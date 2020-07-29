OWC Pharmaceutical Research Corp. : Announces Special Meeting of Stockholders

PETACH TIKVA, Israel, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- OWC Pharmaceutical Research Corp. (OTC: OWCP) ("OWC"), announced that it will be holding a special meeting of stockholders to vote on a reverse stock split (the "Reverse Split") at a ratio between 1:10 and 1:20 as outlined in the company's recently filed proxy statement. The meeting is tentatively scheduled for August 25, 2020.

Mr. Ziv Turner, Chairman and CEO comments: "Through the company's unique and innovative products, which are supported by clinical studies and results, OWC is poised to drive significant changes in the MMJ market. Our top priorities now are to generate revenues by selling those products and seeking strategic partners or transactions with participants in the US cannabis market - currently the largest MMJ market in the world. In order to achieve these goals we need to raise funds from new investors. With no authorized share capital available, the Reverse Split is a critical move for us."

"We have developed a roadmap for the next two years and will provide a description in the near future", added Turner. "Without approval of the Reverse Split by our shareholders, we will likely be unable to secure the needed investment to execute on the roadmap."

Turner continues: "On March 31, 2020, the USPTO issued a patent for our Cannabis-Based Extracts and Topical Formulations for use in Skin Disorders, no. US 10.603.301 B2. This is the only cannabis-infused and cannabis-based topical known to us that is the subject of an issued patent by the USPTO and successfully completed a clinical Safety research in Israel at the Sheba Medical Center. I recently rejoined the company to seek to advance my strong, long held belief in medical grade cannabis based solutions for patients. With OWC's clinical results and IP assets, I truly believe that now is the right time for us to move forward into generating revenues by selling our patented products in Israel and internationally, while looking for a good strategic alliance for vertical integration."

The company further announced that, in light of the importance of good communications, in concert with the aforementioned initiatives, it engaged Stanley Wunderlich CEO, of New York-based Consulting for Strategic Growth1, Ltd " and Launchpad IR LLC to provide IR/PR representation. Mr. Wunderlich has expertise and a long track record of success in working restructuring clients, many of which can be found under case studies on www.launchpadir.net

