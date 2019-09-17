Log in
Owens Corning : Earns Dow Jones Sustainability Index Recognition for 10th Straight Year

09/17/2019 | 04:31pm EDT

Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) earned a place on the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI World) for the 10th consecutive year and was named Industry Leader for the DJSI World Building Products group for the seventh straight year.

The DJSI World comprises an elite listing of the world’s largest companies based on long-term environmental, social and governance criteria.

“We are honored to mark a decade of recognition from the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index,” Chief Executive Officer Brian Chambers said. “At Owens Corning, operating sustainably is integral to everything we do. This honor is an important validation of the work our 20,000 global employees do every day to fulfill our purpose of our people and products making the world a better place.”

For the third year in a row, Owens Corning led the building products sector in all three DJSI dimensions: economic, environmental and social. Additionally, Owens Corning earned placement on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index for a second year. The North America Index tracks the sustainability leaders in the largest U.S. and Canadian companies in the S&P Global Broad Market Index.

“We continuously strive to accelerate progress and become a net-positive company given the urgent need for collective sustainability action across the globe. The DJSI recognition reaffirms that we are on the right path,” Chief Sustainability Officer Frank O’Brien-Bernini said. “We don’t have all the answers, but what we do have is the resolve to be a company making the world a better place, and one where others come to learn, grow, collaborate, flourish and make a material difference.”

This year, Owens Corning has also been recognized for its corporate leadership, including ranking No. 1 on Corporate Responsibility magazine’s 100 Best Companies and recognition by the Ethisphere Institute as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies.

As a global building and industrial leader, Owens Corning is committed to delivering sustainable solutions companywide. More detail about its programs and progress is in its 13th annual Sustainability Report.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning is a global leader in insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials. Its insulation products conserve energy and improve acoustics, fire resistance, and air quality in the spaces where people live, work, and play. Its roofing products and systems enhance curb appeal and protect homes and commercial buildings alike. Its fiberglass composites make thousands of products lighter, stronger, and more durable. Owens Corning provides innovative products and solutions that deliver a material difference to its customers and, ultimately, make the world a better place. The business is global in scope, with operations in 33 countries. It is also human in scale, with 20,000 employees cultivating local and longstanding relationships with customers. Based in Toledo, Ohio, USA, the company posted 2018 sales of $7.1 billion. Founded in 1938, it has been a Fortune 500® company for 65 consecutive years. For more information, please visit www.owenscorning.com.

Owens Corning Investor Relations News


© Business Wire 2019
