Owens & Minor, Inc.

OWENS & MINOR, INC.

(OMI)
  Report
News 


Owens & Minor : will Report Fourth Quarter & Full Year 2019 Financial Results on Wednesday, March 4, 2020

02/10/2020 | 05:01pm EST

Management will host a conference call to discuss results at 8:30 a.m. EST on March 4th

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) plans to release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2019 on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, before trading begins on the New York Stock Exchange.

Later that same morning, the Company will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. EST to discuss the results. Participants may access the call at 866-393-1604. The international dial-in number is 224-357-2191. A replay of the call will be available for one week by dialing 855-859-2056. The access code for the conference call, international dial-in and replay is 7046788. A webcast of the event will be available on www.owens-minor.com under the Investor Relations section.

About Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE: OMI) is a global healthcare solutions company with integrated technologies, products, and services aligned to deliver significant and sustained value for healthcare providers and manufacturers across the continuum of care. With 17,000 dedicated teammates serving healthcare industry customers in 90 countries, Owens & Minor helps to reduce total costs across the supply chain by optimizing episode and point-of-care performance, freeing up capital and clinical resources, and managing contracts to optimize financial performance. A FORTUNE 500 company, Owens & Minor was founded in 1882 in Richmond, Virginia, where it remains headquartered today. The company has distribution, production, customer service and sales facilities located across the Asia Pacific region, Europe, Latin America, and North America. For more information about Owens & Minor, visit owens-minor.com, follow @Owens_Minor on Twitter, and connect on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/owens-&-minor.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 9 831 M
EBIT 2019 155 M
Net income 2019 -20,8 M
Debt 2019 1 517 M
Yield 2019 0,79%
P/E ratio 2019 -49,9x
P/E ratio 2020 25,5x
EV / Sales2019 0,19x
EV / Sales2020 0,18x
Capitalization 392 M
Chart OWENS & MINOR, INC.
Duration : Period :
Owens & Minor, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OWENS & MINOR, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 5,38  $
Last Close Price 6,24  $
Spread / Highest target 44,2%
Spread / Average Target -13,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -43,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Edward A. Pesicka President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert C. Sledd Chairman
Jeffrey T. Jochims Chief Operating Officer & Executive Vice President
Charles L. Graves Director-Finance & Investor Relations
Andrew G. Long Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OWENS & MINOR, INC.20.70%419
HENRY SCHEIN, INC.4.87%10 488
CANTEL MEDICAL CORP.-13.07%2 811
SHIP HEALTHCARE HOLDINGS, INC.2.93%2 192
PATTERSON COMPANIES11.82%2 180
MERIT MEDICAL SYSTEMS, INC.24.57%2 044
