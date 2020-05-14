Owens Corning : Roofing Earns Women's Choice Award® for Third Consecutive Year

Owens Corning announced today that it earned the 2020 Women’s Choice Award®, which recognizes the brand behind America’s Most Recommended™ Roofing Products. This designation is based on a national survey reflecting responses from thousands of women in the United States who were asked to select brands they would highly recommend to friends and family.

It’s the third straight year Owens Corning has earned this distinction.

“Women are critical influencers when it comes to the materials used in and on America’s homes. We are honored to have been selected as the 2020 Women’s Choice Award® (WCA) recipient for shingles,” said Sue Burkett, Marketing Manager at Owens Corning.

The award announcement coincides with an April 2020 research overview published by WCA, addressing women’s perspective on the global pandemic and its influence on their lives.

“With recent world events prompting people to spend more time inside their homes, we’ve curated digital tools, style boards and design resources to help inspire homeowners while they are sheltering at home,” Burkett added.

“Earning the Women’s Choice Award is a powerful indicator of Owens Corning shingles’ superior quality and performance,” Della Passi, founder and CEO of the Women’s Choice Award®, said in a release announcing the winning brands. “Our mission is simple. We identify the brands, products and services that are highly recommended, allowing women to identify the best brands,” she added. “These brands that earn the award have a high propensity to deliver on their promise. And with so much clutter in the marketplace, the Women’s Choice Award® serves as a trusted endorsement that simplifies consumer choices.”

While the WCA reflects trust in the brand, women have shared with Owens Corning that they consider the functional features of a home’s roofing system that help seal and defend a home from the elements, as well as the aesthetic aspects of the roof. Owens Corning’s online design resources and Shingle Color of the Year initiative help homeowners design exteriors – from a home’s roof to siding to porch accessories – that reflect their personality.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning is a global building and industrial materials leader. The company’s three integrated businesses are dedicated to the manufacture and advancement of a broad range of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composite materials. Leveraging the talents of 19,000 employees in 33 countries, Owens Corning provides innovative products, manufacturing technologies, and sustainable solutions that address energy efficiency, product safety, renewable energy, durable infrastructure, and labor productivity. These solutions provide a material difference to the company’s customers and make the world a better place. Based in Toledo, Ohio, USA, the company posted 2019 sales of $7.2 billion. Founded in 1938, it has been a Fortune 500® company for 65 consecutive years. For more information, please visit www.owenscorning.com.

ABOUT THE WOMEN’S CHOICE AWARD®

The Women’s Choice Award sets the standard for helping women to make smarter purchasing choices. The company and its awards identify the brands, products and services that are most recommended and trusted by women. Additionally, they recognize those that deliver a recommendation-worthy customer experience. Awards are based on surveys of thousands of women, as well as research conducted in partnership with the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. As the trusted referral source for women, WomenCertified Inc.,home of the Women’s Choice Award, created the first national award based on the ratings and preferences of women. Visit the official website at www.WomensChoiceAward.com to learn more.

