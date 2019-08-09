Owens Corning : Announces Early Tender Results of Cash Tender Offers for Certain of Its Outstanding Notes

Owens Corning today announced the early tender results for its previously announced cash tender offers (the “Tender Offers”) to purchase up to $450.0 million combined aggregate principal amount (the “Maximum Tender Amount”) of its 4.200% Senior Notes due 2022 (the “2022 Notes”) and 7.000% Senior Notes due 2036 (the “2036 Notes” and, together with the 2022 Notes, the “Notes”) and its election, with respect to the Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn at or prior to the Early Tender Time (as defined below), to make payment for such Notes on August 13, 2019 (the “Early Settlement Date”).

The terms and conditions of the Tender Offers are described in the Offer to Purchase, dated July 29, 2019 (the “Offer to Purchase”) and related Letter of Transmittal (the “Letter of Transmittal”).

The table below identifies the principal amount of each series of the Notes validly tendered and not validly withdrawn as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on August 9, 2019 (the “Early Tender Time”) and the principal amount of each series that Owens Corning has accepted for purchase, as well as the relevant approximate proration factor for the 2036 Notes.

CUSIP

Number Title of

Security Aggregate

Principal

Amount

Outstanding Acceptance

Priority

Level Principal

Amount

Tendered Principal

Amount

Accepted Approximate

Proration

Factor 690742AD3 4.200% Senior Notes due 2022 $600,000,000 1 $415,944,000 $415,944,000 N/A 690742AB7 7.000% Senior Notes due 2036 $410,000,000 2 $68,130,000 $34,056,000 50.0%

The withdrawal deadline of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on August 9, 2019 has passed and, accordingly, Notes validly tendered in the Tender Offers may no longer be withdrawn except where additional withdrawal rights are required by law.

Owens Corning will calculate the consideration to be paid to holders who validly tendered and did not validly withdraw their Notes at or prior to the Early Tender Time in the manner described in the Offer to Purchase by reference to the applicable fixed spread over the bid-side yield of the applicable reference security, calculated as of 10:00 a.m., New York City time, on August 12, 2019.

The Tender Offers will expire at 12:00 midnight, New York City time, at the end of the day on August 23, 2019. However, because the aggregate principal amount of Notes that was validly tendered as of the Early Tender Time is greater than the Maximum Tender Amount, holders who validly tender any Notes after the Early Tender Time will not have any of their Notes accepted for purchase. The 2036 Notes not accepted for purchase will be promptly returned or credited to the holder’s account.

BofA Merrill Lynch, Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and Wells Fargo Securities, LLC are acting as dealer managers for the Tender Offers. The tender and information agent for the Tender Offers is D.F. King & Co., Inc.

Requests for documentation for the Tender Offers should be directed to D.F. King & Co., Inc. at (800) 761-6521 (U.S. toll-free), (212) 269-5550 (banks and brokers) or by email at oc@dfking.com. Questions regarding the Tender Offers should be directed to BofA Merrill Lynch at (888) 292-0070 (toll-free) or (980) 387-3907 (collect), Citigroup Global Markets Inc. at (800) 558-3745 (toll-free) or (212) 723-6106 (collect) or Wells Fargo Securities, LLC at (866) 309-6316 (toll-free) or (704) 410-4759 (collect).

This news release is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The Tender Offers are made only by and pursuant to the terms of the Offer to Purchase and the related Letter of Transmittal. The Tender Offers are not being made in any jurisdiction in which the making or acceptance thereof would not be in compliance with the securities, “blue sky” or other laws of such jurisdiction. In any jurisdiction in which the securities or “blue sky” laws require offers to be made by a licensed broker or dealer, any offer will be deemed to be made on behalf of Owens Corning by a dealer manager, or one or more registered brokers or dealers that are licensed under the laws of such jurisdiction. None of Owens Corning, the dealer managers or the tender and information agent makes any recommendations as to whether holders should tender their Notes pursuant to the Tender Offers.

