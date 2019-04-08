Owens & Minor : Names Jeffrey Jochims as Executive Vice President, Strategy & Solutions

Today, Owens & Minor Inc. (NYSE: OMI) announced the appointment of
Jeffrey Jochims as Executive Vice President, Strategy & Solutions,
effective April 8, 2019. Jochims, formerly a long-tenured executive at
Thermo Fisher Scientific, joins the company with more than 25 years of
business strategy and operations experience focused on distribution,
manufacturing, and services in the healthcare, biopharmaceutical, and
life sciences research industries.
“We are delighted to bring someone with Jeff’s experience to our team,”
said Edward A. Pesicka, President & Chief Executive Officer of Owens &
Minor. “He is an accomplished, results-oriented, high-integrity leader
with an excellent track record of developing winning strategies and
teams and increasing value across a wide range of global businesses. He
is a seasoned leader with proven skills in integrating and transforming
businesses. We are very pleased to have him join the Owens & Minor team."
“I am thrilled to join Owens & Minor at such an important time in the
healthcare industry,” said Jochims. “Every day our customers need to
deliver better, more cost-effective outcomes. To do that, they need
Owens & Minor to be right beside them, delivering on our commitments,
and adding value through world-class products and innovative solutions
and services. We will be laser focused on fulfilling that
responsibility. I am honored to help steer Owens & Minor’s strategy and
to lead the Solutions team in this next chapter of our company.”
In his new role, Jochims will serve as chief strategy officer and lead
the Solutions portfolio including Provider Solutions, Manufacturer
Services, Movianto, and the Fusion5 relationship. He will report to
Pesicka and become a member of the executive leadership team.
Additional Updates
In additional news, Stuart Morris-Hipkins has departed from the company
to pursue other opportunities. O&M U.S. Distribution, including U.S.
Sales Operations, U.S. Distribution Operations, and Strategic Supplier
Management, will now report to Pesicka.
Jeffrey Jochims Biography
Jochims, 51, has held several key leadership roles throughout his
25-year plus career. A longtime member of the senior leadership team for
Thermo Fisher Scientific, his roles and responsibilities progressed,
culminating with his appointment as President of the Fisher Safety &
Fisher Scientific divisions. In his role as President, Jochims’
customer-centric approach and ability to deliver results led to
above-market growth and share gains.
More recently, Jochims has served as an executive consultant, board
member, and advisor to several companies in the healthcare and life
sciences industries focused on strategy development and execution,
operational excellence, and commercial sales and marketing.
Jochims holds a Juris Doctorate degree from the University of Pittsburgh
School of Law and a B.A. from the University of Illinois.
About Owens & Minor
Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) is a global healthcare solutions company
with integrated technologies, products, and services aligned to deliver
significant and sustained value for healthcare providers and
manufacturers across the continuum of care. With 17,000 dedicated
teammates serving healthcare industry Customers in 90 countries, Owens &
Minor helps to reduce total costs across the supply chain by optimizing
episode and point-of-care performance, freeing up capital and clinical
resources, and managing contracts to optimize financial performance. A
FORTUNE 500 company, Owens & Minor was founded in 1882 in Richmond,
Virginia, where it remains headquartered today. The company now has
distribution, production, customer service and sales facilities located
across the Asia Pacific region, Europe, Latin America, and North
America. For more information about Owens & Minor, visit the web,
follow on Twitter,
and connect on LinkedIn.
