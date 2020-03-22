Owens Corning : CEO Statement on DeWine Administration's Statewide Stay at Home Order

Toledo, Ohio - March 22, 2020 - Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) CEO Brian Chambers released the following statement in response to Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton's COVID-19 statewide stay at home order today:

'Owens Corning supports the DeWine Administration's order that Ohioans 'stay at home' to fight the spread of COVID-19. We thank the governor for his continued leadership and steady resolve in the face of this crisis. And we commend the substantive and science-based proactive actions and continued leadership by Ohio, and other states, in their response to the COVID-19 global pandemic, including the important identification of the industrial sectors, such as construction and housing, and essential businesses imperative to maintaining continuity of functions for infrastructure critical to enhancing public health, safety, and economic and national security. We support these directives on a nationwide and global basis as well.'

The health and safety of employees remains Owens Corning's top priority. The company is committed to help 'flatten the curve' by following the guidelines and directives set by the State of Ohio, World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and other national, state, and local bodies in communities where the company operates. Owens Corning's leadership is highly focused on staying connected and providing guidance to its employees, customers, suppliers, communities, and other stakeholders.

The company has an active crisis management team and local response teams that are leveraging and implementing best practices and enacting guidelines on a range of topics including: cleaning protocols, use of personal protective equipment, response to confirmed/suspected cases, and routine and enhanced infection controls. Pay and benefits offerings for Owens Corning's global workforce have been enhanced to include additional sick pay benefits, continued pay benefits throughout quarantine, and coverage for COVID-19 tests.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning is a global building and industrial materials leader. The company's three integrated businesses are dedicated to the manufacture and advancement of a broad range of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composite materials. Leveraging the talents of 19,000 employees in 33 countries, Owens Corning provides innovative products, manufacturing technologies, and sustainable solutions that address energy efficiency, product safety, renewable energy, durable infrastructure, and labor productivity. These solutions provide a material difference to the company's customers and make the world a better place. Based in Toledo, Ohio, USA, the company posted 2019 sales of $7.2 billion. Founded in 1938, it has been a Fortune 500® company for 65 consecutive years. For more information, please visit www.owenscorning.com.