Owens & Minor : Presents “Better Together” Diversity Award

Owens & Minor presented its Better Together Diversity Award
to Jackson
Health System on Wednesday, May 29th, during the Jackson Health
Public Health Trust Board of Trustees meeting in Miami. The annual award
is presented to an Owens & Minor customer through a nomination and
selection process for noteworthy goal attainment for diversity supplier
success.
Jackson Health System is a nonprofit academic medical system offering
world-class care to any person who walks through its doors. As a
diversity-sensitive provider, the organization has a long-standing
commitment to the economic inclusion of Miami-Dade County certified
small local businesses. In an effort led by Rosa Costanzo, Vice
President and Chief Procurement Officer and Amber Lawhorn, Director of
Jackson’s Small Business Enterprise Program, Jackson leveraged Owens
& Minor outstanding strengths in supplier diversity. The goal was to
increase the diversity of vendors within the supply chain with a focus
on historically underutilized businesses, including minority, women,
veteran and service disabled veteran owned businesses. As a result,
Jackson achieved 30 percent growth in their diversity spend over the
past four years with the Owens and Minor contract.
“The Jackson Health System team had a clear vision and strong commitment
to growing their spend with small and diverse enterprises. This
empowered us to better leverage our supply chain resources and
relationships to achieve favorable outcomes,” said Edward A. Pesicka,
Owens & Minor President & CEO. “As the Better Together
Diversity Award winner, Jackson Health System has set the bar high and
is most deserving as they embraced diversity and inclusion best
practices to achieve significant results.”
“We are proud of the business environment we have built – one where
every business, regardless of size, is given equal access to bid on our
projects,” said Carlos A. Migoya, President and CEO of Jackson Health
System. “We facilitate nondiscriminatory business relationships with the
goal of promoting, increasing, and improving the diversity of firms that
we hire to do various jobs across the health system.”
With a long-standing commitment to diversity and inclusion, Owens &
Minor recognizes the positive community impact of working with customers
to define a mutual diversity strategy. In addition to its longstanding
supplier diversity program, this commitment is reflected in its
MediChoice private label with more than 25 percent of the brand’s
products being manufactured or sourced from diverse suppliers.
About Owens & Minor
Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) is a global healthcare solutions company
with integrated technologies, products, and services aligned to deliver
significant and sustained value for healthcare providers and
manufacturers across the continuum of care. With 17,000 dedicated
teammates serving healthcare industry Customers in 90 countries, Owens &
Minor helps to reduce total costs across the supply chain by optimizing
episode and point-of-care performance, freeing up capital and clinical
resources, and managing contracts to optimize financial performance. A
FORTUNE 500 company, Owens & Minor was founded in 1882 in Richmond,
Virginia, where it remains headquartered today. The company now has
distribution, production, customer service and sales facilities located
across the Asia Pacific region, Europe, Latin America, and North
America. For more information about Owens & Minor, visit the web,
follow on Twitter,
and connect on LinkedIn.
About Jackson Health System
Jackson Health System is a nonprofit academic medical system governed by
the Public Health Trust, an entity acting on behalf of the Miami-Dade
Board of County Commissioners. Jackson Health System ensures that all
residents of Miami-Dade County receive a single high standard of care
regardless of their ability to pay.
As an integrated healthcare delivery system, Jackson Health System
consists of its centerpiece, Jackson Memorial Hospital; Jackson South
Medical Center, Jackson North Medical Center, Holtz Children’s Hospital,
Jackson Rehabilitation Hospital, Jackson Behavioral Health Hospital, a
network of UHealth Jackson Urgent Care centers, multiple primary care
and specialty care centers; two long-term care nursing facilities; and a
team of Corrections Health Services clinics. The new Jackson West
Medical Center campus is under development in the City of Doral, which
will feature adult and pediatric emergency rooms, numerous outpatient
services, and the 100-bed José Milton Memorial Hospital.
