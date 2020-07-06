Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Owens & Minor, Inc.    OMI

OWENS & MINOR, INC.

(OMI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Owens & Minor : Tackling the Challenges as Hospitals Reopen

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/06/2020 | 05:49pm EDT

In a recent article in the Journal of Healthcare Contracting, experts from Owens & Minor and Tampa General discuss the unique supply chain and inventory challenges hospitals face as they slowly reopen and restart elective surgeries. Download the article to discover what these challenges are and some best practices hospitals and other providers can take to address them. And then learn how through the focus of people, processes and technology, Owens & Minor solutions like SurgiTrack and PANDAC are helping providers overcome these challenges.

Read the article here.

Disclaimer

Owens & Minor Inc. published this content on 06 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 July 2020 21:43:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on OWENS & MINOR, INC.
05:49pOWENS & MINOR : Tackling the Challenges as Hospitals Reopen
PU
06/19OWENS & MINOR INC/VA/ : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhib..
AQ
06/19OWENS & MINOR, INC. : Announces Early Results of Cash Tender Offers and Consent ..
BU
06/18OWENS & MINOR INC/VA/ : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Regu..
AQ
06/18OWENS & MINOR : Completes Sale of Movianto
BU
06/12OWENS & MINOR, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/05OWENS & MINOR : Repertoire Highlights O&M
PU
06/05OWENS & MINOR INC/VA/ : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhib..
AQ
06/05OWENS & MINOR : Announces Cash Tender Offers for Senior Notes
BU
05/21OWENS & MINOR INC/VA/ : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 8 232 M - -
Net income 2020 -4,20 M - -
Net Debt 2020 1 260 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 30,7x
Yield 2020 0,14%
Capitalization 464 M 464 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,21x
Nbr of Employees 15 400
Free-Float 96,3%
Chart OWENS & MINOR, INC.
Duration : Period :
Owens & Minor, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OWENS & MINOR, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 6,21 $
Last Close Price 7,36 $
Spread / Highest target 8,70%
Spread / Average Target -15,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -55,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward A. Pesicka President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert C. Sledd Chairman
Jeffrey T. Jochims Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Charles L. Graves Director-Finance & Investor Relations
Andrew G. Long Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OWENS & MINOR, INC.42.36%464
ABBOTT LABORATORIES6.18%163 141
MEDTRONIC PLC-17.88%124 955
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-9.91%72 483
STRYKER CORPORATION-12.38%69 047
BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC.4.29%44 376
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group