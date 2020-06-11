OVS S p A : Signature of Minister Gualtieri to the implementing decree that sees OVS as the first Italian company being able to receive the loan guaranteed by Sace through the ordinary procedure

Signature of Minister Gualtieri to the implementing decree that sees OVS as the first Italian company being able to receive the loan guaranteed by Sace through the ordinary procedure.

Venice Mestre, 11 June 2020 - OVS is pleased to note that the Minister of Economy and Finance, Roberto Gualtieri, has signed the implementing decree for the Sace guarantee covering 80% of the 100 million Euro loan agreed between OVS and a pool of Italian banks.

This confirms once again the strategic importance that our Group represents for Italy.

Funds provided for the first time with the ordinary procedure dedicated to large Italian Companies, through the financing of 100 million Euro obtained also thanks to the Group's good financial performance, will allow to strengthen the financial structure and to accelerate the recovery following the period of stores closure. The amount received will be used within our country, with particular reference to personnel and to our Italian suppliers and partners.

On business side, it should be noted the continuation of the trend of sales, above expectations made during the closing period of the network.