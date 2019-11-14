Owens & Minor : Celebrates the 2019 Earl G. Reubel Award Winners

Healthcare Industry Leaders Recognized for their Commitment to Diversity and Inclusion

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) is pleased to announce the winners of the 2019 Earl G. Reubel Awards, which were presented on Thursday evening, November 7, at a gala dinner hosted by Owens & Minor and Kerma Medical Products in Richmond, Virginia. The annual awards recognize healthcare industry leaders — individuals and organizations — who advocate for diversity and inclusion within the healthcare supply chain.

Ed Pesicka, President & Chief Executive Officer of Owens & Minor; Andrea Reubel-Walker, Director of Marketing & Key National Accounts for Kerma Medical Products; and Joe Reubel, President of Kerma Medical Products, congratulate Civic Leader of the Year Award honoree G. Gilmer Minor III, retired Board Chairman and CEO of Owens & Minor, and Diverse Enterprise of the Year Award honoree representative Tracey Grace, President and CEO of IBEX IT, who accepted the award on behalf of her company.

The Earl G. Reubel Awards, created by Owens & Minor in 2012, are given in three healthcare industry categories: Civic Leadership, Diversity Enterprise and Large Corporate Leadership. The awards are named in honor of the late Earl G. Reubel, the brilliant entrepreneur who built Kerma Medical Products into one of the largest veteran-, minority-owned medical supply companies in the country, and one of Owens & Minor’s largest minority suppliers for over 30 years.

“We are honored to recognize the outstanding leadership and exemplary efforts of the award winners,” said Mark Zacur, Executive Vice President & Chief Commercial Officer. “Their sustained commitment to championing a diverse and inclusive healthcare supply chain is inspiring and has had a positive impact on our communities, the quality of care given to patients and the healthcare supply chain as a whole. Thank you, and congratulations to all of the winners.”

The Earl G. Reubel Civic Leader of the Year Award — presented by Andrea Reubel and Joe Reubel of Kerma Medical Products of Suffolk, Virginia — is given to an individual who advocated for a diverse healthcare supply chain through executive leadership, community outreach and education. The 2019 honoree is G. Gilmer Minor III, the retired Board Chairman and CEO of Owens & Minor, and fourth generation of his family to work for the company. During his tenure, Minor oversaw one of the fastest periods of growth in the company’s history, expanding from a regional Sun Belt distributor to a national company. He encouraged and supported the development of Owens & Minor’s MediChoice® program, which has created opportunities for local hospital systems and nonprofit organizations to achieve meaningful savings on medical and surgical supply purchases, but also advance their own diversity goals leading to better patient outcomes and improved patient satisfaction.

The Earl G. Reubel Diverse Enterprise of the Year Award — presented by W. Len Bridgeman, National Accounts Director, acute care distribution for B. Braun of Bethlehem, Pennsylvania — is given to a healthcare supplier delivering differentiated value as a minority-, woman-, veteran (disabled)-, or disabled-owned business enterprise (MWVBE). The 2019 honoree is IBEX IT of Atlanta, Georgia, a minority- and women-owned small business led by Tracey Grace, President and CEO. IBEX IT created a Supplier Diversity Management System that helped UPMC Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to increase its diversity spend; bringing a diverse vendor base to a community health system.

The Earl G. Reubel Large Corporation of the Year Award — presented by Will Sapp, Director of Distribution Sales for Medtronic of Dublin, Ireland — is given to a hospital system or group purchasing system within the healthcare industry fostering a culture of diversity and inclusion, while also leveraging diverse suppliers. The 2019 honoree is Jackson Health System, a nonprofit academic medical system in Miami, Florida, governed by the Public Health Trust, an entity acting on behalf of the Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners. Jackson Health’s values of diversity and inclusion are aligned with their objective to provide family-centered care to all members of the community, regardless of their ability to pay. In addition to a diverse workforce, Jackson is actively engaged in a number of collaborative relationships with local and national organizations to encourage outreach, identification and participation of diverse suppliers in contracting opportunities.

About Owens & Minor, Inc.

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) is a global healthcare solutions company with integrated technologies, products, and services aligned to deliver significant and sustained value for healthcare providers and manufacturers across the continuum of care. With 17,000 dedicated teammates serving healthcare industry customers in 90 countries, Owens & Minor helps to reduce total costs across the supply chain by optimizing episode and point-of-care performance, freeing up capital and clinical resources, and managing contracts to optimize financial performance. A FORTUNE 500 company, Owens & Minor was founded in 1882 in Richmond, Virginia, where it remains headquartered today. The company has distribution, production, customer service and sales facilities located across the Asia Pacific region, Europe, Latin America, and North America. For more information about Owens & Minor, visit owens-minor.com, follow @Owens_Minor on Twitter, and connect on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/owens-&-minor.

Owens & Minor is a member of the National Minority Supplier Development Council (NMSDC), the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC) and the Healthcare Industry Distributor’s Association (HIDA).

