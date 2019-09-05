Log in
O-I CEO and CFO to Present at the Credit Suisse 32nd Annual Basic Materials Conference

09/05/2019

PERRYSBURG, Ohio, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE: OI) today announced that the Company will participate in the Credit Suisse 32nd Annual Basic Materials Conference on Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019, in New York, NY.

O-I Chief Executive Officer Andres Lopez and Chief Financial Officer John Haudrich will present at 12:15 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available at:
https://event.webcasts.com/viewer/event.jsp?ei=1260621&tp_key=540290c392

The replay from the conference will be available within 24 hours of the presentation and will be archived through this link for 90 days.

###

About O-I
At Owens-Illinois, Inc. (NYSE: OI), we love glass and we're proud to make more of it than any other glass bottle or jar producer in the world. We love that it’s beautiful, pure and completely recyclable. With global headquarters in Perrysburg, Ohio, we are the preferred partner for many of the world's leading food and beverage brands. Working hand in hand with our customers, we give our passion and expertise to make their bottles iconic and help build their brands around the world. With more than 26,500 employees at 77 plants in 23 countries, O-I has global impact, achieving revenues of $6.9 billion in 2018. For more information, visit o-i.com.

 

Attachment 

For more information, contact:
Sasha Sekpeh
O-I Investor Relations                           
(567) 336-5128                          
alexandra.sekpeh@o-i.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 6 852 M
EBIT 2019 805 M
Net income 2019 336 M
Debt 2019 5 082 M
Yield 2019 2,02%
P/E ratio 2019 4,56x
P/E ratio 2020 3,97x
EV / Sales2019 0,97x
EV / Sales2020 0,90x
Capitalization 1 542 M
Chart OWENS-ILLINOIS INC
Duration : Period :
Owens-Illinois Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OWENS-ILLINOIS INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 16,00  $
Last Close Price 9,92  $
Spread / Highest target 142%
Spread / Average Target 61,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andres Alberto Lopez President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carol A. Williams Chairman
Jan A. Bertsch Chief Financial & Accounting Officer, Senior VP
Giancarlo Currarino Chief Technology & Supply Chain Officer, SVP
Anastasia D. Kelly Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OWENS-ILLINOIS INC-42.46%1 542
BALL CORPORATION75.69%26 819
AMCOR190.00%15 833
BRAMBLES LIMITED11.92%12 102
AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION27.30%9 631
CROWN HOLDINGS, INC.58.89%8 800
