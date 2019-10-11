Owens Corning : Announces Ambitious 2030 Sustainability Goals

Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) is pleased to announce 2030 sustainability goals that are its most comprehensive and ambitious to date. These goals represent the company’s third set of long-term goals and are designed to expand the company’s business impact through sustainability, continuing its commitment to incorporate material environmental, social and economic initiatives into its global practices and operations.

“These goals advance our business priorities by pushing us to discover increasingly more sustainable solutions, which is becoming more important to our customers and other key stakeholders,” Chief Executive Officer Brian Chambers said. “Our employees are energized by the challenge to use their creativity and dedication to achieve these ambitious goals.”

Chief Sustainability Officer Frank O’Brien-Bernini added, “The scope and ambition of our sustainability goals have evolved over the years, from an initial focus on reducing our environmental footprint, to our current 2030 aspirations to double the positive impact of our products, halve the negative impact of our operations, eliminate injuries, improve the quality of life for our employees and their families, advance inclusion and diversity, and have a positive impact on our communities.”

A few examples of Owens Corning’s 2030 sustainability goals include:

Reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 50%, in line with guidance to hold global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. This goal was approved by the Science Based Target Initiative.

Sourcing 100% renewable electricity to reduce product embodied carbon.

Maximizing product sustainability, including circular economy strategies for reduced consumption of virgin materials and increased end-of-life reuse and recycling.

Building and supporting inclusive and diverse teams that reflect the communities in which we live, work, and serve.

Owens Corning ranked No. 1 on Corporate Responsibility Magazine’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens list for 2019 and recently became the first U.S. industrial company to issue a green bond. It was also just named Industry Leader for the DJSI World Building Products group, for the seventh straight year.

“We recognize that our progress to date is simply the baseline for the work that’s ahead of us,” O’Brien-Bernini said. “We are committed to continuously learning, challenging ourselves, collaborating with others, leading, and ultimately, making a material difference.”

More information about sustainability at Owens Corning, including details and specific metrics on the complete set of 2030 Sustainability Goals, can be found at https://www.owenscorning.com/corporate/sustainability.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning is a global leader in insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials. Its insulation products conserve energy and improve acoustics, fire resistance, and air quality in the spaces where people live, work, and play. Its roofing products and systems enhance curb appeal and protect homes and commercial buildings alike. Its fiberglass composites make thousands of products lighter, stronger, and more durable. Owens Corning provides innovative products and solutions that deliver a material difference to its customers and, ultimately, make the world a better place. The business is global in scope, with operations in 33 countries. It is also human in scale, with 20,000 employees cultivating local and longstanding relationships with customers. Based in Toledo, Ohio, USA, the company posted 2018 sales of $7.1 billion. Founded in 1938, it has been a Fortune 500® company for 65 consecutive years. For more information, please visit www.owenscorning.com.

Owens Corning Investor Relations News

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191011005122/en/