Owens Corning : Declares Third-Quarter 2018 Dividend

Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per common share. The dividend will be payable on November 2, 2018, to shareholders of record as of October 16, 2018.

Future dividend declarations will be made at the discretion of the Board of Directors and will be based on such factors as the company's earnings, financial condition, cash requirements, future prospects and other factors.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) develops, manufactures, and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. Global in scope and human in scale, the company’s market-leading businesses use their deep expertise in materials, manufacturing and building science to develop products and systems that save energy and improve comfort in commercial and residential buildings. Through its glass reinforcements business, the company makes thousands of products lighter, stronger and more durable. Ultimately, Owens Corning people and products make the world a better place. Based in Toledo, Ohio, Owens Corning posted 2017 sales of $6.4 billion and employs 19,000 people in 37 countries. It has been a Fortune 500® company for 64 consecutive years. For more information, please visit www.owenscorning.com.

Owens Corning Investor Relations News

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180920005734/en/