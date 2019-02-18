Owens Corning : Roofing Launches “Imagine. Style. Win.” Contest

Grand Prize winner will receive exterior consult with Two Chicks and a Hammer

Owens Corning Roofing has launched the Imagine. Style. Win. contest to help homeowners imagine how an Owens Corning®Duration Series® roof can inspire their homes’ exteriors. The grand prize is an all-expense-paid trip for two to Indianapolis for a color consultation with home renovation and design experts, Karen E. Laine and Mina Starsiak of Two Chicks and a Hammer and HGTV design series, “Good Bones.”

To enter, contestants must create and submit online style boards expressing their personal styles through their homes’ exteriors. The contest is open through Aug. 15, 2019. One entrant will receive the grand-prize package, including a one-hour exterior color consultation with Laine and Starsiak at their Indianapolis headquarters. The mother-daughter remodelers and owners of Two Chicks and a Hammer are renowned for their use of exterior color on HGTV’s “Good Bones.” The grand prize also includes a behind-the-scenes tour of the Indianapolis Bates-Hendricks neighborhood, featured in many of the “Good Bones” remodels.

Contestants are encouraged to use the Owens Corning Roofing online inspiration and visualization tools to explore shingle colors, combine shingles with other exterior accents and express their personal styles as they develop mood boards, an exercise that helps homeowners visualize a home’s exterior plan prior to a re-roofing project. An online video featuring Laine and Starsiak offers practical tips consumers can use to build their mood boards and inspire their homes’ exteriors.

In addition to the grand prize, Owens Corning will award one first-prize winner a $500 cash prize and an exclusive Owens Corning tote bag filled with Two Chicks and a Hammer swag. One hundred second-prize winners will receive an exclusive Owens Corning tote filled with Two Chicks and a Hammer swag.

“Since color is very personal, it can be difficult for a contractor to select roofing colors for their clients,” said Sue Burkett, Owens Corning Roofing strategic marketing manager. “Having the homeowner complete a style board is a useful and easy tool that can help speed the color selection process and help the contractor sell.”

Laine and Starsiak previously partnered with Owens Corning to announce the 2018 Shingle Color of the Year, Sand Dune, and the recently introduced 2019 Shingle Color of the Year, Black Sable.

For official contest rules and to enter the contest, go to http://www.imaginestylewin.com.

