Owens & Minor : Announces Location Change for its 2020 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Annual Meeting to be webcast in virtual-only format

As previously disclosed, Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI), will hold its annual meeting of shareholders on Friday, May 1, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. ET. In light of the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and taking into account the guidance and protocols issued by public health authorities and federal, state and local governments, this year's annual meeting will be held virtually at the same date and time, via the Internet, with no physical, in-person meeting.

Shareholders of record as of the close of business on March 6, 2020, may attend the meeting virtually by visiting www.meetingcenter.io/274660819. To vote in the virtual meeting, you must enter the control number found on your proxy card, voting instruction form or notice you previously received. Additional information regarding participation in the virtual meeting can be accessed on the Company’s website: https://investors.owens-minor.com/.

The Company also announced that its previously announced Investor Day meeting, originally planned for May 20, 2020 in New York, has been postponed to a future date due to COVID-19. The Company will make an announcement regarding the rescheduled date as soon as practicable.

