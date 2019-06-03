Owens & Minor : Presents “Better Together” Diversity Award

Jackson Health System recognized for commitment to diversity and inclusion

Owens & Minor presented its Better Together Diversity Award to Jackson Health System on Wednesday, May 29th, during the Jackson Health Public Health Trust Board of Trustees meeting in Miami. The annual award is presented to an Owens & Minor customer through a nomination and selection process for noteworthy goal attainment for diversity supplier success.

Jackson Health System is a nonprofit academic medical system offering world-class care to any person who walks through its doors. As a diversity-sensitive provider, the organization has a long-standing commitment to the economic inclusion of Miami-Dade County certified small local businesses. In an effort led by Rosa Costanzo, Vice President and Chief Procurement Officer and Amber Lawhorn, Director of Jackson’s Small Business Enterprise Program, Jackson leveraged Owens & Minor outstanding strengths in supplier diversity. The goal was to increase the diversity of vendors within the supply chain with a focus on historically underutilized businesses, including minority, women, veteran and service disabled veteran owned businesses. As a result, Jackson achieved 30 percent growth in their diversity spend over the past four years with the Owens and Minor contract.

“The Jackson Health System team had a clear vision and strong commitment to growing their spend with small and diverse enterprises. This empowered us to better leverage our supply chain resources and relationships to achieve favorable outcomes,” said Edward A. Pesicka, Owens & Minor President & CEO. “As the Better Together Diversity Award winner, Jackson Health System has set the bar high and is most deserving as they embraced diversity and inclusion best practices to achieve significant results.”

“We are proud of the business environment we have built – one where every business, regardless of size, is given equal access to bid on our projects,” said Carlos A. Migoya, President and CEO of Jackson Health System. “We facilitate nondiscriminatory business relationships with the goal of promoting, increasing, and improving the diversity of firms that we hire to do various jobs across the health system.”

With a long-standing commitment to diversity and inclusion, Owens & Minor recognizes the positive community impact of working with customers to define a mutual diversity strategy. In addition to its longstanding supplier diversity program, this commitment is reflected in its MediChoice private label with more than 25 percent of the brand’s products being manufactured or sourced from diverse suppliers.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) is a global healthcare solutions company with integrated technologies, products, and services aligned to deliver significant and sustained value for healthcare providers and manufacturers across the continuum of care. With 17,000 dedicated teammates serving healthcare industry Customers in 90 countries, Owens & Minor helps to reduce total costs across the supply chain by optimizing episode and point-of-care performance, freeing up capital and clinical resources, and managing contracts to optimize financial performance. A FORTUNE 500 company, Owens & Minor was founded in 1882 in Richmond, Virginia, where it remains headquartered today. The company now has distribution, production, customer service and sales facilities located across the Asia Pacific region, Europe, Latin America, and North America. For more information about Owens & Minor, visit the web, follow on Twitter, and connect on LinkedIn.

About Jackson Health System

Jackson Health System is a nonprofit academic medical system governed by the Public Health Trust, an entity acting on behalf of the Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners. Jackson Health System ensures that all residents of Miami-Dade County receive a single high standard of care regardless of their ability to pay.

As an integrated healthcare delivery system, Jackson Health System consists of its centerpiece, Jackson Memorial Hospital; Jackson South Medical Center, Jackson North Medical Center, Holtz Children’s Hospital, Jackson Rehabilitation Hospital, Jackson Behavioral Health Hospital, a network of UHealth Jackson Urgent Care centers, multiple primary care and specialty care centers; two long-term care nursing facilities; and a team of Corrections Health Services clinics. The new Jackson West Medical Center campus is under development in the City of Doral, which will feature adult and pediatric emergency rooms, numerous outpatient services, and the 100-bed José Milton Memorial Hospital.

