Owens & Minor : Reports 2nd Quarter 2019 Financial Results

“Overall, I’m pleased that our financial results showed sequential quarterly revenue growth, operating income growth, and improvement in cash flow and working capital as compared to the first quarter. We continued to improve our service levels in the second quarter and are meeting or exceeding most customer expectations. Finally, we continue to focus on productivity and efficiency initiatives to drive operating improvement,” said Edward A. Pesicka, President & Chief Executive Officer of Owens & Minor. “After my first full quarter, we are making progress, but we cannot underestimate the significant amount of work ahead. We have no intention of letting up on our renewed customer focus.”

Financial Summary YTD YTD ($ in millions, except per share data) 2Q19 2Q18 2019 2018 Revenue $2,484 $2,458 $4,946 $4,831 Operating income, GAAP1,2 $16.1 ($172) $30.8 ($148) Adj. Operating income, Non-GAAP1,2 $36.7 $46.6 $67.2 $94.2 Net income (loss), GAAP1,2 ($10.5) ($183) ($24.6) ($175) Adj. Net income, Non-GAAP1,2 $6.2 $19.4 $7.1 $45.6 Net Income (loss) per share, GAAP1,2 ($0.18) ($3.07) ($0.41) ($2.92) Adj. Net Income per share, Non-GAAP1,2 $0.10 $0.32 $0.12 $0.75 1. Reconciliations of the differences between the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this news release and their most

directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the financial tables below. 2. Comparisons to prior year results are impacted by the second quarter 2018 goodwill and intangible asset impairment charge

of $165 million, or $2.73 per share. This charge was classified as a non-GAAP item and, accordingly, did not affect results

reported on an adjusted basis.

2019 Results

Compared to prior year, quarterly and year-to-date revenues grew 1.1% and 2.4%, respectively (1.4% and 2.7%, respectively, on a constant currency basis). Revenue growth was driven primarily by Halyard sales and strong Byram sales, partially offset by lower distribution revenues. The company acquired the Halyard S&IP business on April 30, 2018. Halyard sales from January through April 2019 were $255 million net of $71 million of intercompany sales.

Quarterly and year-to-date operating results also reflect pressure on gross margin, higher transportation costs, and increased expenses for the development of new solutions, primarily Fusion5.

Net income reflects increased interest expense of $9.1 million for the quarter and $28.0 million year-to-date.

Highlights

On a sequential basis, second quarter 2019 achieved operating income growth of 10% and adjusted operating income growth of 20%.

On a sequential basis, net income and adjusted net income per share increased $0.05 and $0.08, respectively.

Continued to exceed year-to-date internal operating plan

Generated $90 million of operating cash flow in the second quarter

Reduced debt by $60 million in the second quarter as compared to the end of the first quarter

Renewed the Vizient GPO contract for an additional year through August 2021

Continued intense customer focus along with improved service levels

Byram continues strong top and bottom-line performance.

Financial Outlook

For 2019, the company is narrowing its adjusted net income per share guidance range to $0.60 to $0.70, which excludes the impact of currency.

Although the company does provide guidance for adjusted net income per share (which is a non-GAAP financial measure), it is not able to forecast the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP without unreasonable effort. Certain elements of the composition of the GAAP amount are not predictable, making it impracticable for the company to forecast. Such elements include, but are not limited to restructuring and acquisition charges. As a result, no GAAP guidance or reconciliation of the company’s adjusted net income per share guidance is provided. For the same reasons, the company is unable to assess the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could have a potentially significant impact on its future GAAP financial results. The outlook is based on certain assumptions that are subject to the risk factors discussed in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

Dividend Information

The Board of Directors approved a third quarter dividend payment of $0.0025 per share, payable on September 30, 2019, to shareholders of record as of September 16, 2019.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) is a global healthcare solutions company with integrated technologies, products, and services aligned to deliver significant and sustained value for healthcare providers and manufacturers across the continuum of care. With 17,000 dedicated teammates serving healthcare industry customers in 90 countries, Owens & Minor helps to reduce total costs across the supply chain by optimizing episode and point-of-care performance, freeing up capital and clinical resources, and managing contracts to optimize financial performance. A FORTUNE 500 company, Owens & Minor was founded in 1882 in Richmond, Virginia, where it remains headquartered today. The company has distribution, production, customer service and sales facilities located across the Asia Pacific region, Europe, Latin America, and North America. For more information about Owens & Minor, visit owens-minor.com, follow @Owens_Minor on Twitter, and connect on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/owens-&-minor.

Owens & Minor, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Net revenue $ 2,484,200 $ 2,458,271 Cost of goods sold 2,115,773 2,133,277 Gross margin 368,427 324,994 Distribution, selling and administrative expenses 345,892 308,775 Goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges — 165,447 Acquisition-related and exit and realignment charges 5,655 24,930 Other operating (income) expense, net 736 (2,107 ) Operating income (loss) 16,144 (172,051 ) Interest expense, net 27,682 18,571 Loss before income taxes (11,538 ) (190,622 ) Income tax benefit (1,062 ) (7,845 ) Net loss $ (10,476 ) $ (182,777 ) Net loss per common share: Basic and diluted $ (0.18 ) $ (3.07 )

Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Net revenue $ 4,945,587 $ 4,830,850 Cost of goods sold 4,218,736 4,181,170 Gross margin 726,851 649,680 Distribution, selling and administrative expenses 684,595 593,136 Goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges — 165,447 Acquisition-related and exit and realignment charges 10,645 39,690 Other operating (income) expense, net 775 (759 ) Operating income (loss) 30,836 (147,834 ) Interest expense, net 56,783 28,824 Loss before income taxes (25,947 ) (176,658 ) Income tax benefit (1,375 ) (2,032 ) Net loss $ (24,572 ) $ (174,626 ) Net loss per common share: Basic and diluted $ (0.41 ) $ (2.92 )

Owens & Minor, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands) June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 91,339 $ 103,367 Accounts receivable, net 843,343 823,418 Merchandise inventories 1,237,713 1,290,103 Other current assets 302,234 321,690 Total current assets 2,474,629 2,538,578 Property and equipment, net 389,933 386,723 Operating lease assets 206,199 — Goodwill 407,651 414,122 Intangible assets, net 311,027 321,764 Other assets, net 106,632 112,601 Total assets $ 3,896,071 $ 3,773,788 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 1,039,074 $ 1,109,589 Accrued payroll and related liabilities 47,284 48,203 Other current liabilities 384,040 314,219 Total current liabilities 1,470,398 1,472,011 Long-term debt, excluding current portion 1,624,692 1,650,582 Operating lease liabilities, excluding current portion 161,785 — Deferred income taxes 49,507 50,852 Other liabilities 92,788 81,924 Total liabilities 3,399,170 3,255,369 Total equity 496,901 518,419 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,896,071 $ 3,773,788

Owens & Minor, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Operating activities: Net loss $ (24,572 ) $ (174,626 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 58,902 43,813 Share-based compensation expense 8,093 6,140 Goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges — 165,447 Provision for losses on accounts receivable 6,534 2,867 Deferred income tax benefit (14,597 ) (6,172 ) Changes in operating lease right-of-use assets and lease liabilities (616 ) — Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (23,346 ) (30,357 ) Merchandise inventories 52,346 5,211 Accounts payable (71,704 ) 47,260 Net change in other assets and liabilities 32,226 (14,629 ) Other, net 5,748 1,299 Cash provided by operating activities 29,014 46,253 Investing activities: Acquisitions, net of cash acquired — (733,433 ) Additions to property and equipment (21,020 ) (19,816 ) Additions to computer software (4,511 ) (10,238 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 339 12 Cash used for investing activities (25,192 ) (763,475 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of debt — 695,750 Borrowings under revolving credit facility 19,900 101,000 Repayments of debt (24,788 ) (6,250 ) Financing costs paid (4,313 ) (27,697 ) Cash dividends paid (4,918 ) (32,284 ) Other, net (1,934 ) (3,670 ) Cash (used for) provided by financing activities (16,053 ) 726,849 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 203 4,039 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (12,028 ) 13,666 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 103,367 104,522 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 91,339 $ 118,188

Owens & Minor, Inc.

Summary Segment Information (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 % of % of consolidated consolidated Amount net revenue Amount net revenue Net revenue: Segment net revenue Global Solutions $ 2,241,965 90.25 % $ 2,290,173 93.17 % Global Products 363,889 14.65 % 279,588 11.37 % Total segment net revenue 2,605,854 2,569,761 Inter-segment revenue Global Products (121,654 ) (4.90 )% (111,490 ) (4.54 )% Total inter-segment revenue (121,654 ) (111,490 ) Consolidated net revenue $ 2,484,200 100.00 % $ 2,458,271 100.00 % % of segment % of segment Operating income (loss): net revenue net revenue Global Solutions $ 19,454 0.87 % $ 23,977 1.05 % Global Products 17,949 4.93 % 22,489 8.04 % Inter-segment eliminations (729 ) 167 Goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges — (165,447 ) Intangible amortization (13,106 ) (9,374 ) Acquisition-related and exit and realignment charges (5,655 ) (24,930 ) Other (1) (1,769 ) (18,933 ) Consolidated operating income (loss) $ 16,144 0.65 % $ (172,051 ) (7.00 )% Depreciation and amortization: Global Solutions $ 14,936 $ 15,854 Global Products 15,246 10,048 Consolidated depreciation and amortization $ 30,182 $ 25,902 Capital expenditures: Global Solutions $ 7,372 $ 14,544 Global Products 3,880 1,350 Consolidated capital expenditures $ 11,252 $ 15,894

Owens & Minor, Inc.

Summary Segment Information (unaudited), continued

(dollars in thousands) Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 % of % of consolidated consolidated Amount net revenue Amount net revenue Net revenue: Segment net revenue Global Solutions $ 4,476,111 90.51 % $ 4,631,295 95.87 % Global Products 710,974 14.37 % 400,875 8.30 % Total segment net revenue 5,187,085 5,032,170 Inter-segment revenue Global Products (241,498 ) (4.88 )% (201,320 ) (4.17 )% Total inter-segment revenue (241,498 ) (201,320 ) Consolidated net revenue $ 4,945,587 100.00 % $ 4,830,850 100.00 % % of segment % of segment Operating income (loss): net revenue net revenue Global Solutions $ 40,525 0.91 % $ 60,593 1.31 % Global Products 25,673 3.61 % 33,717 8.41 % Inter-segment eliminations 1,017 (75 ) Goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges — (165,447 ) Intangible amortization (23,466 ) (15,781 ) Acquisition-related and exit and realignment charges (10,645 ) (39,690 ) Other (1) (2,268 ) (21,151 ) Consolidated operating income (loss) $ 30,836 0.62 % $ (147,834 ) (3.06 )% Depreciation and amortization: Global Solutions $ 31,049 $ 31,635 Global Products 27,853 12,178 Consolidated depreciation and amortization $ 58,902 $ 43,813 Capital expenditures: Global Solutions $ 18,748 $ 28,146 Global Products 6,783 1,908 Consolidated capital expenditures $ 25,531 $ 30,054

(1) Other consists of Software as a Service (SaaS) implementation costs associated with significant global IT platforms in connection with the redesign of our global information system strategy and incremental charge to cost of goods sold from purchase accounting impacts related to the sale of acquired inventory that was written up to fair value.

ign Owens & Minor, Inc.

Net Loss Per Common Share (unaudited)

(dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

June 30, Six Months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Numerator: Net loss attributable to common shareholders - basic and diluted $ (10,476 ) $ (182,777 ) $ (24,572 ) $ (174,626 ) Denominator: Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 59,805 59,750 60,403 60,022 Net loss per share attributable to common shareholders: Basic and diluted $ (0.18 ) $ (3.07 ) $ (0.41 ) $ (2.92 )

Owens & Minor, Inc.

GAAP/Non-GAAP Reconciliations (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, (Dollars in thousands except per share data) 2019 2018 2019 2018 Operating income (loss), as reported (GAAP) $ 16,144 $ (172,051 ) $ 30,836 $ (147,834 ) Intangible amortization (1) 13,106 9,374 23,466 15,781 Goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges(5) — 165,447 — 165,447 Acquisition-related and exit and realignment charges(2) 5,655 24,930 10,645 39,690 Fair value adjustments related to purchase accounting(6) — 18,059 — 18,059 Other (3) 1,768 874 2,267 3,092 Operating income, adjusted (non-GAAP) (Adjusted Operated Income) $ 36,673 $ 46,633 $ 67,214 $ 94,235 Operating income (loss) as a percent of revenue (GAAP) 0.65 % (7.00 )% 0.62 % (3.06 )% Adjusted operating income as a percent of revenue (non-GAAP) 1.48 % 1.90 % 1.36 % 1.95 % Net loss, as reported (GAAP) $ (10,476 ) $ (182,777 ) $ (24,572 ) $ (174,626 ) Intangible amortization (1) 13,106 9,374 23,466 15,781 Income tax expense (benefit) (7) (2,605 ) (2,519 ) (4,269 ) (4,075 ) Goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges(5) — 165,447 — 165,447 Income tax expense (benefit) (7) — (2,060 ) — (2,060 ) Acquisition-related and exit and realignment charges(2) 5,655 24,930 10,645 39,690 Income tax expense (benefit) (7) (995 ) (6,693 ) (1,755 ) (10,268 ) Fair value adjustments related to purchase accounting(6) — 18,059 — 18,059 Income tax expense (benefit) (7) — (4,950 ) — (4,950 ) Write-off of deferred financing costs (4) — — 2,003 — Income tax expense (benefit) (7) — — (313 ) — Other (3) 1,768 874 2,267 3,092 Income tax expense (benefit) (7) (282 ) (242 ) (337 ) (474 ) Net income, adjusted (non-GAAP) (Adjusted Net Income) $ 6,171 $ 19,443 $ 7,135 $ 45,616 Net loss per diluted common share, as reported (GAAP) $ (0.18 ) $ (3.07 ) $ (0.41 ) $ (2.92 ) Intangible amortization (1) 0.18 0.12 0.32 0.19 Goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges(5) — 2.73 — 2.73 Acquisition-related and exit and realignment charges(2) 0.08 0.31 0.15 0.49 Fair value adjustments related to purchase accounting(6) — 0.22 — 0.22 Write-off of deferred financing costs (4) — — 0.03 — Other (3) 0.02 0.01 0.03 0.04 Net income per diluted common share, adjusted (non-GAAP) (Adjusted EPS) $ 0.10 $ 0.32 $ 0.12 $ 0.75

Owens & Minor, Inc.

GAAP/Non-GAAP Reconciliations (unaudited), continued

The following items have been excluded in our non-GAAP financial measures:

(1) Intangible amortization includes amortization of intangible assets established during purchase accounting for business combinations. These amounts are highly dependent on the size and frequency of acquisitions and are being excluded to allow for a more consistent comparison with forecasted, current and historical results and the results of our peers.

(2) Acquisition-related charges were $3.7 million and $7.8 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, compared to $23.2 million and $35.3 million for the same period of 2018. Acquisition-related charges in 2019 and 2018 consist primarily of transition and transaction costs for the Halyard transaction.

Exit and realignment charges were $2.0 million and $2.8 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019. Amounts in 2019 were associated with severance costs, the establishment of our client engagement centers, and IT restructuring charges. Exit and realignment charges were $1.7 million and $4.4 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018. Amounts in 2018 were associated with the establishment of our client engagement centers.

(3) Other consists of Software as a Service (SaaS) implementation costs associated with significant global IT platforms in connection with the redesign of our global information system strategy.

(4) Write-off of deferred financing costs associated with the revolving credit facility as a result of the Fourth Amendment to the Credit Agreement.

(5) Goodwill and intangible assets impairment charges in 2018 included in our Global Products segment were $149 million and $16.5 million, respectively.

(6) The second quarter of 2018 included an incremental charge to cost of goods sold from purchase accounting impacts related to the sale of acquired inventory that was written up to fair value in connection with the Halyard acquisition.

(7) These charges have been tax effected in the preceding table by determining the income tax rate depending on the amount of charges incurred in different tax jurisdictions and the deductibility of those charges for income tax purposes.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

This earnings release contains financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). In general, the measures exclude items and charges that (i) management does not believe reflect Owens & Minor, Inc.'s (the "Company") core business and relate more to strategic, multi-year corporate activities; or (ii) relate to activities or actions that may have occurred over multiple or in prior periods without predictable trends. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to evaluate the Company's performance, evaluate the balance sheet, engage in financial and operational planning and determine incentive compensation.

Management provides these non-GAAP financial measures to investors as supplemental metrics to assist readers in assessing the effects of items and events on its financial and operating results and in comparing the Company's performance to that of its competitors. However, the non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies.

The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered substitutes for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and the financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations to those financial statements set forth above should be carefully evaluated.

