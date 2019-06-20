Owens Corning : Declares Second-Quarter 2019 Dividend

Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per common share. The dividend will be payable on Aug. 2, 2019, to shareholders of record as of July 16, 2019.

Future dividend declarations will be made at the discretion of the Board of Directors and will be based on such factors as the company’s earnings, financial condition, cash requirements, future prospects and other factors.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning is a global leader in insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials. Its insulation products conserve energy and improve acoustics, fire resistance, and air quality in the spaces where people live, work, and play. Its roofing products and systems enhance curb appeal and protect homes and commercial buildings alike. Its fiberglass composites make thousands of products lighter, stronger, and more durable. Owens Corning provides innovative products and solutions that deliver a material difference to its customers and, ultimately, make the world a better place. The business is global in scope, with operations in 33 countries. It is also human in scale, with 20,000 employees cultivating local and longstanding relationships with customers. Based in Toledo, Ohio, USA, the company posted 2018 sales of $7.1 billion. Founded in 1938, it has been a Fortune 500® company for 65 consecutive years. For more information, please visit www.owenscorning.com.

