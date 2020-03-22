Owens Corning : CEO Statement on DeWine Administration's Statewide Stay at Home Order

Log in
03/22/2020 | 05:31pm EDT

Toledo, Ohio - March 22, 2020 - Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) CEO Brian Chambers released the following statement in response to Ohio Department of Health Director Amy Acton's COVID-19 statewide stay at home order today:

'Owens Corning supports the DeWine Administration's order that Ohioans 'stay at home' to fight the spread of COVID-19. We thank the governor for his continued leadership and steady resolve in the face of this crisis. And we commend the substantive and science-based proactive actions and continued leadership by Ohio, and other states, in their response to the COVID-19 global pandemic, including the important identification of the industrial sectors, such as construction and housing, and essential businesses imperative to maintaining continuity of functions for infrastructure critical to enhancing public health, safety, and economic and national security. We support these directives on a nationwide and global basis as well.'

The health and safety of employees remains Owens Corning's top priority. The company is committed to help 'flatten the curve' by following the guidelines and directives set by the State of Ohio, World Health Organization, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and other national, state, and local bodies in communities where the company operates. Owens Corning's leadership is highly focused on staying connected and providing guidance to its employees, customers, suppliers, communities, and other stakeholders.

The company has an active crisis management team and local response teams that are leveraging and implementing best practices and enacting guidelines on a range of topics including: cleaning protocols, use of personal protective equipment, response to confirmed/suspected cases, and routine and enhanced infection controls. Pay and benefits offerings for Owens Corning's global workforce have been enhanced to include additional sick pay benefits, continued pay benefits throughout quarantine, and coverage for COVID-19 tests.

About Owens Corning
Owens Corning is a global building and industrial materials leader. The company's three integrated businesses are dedicated to the manufacture and advancement of a broad range of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composite materials. Leveraging the talents of 19,000 employees in 33 countries, Owens Corning provides innovative products, manufacturing technologies, and sustainable solutions that address energy efficiency, product safety, renewable energy, durable infrastructure, and labor productivity. These solutions provide a material difference to the company's customers and make the world a better place. Based in Toledo, Ohio, USA, the company posted 2019 sales of $7.2 billion. Founded in 1938, it has been a Fortune 500® company for 65 consecutive years. For more information, please visit www.owenscorning.com.

Disclaimer

Owens Corning published this content on 22 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 March 2020 21:30:00 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 7 258 M
EBIT 2020 879 M
Net income 2020 557 M
Debt 2020 2 523 M
Yield 2020 3,12%
P/E ratio 2020 6,09x
P/E ratio 2021 5,41x
EV / Sales2020 0,81x
EV / Sales2021 0,72x
Capitalization 3 374 M
Chart OWENS CORNING
Duration : Period :
Owens Corning Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OWENS CORNING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 71,50  $
Last Close Price 31,17  $
Spread / Highest target 221%
Spread / Average Target 129%
Spread / Lowest Target 76,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Brian D. Chambers President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Michael H. Thaman Executive Chairman
Prithvi S. Gandhi Chief Financial Officer
W. Howard Morris Independent Director
Ralph F. Hake Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OWENS CORNING-52.13%3 374
ROCKWOOL INTERNATIONAL AS-34.47%3 245
DARE POWER DEKOR HOME CO.,LTD.-2.43%887
NICHIHA CORPORATION1.71%585
OKABE CO., LTD.-7.13%268
ASPEN AEROGELS, INC.-32.86%139
