020 Supplemental Oil and Gas Operating Statistics (unaudited) Results by Play (continued) 2020 2019 (average) Q1 Year Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Total Production (MBOE/d) USA Operations (1) Permian 109.6 104.8 112.2 111.1 104.0 91.2 Anadarko 161.0 141.4 163.5 161.8 163.2 75.9 Other Upstream Operations (2) Eagle Ford 31.3 39.7 37.4 40.9 39.3 41.0 Bakken 27.4 21.4 28.1 25.4 22.4 9.4 Uinta 15.0 16.7 17.2 18.8 20.7 10.2 Other 0.5 7.9 0.6 9.9 14.0 7.5 Total USA Operations 344.8 331.9 359.0 367.9 363.6 235.2 Canadian Operations Montney 204.7 207.3 209.1 209.9 203.1 207.3 Other Upstream Operations (2) Duvernay 14.8 17.2 17.8 20.0 14.3 16.5 Other 7.0 7.0 6.7 6.8 7.4 6.9 Total Canadian Operations 226.5 231.5 233.6 236.7 224.8 230.7 Total China Operations (1) - 1.5 - 0.5 3.4 2.3 Total 571.3 564.9 592.6 605.1 591.8 468.2 Total Production (MBOE/d) Total Core Assets 475.3 453.5 484.8 482.8 470.3 374.4 % of Total 83% 80% 82% 80% 79% 80% Production from legacy Newfield assets is presented beginning February 14, 2019. Subsequent to the business combination, the Company terminated its production sharing contract with CNOOC and exited its China Operations effective July 31, 2019. Production from China Operations is presented for the period from February 14, 2019 through July 31, 2019. Other Upstream Operations includes total production volumes from plays that are not part of the Company's current strategic focus. USA Other primarily included Arkoma. Canadian Other primarily includes Horn River. Production volumes associated with Arkoma were included in USA Other until the asset was divested on August 27, 2019. Ovintiv Inc. 11 Supplemental Information (prepared in US$) First quarter report for the period ended March 31, 2020 Supplemental Oil and Gas Operating Statistics (unaudited) Results by Play (continued) 2020 2019 (US$ millions) Q1 Year Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Capital Expenditures Excluding Capitalized Overhead Costs USA Operations (1) Permian 225 864 195 196 225 248 Anadarko 224 658 141 163 217 137 Other Upstream Operations (2) Eagle Ford 62 243 22 30 97 94 Bakken 49 134 35 35 43 21 Uinta 27 48 10 8 14 16 Other - 14 6 (7) 10 5 Total USA Operations 587 1,961 409 425 606 521 Canadian Operations Montney 150 339 98 70 68 103 Other Upstream Operations (2) Duvernay 3 88 3 16 34 35 Other 2 (2) 1 2 (1) (4) Total Canadian Operations 155 425 102 88 101 134 Total Capital Expenditures Excluding Capitalized Overhead Costs 742 2,386 511 513 707 655 Capitalized Overhead Costs USA Operations (1) Permian 17 77 18 15 13 31 Anadarko 11 54 15 15 14 10 Other Upstream Operations (2) Eagle Ford 4 23 5 4 3 11 Bakken 5 10 3 3 3 1 Uinta 3 3 1 1 1 - Other 1 6 1 1 1 3 Total USA Operations 41 173 43 39 35 56 Canadian Operations Montney 5 38 9 8 6 15 Other Upstream Operations (2) Duvernay 1 12 4 2 1 5 Other - 5 1 1 - 3 Total Canadian Operations 6 55 14 11 7 23 Total Capitalized Overhead Costs 47 228 57 50 42 79 Total Capital Expenditures USA Operations (1) Permian 242 941 213 211 238 279 Anadarko 235 712 156 178 231 147 Other Upstream Operations (2) Eagle Ford 66 266 27 34 100 105 Bakken 54 144 38 38 46 22 Uinta 30 51 11 9 15 16 Other 1 20 7 (6) 11 8 Total USA Operations 628 2,134 452 464 641 577 Canadian Operations Montney 155 377 107 78 74 118 Other Upstream Operations (2) Duvernay 4 100 7 18 35 40 Other 2 3 2 3 (1) (1) Total Canadian Operations 161 480 116 99 108 157 Market Optimization - 2 - 2 - - Corporate & Other 1 10 6 1 1 2 Total Capital Expenditures 790 2,626 574 566 750 736 Net Acquisitions & (Divestitures) (5) (132) (21) (146) 15 20 Net Capital Investment 785 2,494 553 420 765 756 Results for legacy Newfield assets are presented beginning February 14, 2019. Other Upstream Operations includes capital expenditures in plays that are not part of the Company's current strategic focus. USA Other primarily included Arkoma. Capital expenditures in Arkoma were included in USA Other until the asset was divested on August 27, 2019. Ovintiv Inc. 12 Supplemental Information (prepared in US$) First quarter report for the period ended March 31, 2020 Supplemental Oil and Gas Operating Statistics (unaudited) Results by Play (continued) 2020 2019 Q1 Year Q4 Q3 Q2 Q1 Drilling Activity (net wells drilled) USA Operations (1) Permian 32 114 30 27 30 27 Anadarko 37 74 23 19 20 12 Other Upstream Operations (2) Eagle Ford 15 33 1 3 16 13 Bakken 7 12 1 3 6 2 Uinta 5 2 - - 1 1 Other - 1 - - 1 - Total USA Operations 96 236 55 52 74 55 Canadian Operations Montney 28 84 26 11 25 22 Other Upstream Operations (2) Duvernay 1 7 - 1 3 3 Other - 1 1 - - - Total Canadian Operations 29 92 27 12 28 25 Total 125 328 82 64 102 80 Completions Activity (net wells on production) USA Operations (1) Permian 37 119 18 30 38 33 Anadarko 27 115 25 15 49 26 Other Upstream Operations (2) Eagle Ford 5 39 - 12 13 14 Bakken 7 17 3 4 10 - Uinta - 5 2 - 3 - Other - 1 - - 1 - Total USA Operations 76 296 48 61 114 73 Canadian Operations Montney 28 78 8 23 32 15 Other Upstream Operations (2) Duvernay - 8 - 6 1 1 Other - - - - - - Total Canadian Operations 28 86 8 29 33 16 Total 104 382 56 90 147 89 Results for legacy Newfield assets are presented beginning February 14, 2019. Other Upstream Operations includes net wells drilled and net wells on production in plays that are not part of the Company's current strategic focus. USA Other primarily included Arkoma. Net wells drilled and net wells on production in Arkoma were included in USA Other until the asset was divested on August 27, 2019. Ovintiv Inc. 13 Supplemental Information (prepared in US$) Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Ovintiv Inc. published this content on 05 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2020 22:28:03 UTC 0 Latest news on OVINTIV INC. 06:29p ENCANA : Supplemental Information for the period ended March 31, 2020 PU 06:24p ENCANA : Consolidated Financial Statements for the period ended March 31, 2020 PU 04/30 OVINTIV : Announces Results of Annual Meeting AQ 04/02 OVINTIV : IIROC Trade Resumption - OVV AQ 04/02 OVINTIV : IIROC Trading Halt - OVV AQ 03/17 Oil-Field-Service Stocks Are Getting Scrapped -- Update DJ 03/17 Oil-Field-Service Stocks Are Getting Scrapped DJ 03/13 ENCANA : 8-k PU 03/12 OVINTIV INC. : Ex-dividend day for FA 03/11 ENCANA : 8-k PU