Owens & Minor : Reports 4th Quarter & Full-Year 2018 Financial Results

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and the year ended December 31, 2018, as summarized in the table shown below.

“2018 was a year of change for Owens & Minor, and, although we faced challenges, we achieved our expectations for the fourth quarter adjusted results, excluding costs associated with the exit of our former chief executive officer,” said Robert C. Sledd, chairman and interim president & chief executive officer. “We are encouraged by the opportunities we see in the future and are aggressively addressing challenges in our distribution business. We have made progress in returning our distribution and logistics services to the Owens & Minor standard, but we still have work to do in 2019. We are focused on selling more proprietary and preferred vendor products to our extensive healthcare customer base, as we work to win and retain customers. In combination with positive momentum from Halyard and Byram Healthcare and investments that will support our future efforts, we believe we have the right tools, the right team, and the right strategy to realize a bright, long-term future.”

Financial Summary ($ in millions, except per share data) 4Q18 4Q17 FY2018 FY2017 Revenue $ 2,543 $ 2,390 $ 9,839 $ 9,318 % yoy growth 6.4 % 5.6 % Operating income (loss), GAAP1 $ (266 ) $ (8.8 ) $ (392 ) $ 89.3 Adj. Operating income (loss), Non-GAAP2 $ 33.7 $ 42.2 $ 177 $ 180 Net income (loss), GAAP1 $ (262 ) $ 23.0 $ (437 ) $ 72.8 Adj. Net income (loss), Non-GAAP2 $ 5.3 $ 21.0 $ 70.4 $ 97.5 Net Income (loss) per share, GAAP1 $ (4.37 ) $ 0.38 $ (7.28 ) $ 1.20 Adj. Net Income per share, Non-GAAP2 $ 0.09 $ 0.35 $ 1.15 $ 1.61

1. Includes impairment charge for 4Q18 and full year 2018 of $274 million and $440 million, respectively.

2. Reconciliations of the differences between the non-GAAP financial measures presented in this news release and their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the financial tables below.

Discussion of 2018 Results

When compared to prior year, quarterly revenue growth benefited from Halyard contributions of $196 million (after intercompany eliminations). Annual revenue growth benefited from Halyard contributions of $518 million (after intercompany eliminations) and revenue growth from Byram Healthcare of $340 million.

On a GAAP basis, fourth quarter and annual results were significantly affected by non-cash goodwill and other intangible impairment charges of $274 million ($4.08 per share) and $440 million ($6.81 per share), respectively.

Quarterly and annual results were affected by lower distribution revenues, continued pressure on distribution margins, warehouse inefficiencies in certain facilities, and increased expenses incurred for the development of new solutions, which were partially offset by positive contributions from Byram Healthcare and Halyard.

Fourth quarter and annual results included severance and related expenses totaling $4.8 million ($0.08 per share) and $7.3 million ($0.12 per share), respectively, related to the departure of certain executives during 2018.

New Chief Executive Officer

In a separate press release issued today, Owens & Minor announced that, after a thorough search and careful evaluation of candidates, its board of directors has named Edward A. Pesicka to serve as president & chief executive officer of Owens & Minor, effective March 4, 2019. Pesicka, a formerly long-tenured executive at Thermo Fisher Scientific, joins the company with more than 25 years of business and operational experience in healthcare and related industries. He will also join Owens & Minor’s board of directors. Pesicka most recently served as chief commercial officer and senior vice president of Thermo Fisher Scientific, where he was responsible for developing and leading the company’s go to market strategies and managing the company’s commercial approach.

Amended Credit Agreement & Dividend for 1Q 2019

On February 12, 2019, the company entered into an amended credit agreement that enhances the company’s financial flexibility and, among other things, revises the financial covenants throughout the life of the agreement. As a result of this agreement, the company’s interest expense will increase going forward, which is reflected in the financial guidance for 2019.

Owens & Minor also announced that its board of directors has approved a first quarter dividend payment of $0.0025 per share. This dividend is payable on March 29, 2019, to shareholders of record as of March 15, 2019.

Financial Guidance and Outlook

“2019 is about laying the foundation for a much more profitable future, and I am confident that the company is on the right track,” said Sledd. “Our guidance encompasses the increased interest expense from the amended credit agreement, thoughtful investments for our future, and deleveraging our balance sheet.”

For 2019, the company expects adjusted net income per share to be in a range of $0.60 to $0.75 per share.

Additional details related to expectations for 2019 are provided in a presentation posted on the Investor Relations section of the company’s website.

Although the company does provide guidance for adjusted earnings per share (which is a non-GAAP financial measure), it is not able to forecast the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP without unreasonable effort. Certain elements of the composition of the GAAP amount are not predictable, making it impracticable for the company to forecast. Such elements include, but are not limited to restructuring and acquisition charges. As a result, no GAAP guidance or reconciliation of the company’s adjusted earnings per share guidance is provided. For the same reasons, the company is unable to assess the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could have a potentially significant impact on its future GAAP financial results. The outlook is based on certain assumptions that are subject to the risk factors discussed in the company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) is a global healthcare solutions company with integrated technologies, products, and services aligned to deliver significant and sustained value for healthcare providers and manufacturers across the continuum of care. With 17,000 dedicated teammates serving healthcare industry customers in 90 countries, Owens & Minor helps to reduce total costs across the supply chain by optimizing episode and point-of-care performance, freeing up capital and clinical resources, and managing contracts to optimize financial performance. A FORTUNE 500 company, Owens & Minor was founded in 1882 in Richmond, Virginia, where it remains headquartered today. The company now has distribution, production, customer service and sales facilities located across the Asia Pacific region, Europe, Latin America, and North America. For more information about Owens & Minor, visit owens-minor.com, follow @Owens_Minor on Twitter, and connect on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/owens-&-minor.

Owens & Minor, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss) (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 2017 Net revenue $ 2,542,981 $ 2,389,834 Cost of goods sold 2,178,271 2,074,622 Gross margin 364,710 315,212 Distribution, selling and administrative expenses 343,600 281,625 Goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges 274,166 — Acquisition-related and exit and realignment charges 14,784 39,573 Other operating (income) expense, net (2,143 ) 2,786 Operating income (loss) (265,697 ) (8,772 ) Interest expense, net 24,371 9,556 Income (loss) before income taxes (290,068 ) (18,328 ) Income tax provision (benefit) (28,247 ) (41,325 ) Net income (loss) $ (261,821 ) $ 22,997 Net income (loss) per common share: Basic and diluted $ (4.37 ) $ 0.38

For the Years Ended December 31, 2018 2017 Net revenue $ 9,838,708 $ 9,318,275 Cost of goods sold 8,471,745 8,146,409 Gross margin 1,366,963 1,171,866 Distribution, selling and administrative expenses 1,261,748 1,016,978 Goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges 439,613 — Acquisition-related and exit and realignment charges 62,200 60,707 Other operating (income) expense, net (4,424 ) 4,930 Operating income (loss) (392,174 ) 89,251 Interest expense, net 77,021 31,773 Income (loss) before income taxes (469,195 ) 57,478 Income tax provision (benefit) (32,183 ) (15,315 ) Net income (loss) $ (437,012 ) $ 72,793 Net income (loss) per common share: Basic and diluted $ (7.28 ) $ 1.20

Owens & Minor, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) December 31, 2018 December 31, 2017 Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 103,367 $ 104,522 Accounts receivable, net 823,418 758,936 Merchandise inventories 1,290,103 990,193 Other current assets 321,690 328,254 Total current assets 2,538,578 2,181,905 Property and equipment, net 386,723 206,490 Goodwill, net 414,122 713,811 Intangible assets, net 321,764 184,468 Other assets, net 112,601 89,619 Total assets $ 3,773,788 $ 3,376,293 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 1,109,589 $ 947,572 Accrued payroll and related liabilities 48,203 30,416 Other current liabilities 314,219 331,745 Total current liabilities 1,472,011 1,309,733 Long-term debt, excluding current portion 1,650,582 900,744 Deferred income taxes 50,852 74,247 Other liabilities 81,924 76,090 Total liabilities 3,255,369 2,360,814 Total equity 518,419 1,015,479 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,773,788 $ 3,376,293

Owens & Minor, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) For the Years Ended December 31, 2018 2017 Operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (437,012 ) $ 72,793 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash provided by (used for) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 101,927 59,443 Share-based compensation expense 16,376 11,911 Goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges 439,613 — Deferred income tax (benefit) expense (35,018 ) (49,988 ) Provision for losses on accounts receivable 9,430 2,674 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 11,106 (100,010 ) Merchandise inventories (65,451 ) (57,032 ) Accounts payable 92,179 143,947 Net change in other assets and liabilities (23,604 ) (33,263 ) Other, net 6,043 6,299 Cash provided by operating activities 115,589 56,774 Investing activities: Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (751,834 ) (366,569 ) Additions to computer software and intangible assets (20,812 ) (16,124 ) Additions to property and equipment (44,873 ) (34,613 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 1,690 663 Cash used for investing activities (815,829 ) (416,643 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from issuance of debt 695,750 250,000 Proceeds from revolving credit facility 105,500 104,600 Repayments of debt (16,250 ) (3,125 ) Financing costs paid (28,512 ) (1,798 ) Cash dividends paid (48,200 ) (63,151 ) Repurchases of common stock — (5,000 ) Other, net (7,217 ) (8,720 ) Cash provided by financing activities 701,071 272,806 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1,986 ) 6,097 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (1,155 ) (80,966 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 104,522 185,488 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 103,367 $ 104,522

Owens & Minor, Inc. Summary Segment Information (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended December 31, 2018 2017 % of % of consolidated consolidated Amount net revenue Amount net revenue Net revenue: Segment net revenue Global Solutions $ 2,312,989 90.95 % $ 2,379,892 99.58 % Global Products 360,552 14.18 % 111,373 4.66 % Total segment net revenue 2,673,541 2,491,265 Inter-segment revenue Global Products (130,560 ) (5.13 )% (101,431 ) (4.24 )% Total inter-segment revenue (130,560 ) (101,431 ) Consolidated net revenue $ 2,542,981 100.00 % $ 2,389,834 100.00 % % of segment % of segment Operating income (loss): net revenue net revenue Global Solutions $ 19,359 0.84 % $ 33,457 1.41 % Global Products 14,337 3.98 % 8,259 7.42 % Inter-segment eliminations 17 508 Goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges (274,166 ) — Intangible amortization (10,367 ) (6,665 ) Acquisition-related and exit and realignment charges (14,784 ) (39,573 ) Other (1) (93 ) (4,758 ) Consolidated operating income (loss) $ (265,697 ) (10.45 )% $ (8,772 ) (0.37 )% Depreciation and amortization: Global Solutions $ 16,246 $ 15,505 Global Products 12,085 2,135 Consolidated depreciation and amortization $ 28,331 $ 17,640 Capital expenditures: Global Solutions $ 9,372 $ 11,897 Global Products 9,007 1,051 Consolidated capital expenditures $ 18,379 $ 12,948

Owens & Minor, Inc. Summary Segment Information (unaudited) (dollars in thousands) For the Years Ended December 31, 2018 2017 % of % of consolidated consolidated Amount net revenue Amount net revenue Net revenue: Segment net revenue Global Solutions $ 9,188,066 93.39 % $ 9,186,018 98.58 % Global Products 1,111,322 11.29 % 504,026 5.41 % Total segment net revenue 10,299,388 9,690,044 Inter-segment revenue Global Products (460,680 ) (4.68 )% (371,769 ) (3.99 )% Total inter-segment revenue (460,680 ) (371,769 ) Consolidated net revenue $ 9,838,708 100.00 % $ 9,318,275 100.00 % % of segment % of segment Operating income (loss): net revenue net revenue Global Solutions $ 104,099 1.13 % $ 141,091 1.54 % Global Products 75,688 6.81 % 38,458 7.63 % Inter-segment eliminations (3,014 ) 243 Goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges (439,613 ) — Intangible amortization (36,514 ) (16,402 ) Acquisition-related and exit and realignment charges (62,200 ) (60,707 ) Other (1) (30,620 ) (13,432 ) Consolidated operating income (loss) $ (392,174 ) (3.99 )% $ 89,251 0.96 % Depreciation and amortization: Global Solutions $ 63,710 $ 50,809 Global Products 38,217 8,634 Consolidated depreciation and amortization $ 101,927 $ 59,443 Capital expenditures: Global Solutions $ 49,524 $ 46,932 Global Products 16,161 3,805 Consolidated capital expenditures $ 65,685 $ 50,737

(1) Software as a Service (SaaS) implementation costs associated with significant global IT platforms in connection with the redesign of our global information system strategy ($0.1 million and $4.8 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 and 2017 and $3.5 million and $13.4 million for the year-to-date period of 2018 and 2017) and incremental charge to cost of goods sold for inventory fair value adjustments associated with purchase accounting ($27.1 million in the year-to-date period of 2018).

Owens & Minor, Inc. Net Income (Loss) Per Common Share (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

December 31, For the Years Ended

December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Numerator: Net income (loss) $ (261,821 ) $ 22,997 $ (437,012 ) $ 72,793 Less: income allocated to unvested restricted shares — (314 ) — (1,060 ) Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders - basic (261,821 ) 22,683 (437,012 ) 71,733 Add: undistributed income attributable to unvested restricted shares -basic — 35 — 58 Less: undistributed income attributable to unvested restricted shares -diluted — (35 ) — (58 ) Net income (loss) attributable to common shareholders - diluted $ (261,821 ) $ 22,683 $ (437,012 ) $ 71,733 Denominator: Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted 59,974 59,874 60,014 60,001 Net income (loss) per share attributable to common shareholders: Basic and diluted $ (4.37 ) $ 0.38 $ (7.28 ) $ 1.20

Owens & Minor, Inc. GAAP/Non-GAAP Reconciliations (unaudited) (dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended

December 31, For the Years Ended

December 31, 2018 2017 2018 2017 Operating income (loss), as reported (GAAP) $ (265,697 ) $ (8,772 ) $ (392,174 ) $ 89,251 Intangible amortization (1) 10,367 6,665 36,514 16,402 Goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges (2) 274,166 — 439,613 — Acquisition-related and exit and realignment charges (3) 14,784 39,573 62,200 60,707 Fair value adjustments related to purchase accounting (4) — — 27,088 — Other (5) 93 4,758 3,532 13,432 Operating income, adjusted (non-GAAP) (Adjusted Operating Income) $ 33,713 $ 42,224 $ 176,773 $ 179,792 Net income (loss), as reported (GAAP) $ (261,821 ) $ 22,997 $ (437,012 ) $ 72,793 Intangible amortization (1) 10,367 6,665 36,514 16,402 Income tax expense (benefit) (6) (672 ) (2,221 ) (7,677 ) (5,214 ) Goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges (2) 274,166 — 439,613 — Income tax expense (benefit) (6) (30,669 ) — (32,729 ) — Acquisition-related and exit and realignment charges (3) 14,784 39,573 62,200 60,707 Income tax expense (benefit) (6) (959 ) (14,833 ) (13,079 ) (22,200 ) Fair value adjustments related to purchase accounting (4) — — 27,088 — Income tax expense (benefit) (6) — — (5,696 ) — Other (5) 93 4,758 3,532 13,432 Income tax expense (benefit) (6) (6 ) (1,327 ) (743 ) (3,792 ) Tax adjustments (7) — (34,591 ) (1,596 ) (34,591 ) Net income, adjusted (non-GAAP) (Adjusted Net Income) $ 5,283 $ 21,021 $ 70,415 $ 97,537 Net income (loss) per share, as reported (GAAP) $ (4.37 ) $ 0.38 $ (7.28 ) $ 1.20 Intangible amortization (1) 0.16 0.07 0.47 0.18 Goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges (2) 4.08 — 6.81 — Acquisition-related and exit and realignment charges (3) 0.22 0.42 0.80 0.65 Fair value adjustments related to purchase accounting (4) — — 0.33 — Other (5) — 0.06 0.04 0.16 Tax adjustments (7) — (0.58 ) (0.02 ) (0.58 ) Net income per share, adjusted (non-GAAP) (Adjusted EPS) $ 0.09 $ 0.35 $ 1.15 $ 1.61

The following items have been excluded in our non-GAAP financial measures:

(1) Intangible amortization includes amortization of intangible assets established during purchase accounting for business combinations. These amounts are highly dependent on the size and frequency of acquisitions and are being excluded to allow for a more consistent comparison with forecasted, current and historical results and the results of our peers.

(2) The charges resulted from our interim goodwill impairment testing performed as a result of a decline in market capitalization of the Company and lower than projected financial results of certain reporting units due to customer losses and operational inefficiencies, which have caused us to revise our expectations with regard to future performance.

(3) Acquisition-related charges, pre-tax, were $4.3 million and $45.3 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018, compared to $11.0 million and $17.3 million for the same periods of 2017. Acquisition related expenses in 2018 consisted primarily of transition and transaction costs for the Halyard S&IP acquisition. Expenses in 2017 consisted primarily of transition and transaction costs for the Byram acquisition and due diligence costs for the Halyard S&IP acquisition.

Exit and realignment charges, pre-tax, were $10.5 million and $16.9 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2018. Amounts in 2018 were associated with establishment of our client engagement centers. Exit and realignment charges were $28.6 million and $43.4 million for the three months and year ended December 31, 2017. Charges in 2017 were associated with the write-down of information system assets which are no longer used and severance charges from reduction in force and other employee costs associated with the establishment of our new client engagement center.

(4) The second and third quarters of 2018 includes an incremental charge to cost of goods sold from purchase accounting impacts related to the sale of acquired inventory that was written up to fair value in connection with the Halyard acquisition.

(5) Software as a Service (SaaS) implementation costs associated with significant global IT platforms in connection with the redesign of our global information system strategy.

(6) These charges have been tax effected in the preceding table by determining the income tax rate depending on the amount of charges incurred in different tax jurisdictions and the deductibility of those charges for income tax purposes.

(7) Includes tax adjustments primarily associated with the estimated benefits under the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

Use of Non-GAAP Measures

This earnings release contains financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). In general, the measures exclude items and charges that (i) management does not believe reflect Owens & Minor, Inc.'s (the "Company") core business and relate more to strategic, multi-year corporate activities; or (ii) relate to activities or actions that may have occurred over multiple or in prior periods without predictable trends. Management uses these non-GAAP financial measures internally to evaluate the Company's performance, evaluate the balance sheet, engage in financial and operational planning and determine incentive compensation.

Management provides these non-GAAP financial measures to investors as supplemental metrics to assist readers in assessing the effects of items and events on its financial and operating results and in comparing the Company's performance to that of its competitors. However, the non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies.

The non-GAAP financial measures disclosed by the Company should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, and the financial results calculated in accordance with GAAP and reconciliations to those financial statements set forth above should be carefully evaluated.

