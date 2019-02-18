Owens Corning : Roofing Launches “Imagine. Style. Win.” Contest

Grand Prize winner will receive exterior consult with Two Chicks and a
Hammer
Owens Corning Roofing has launched the Imagine.
Style. Win. contest to help homeowners imagine how an Owens Corning®Duration
Series® roof can inspire their homes’ exteriors. The
grand prize is an all-expense-paid trip for two to Indianapolis for a
color consultation with home renovation and design experts, Karen E.
Laine and Mina Starsiak of Two Chicks and a Hammer and HGTV design
series, “Good Bones.”
To enter, contestants must create and submit online style boards
expressing their personal styles through their homes’ exteriors. The
contest is open through Aug. 15, 2019. One entrant will receive the
grand-prize package, including a one-hour exterior color consultation
with Laine and Starsiak at their Indianapolis headquarters. The
mother-daughter remodelers and owners of Two Chicks and a Hammer are
renowned for their use of exterior color on HGTV’s “Good Bones.” The
grand prize also includes a behind-the-scenes tour of the Indianapolis
Bates-Hendricks neighborhood, featured in many of the “Good Bones”
remodels.
Contestants are encouraged to use the Owens Corning Roofing online
inspiration and visualization tools to explore shingle colors,
combine shingles with other exterior accents and express their personal
styles as they develop mood boards, an exercise that helps homeowners
visualize a home’s exterior plan prior to a re-roofing project. An online
video featuring Laine and Starsiak offers practical tips consumers
can use to build their mood boards and inspire their homes’ exteriors.
In addition to the grand prize, Owens Corning will award one first-prize
winner a $500 cash prize and an exclusive Owens Corning tote bag filled
with Two Chicks and a Hammer swag. One hundred second-prize winners will
receive an exclusive Owens Corning tote filled with Two Chicks and a
Hammer swag.
“Since color is very personal, it can be difficult for a contractor to
select roofing colors for their clients,” said Sue Burkett, Owens
Corning Roofing strategic marketing manager. “Having the homeowner
complete a style board is a useful and easy tool that can help speed the
color selection process and help the contractor sell.”
Laine and Starsiak previously partnered with Owens Corning to announce
the 2018 Shingle Color of the Year, Sand Dune, and the recently
introduced 2019
Shingle Color of the Year, Black Sable.
For official contest rules and to enter the contest, go to http://www.imaginestylewin.com.
About Owens Corning:
Owens Corning (NYSE: OC) develops, manufactures and markets insulation,
roofing and fiberglass composites. Global in scope and human in scale,
the company’s market-leading businesses use their deep expertise in
materials, manufacturing and building science to develop products and
systems that save energy and improve comfort in commercial and
residential buildings. Through its glass reinforcements business, the
company makes thousands of products lighter, stronger and more durable.
Ultimately, Owens Corning people and products make the world a better
place. Based in Toledo, Ohio, Owens Corning posted 2017 sales of $6.4
billion and employs 19,000 people in 37 countries. It has been a Fortune
500® company for 64 consecutive years. For more information,
please visit www.owenscorning.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190218005044/en/