Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Owens Corning    OC

OWENS CORNING

(OC)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Owens Corning : Declares Second-Quarter 2019 Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/20/2019 | 04:16pm EDT

Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per common share. The dividend will be payable on Aug. 2, 2019, to shareholders of record as of July 16, 2019.

Future dividend declarations will be made at the discretion of the Board of Directors and will be based on such factors as the company’s earnings, financial condition, cash requirements, future prospects and other factors.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning is a global leader in insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials. Its insulation products conserve energy and improve acoustics, fire resistance, and air quality in the spaces where people live, work, and play. Its roofing products and systems enhance curb appeal and protect homes and commercial buildings alike. Its fiberglass composites make thousands of products lighter, stronger, and more durable. Owens Corning provides innovative products and solutions that deliver a material difference to its customers and, ultimately, make the world a better place. The business is global in scope, with operations in 33 countries. It is also human in scale, with 20,000 employees cultivating local and longstanding relationships with customers. Based in Toledo, Ohio, USA, the company posted 2018 sales of $7.1 billion. Founded in 1938, it has been a Fortune 500® company for 65 consecutive years. For more information, please visit www.owenscorning.com.

Owens Corning Investor Relations News


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OWENS CORNING
04:16pOWENS CORNING : Declares Second-Quarter 2019 Dividend
BU
06/06OWENS CORNING : Introduces New Solutions at AIA Conference on Architecture
BU
05/15OWENS CORNING : Earns No. 1 Ranking on Corporate Responsibility Magazine's 100 B..
BU
05/15OWENS CORNING : Publishes 13th Annual Sustainability Report
BU
05/13OWENS CORNING : Receives NAIMA R-Value Certification on Fiberglass and Mineral W..
BU
04/24OWENS CORNING : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND ..
AQ
04/24OWENS CORNING : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/24OWENS CORNING : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stateme..
AQ
04/24OWENS CORNING : Reports First-Quarter 2019 Results
BU
04/19OWENS CORNING : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 7 134 M
EBIT 2019 828 M
Net income 2019 502 M
Debt 2019 3 074 M
Yield 2019 1,82%
P/E ratio 2019 10,54
P/E ratio 2020 8,93
EV / Sales 2019 1,17x
EV / Sales 2020 1,08x
Capitalization 5 274 M
Chart OWENS CORNING
Duration : Period :
Owens Corning Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OWENS CORNING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 18
Average target price 58,1 $
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael H. Thaman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brian Chambers President & Chief Operating Officer
Michael C. McMurray Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Steven Zerby Chief Information Officer & Vice President
James J. McMonagle Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OWENS CORNING10.46%5 298
ROCKWOOL INTERNATIONAL A/S0.29%5 248
CSG HOLDING CO., LTD.--.--%1 557
NICHIHA CORP10.54%959
DARE POWER DEKOR HOME CO LTD--.--%845
ASPEN AEROGELS INC185.45%124
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About