Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Owens Corning    OC

OWENS CORNING

(OC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Owens Corning : Announces Ambitious 2030 Sustainability Goals

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/11/2019 | 07:31am EDT

Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) is pleased to announce 2030 sustainability goals that are its most comprehensive and ambitious to date. These goals represent the company’s third set of long-term goals and are designed to expand the company’s business impact through sustainability, continuing its commitment to incorporate material environmental, social and economic initiatives into its global practices and operations.

“These goals advance our business priorities by pushing us to discover increasingly more sustainable solutions, which is becoming more important to our customers and other key stakeholders,” Chief Executive Officer Brian Chambers said. “Our employees are energized by the challenge to use their creativity and dedication to achieve these ambitious goals.”

Chief Sustainability Officer Frank O’Brien-Bernini added, “The scope and ambition of our sustainability goals have evolved over the years, from an initial focus on reducing our environmental footprint, to our current 2030 aspirations to double the positive impact of our products, halve the negative impact of our operations, eliminate injuries, improve the quality of life for our employees and their families, advance inclusion and diversity, and have a positive impact on our communities.”

A few examples of Owens Corning’s 2030 sustainability goals include:

  • Reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 50%, in line with guidance to hold global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. This goal was approved by the Science Based Target Initiative.
  • Sourcing 100% renewable electricity to reduce product embodied carbon.
  • Maximizing product sustainability, including circular economy strategies for reduced consumption of virgin materials and increased end-of-life reuse and recycling.
  • Building and supporting inclusive and diverse teams that reflect the communities in which we live, work, and serve.

Owens Corning ranked No. 1 on Corporate Responsibility Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens list for 2019 and recently became the first U.S. industrial company to issue a green bond. It was also just named Industry Leader for the DJSI World Building Products group, for the seventh straight year.

“We recognize that our progress to date is simply the baseline for the work that’s ahead of us,” O’Brien-Bernini said. “We are committed to continuously learning, challenging ourselves, collaborating with others, leading, and ultimately, making a material difference.”

More information about sustainability at Owens Corning, including details and specific metrics on the complete set of 2030 Sustainability Goals, can be found at https://www.owenscorning.com/corporate/sustainability.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning is a global leader in insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials. Its insulation products conserve energy and improve acoustics, fire resistance, and air quality in the spaces where people live, work, and play. Its roofing products and systems enhance curb appeal and protect homes and commercial buildings alike. Its fiberglass composites make thousands of products lighter, stronger, and more durable. Owens Corning provides innovative products and solutions that deliver a material difference to its customers and, ultimately, make the world a better place. The business is global in scope, with operations in 33 countries. It is also human in scale, with 20,000 employees cultivating local and longstanding relationships with customers. Based in Toledo, Ohio, USA, the company posted 2018 sales of $7.1 billion. Founded in 1938, it has been a Fortune 500® company for 65 consecutive years. For more information, please visit www.owenscorning.com.

Owens Corning Investor Relations News


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OWENS CORNING
07:31aOWENS CORNING : Announces Ambitious 2030 Sustainability Goals
BU
10/11OWENS CORNING : Ex-dividend day for
FA
10/09OWENS CORNING : Names “Pacific Wave” 2020 Shingle Color of the Year
BU
10/02OWENS CORNING : to Announce Third-Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Oct. 23
BU
09/20OWENS CORNING : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements ..
AQ
09/20OWENS CORNING : Elects Eduardo Cordeiro to Board of Directors
BU
09/19OWENS CORNING : Declares Third-Quarter 2019 Dividend
BU
09/17OWENS CORNING : Earns Dow Jones Sustainability Index Recognition for 10th Straig..
BU
08/22OWENS CORNING : Johan Magnusson appointed new President and CEO of Kährs Group
AQ
08/12OWENS CORNING : Announces Pricing of Cash Tender Offers for Certain of its Outst..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 7 200 M
EBIT 2019 832 M
Net income 2019 492 M
Debt 2019 3 131 M
Yield 2019 1,43%
P/E ratio 2019 13,4x
P/E ratio 2020 11,3x
EV / Sales2019 1,35x
EV / Sales2020 1,25x
Capitalization 6 620 M
Chart OWENS CORNING
Duration : Period :
Owens Corning Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OWENS CORNING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 66,69  $
Last Close Price 60,85  $
Spread / Highest target 54,5%
Spread / Average Target 9,59%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,68%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian D. Chambers President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael H. Thaman Executive Chairman
Michael C. McMurray Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
W. Howard Morris Independent Director
Ralph F. Hake Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OWENS CORNING38.36%6 620
ROCKWOOL INTERNATIONAL AS-27.35%3 863
NICHIHA CORPORATION7.81%1 000
DARE POWER DEKOR HOME CO LTD--.--%848
OKABE CO., LTD.1.28%402
ASPEN AEROGELS, INC.170.89%140
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group