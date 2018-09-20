Log in
Owens Corning

OWENS CORNING (OC)
My previous session
Real-time Quote. Real-time BATS EXCHANGE - 09/20 10:16:18 pm
58.7150 USD   -0.09%
10:31pOWENS CORNING : Declares Third-Quarter 2018 Dividend
BU
09/13OWENS CORNING : Earns Place on Dow Jones Sustainability World Index ..
BU
09/09OWENS CORNING : Couple engaged
AQ
Owens Corning : Declares Third-Quarter 2018 Dividend

09/20/2018 | 10:31pm CEST

Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.21 per common share. The dividend will be payable on November 2, 2018, to shareholders of record as of October 16, 2018.

Future dividend declarations will be made at the discretion of the Board of Directors and will be based on such factors as the company's earnings, financial condition, cash requirements, future prospects and other factors.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) develops, manufactures, and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. Global in scope and human in scale, the company’s market-leading businesses use their deep expertise in materials, manufacturing and building science to develop products and systems that save energy and improve comfort in commercial and residential buildings. Through its glass reinforcements business, the company makes thousands of products lighter, stronger and more durable. Ultimately, Owens Corning people and products make the world a better place. Based in Toledo, Ohio, Owens Corning posted 2017 sales of $6.4 billion and employs 19,000 people in 37 countries. It has been a Fortune 500® company for 64 consecutive years. For more information, please visit www.owenscorning.com.

Owens Corning Investor Relations News


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 7 216 M
EBIT 2018 931 M
Net income 2018 587 M
Debt 2018 3 029 M
Yield 2018 1,42%
P/E ratio 2018 11,31
P/E ratio 2019 9,23
EV / Sales 2018 1,32x
EV / Sales 2019 1,17x
Capitalization 6 518 M
Chart OWENS CORNING
Duration : Period :
Owens Corning Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OWENS CORNING
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 19
Average target price 75,9 $
Spread / Average Target 29%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael H. Thaman Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Brian Chambers President & Chief Operating Officer
Michael C. McMurray Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Steven Zerby Chief Information Officer & Vice President
James J. McMonagle Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OWENS CORNING-36.08%6 518
ROCKWOOL INTERNATIONAL A/S56.79%8 702
DARE POWER DEKOR HOME CO LTD--.--%1 043
NICHIHA CORP-34.72%1 023
OKABE CO., LTD-1.39%522
STO SE & CO KGAA-26.37%275
