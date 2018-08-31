Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited to Present at the 7th Annual Liolios Gateway Conference on September 6, 2018

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands, Aug. 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: OXBR ), a provider of reinsurance solutions primarily to property and casualty insurers in the Gulf Coast region of the United States, has been invited to present at the 7 th Annual Liolios Gateway Conference , which is being held September 5-6, 2018 at the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco, CA.



Oxbridge management is scheduled to present on Thursday, September 6th at 12:30 p.m. Pacific time, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email gateway@liolios.com .

About the Gateway Conference

The 7th Annual Gateway Conference is an invite-only conference presented by Liolios, a full-service financial communications firm. Gateway was created to bring together the most compelling companies with the nation’s top institutional investors and analysts. This year’s event features approximately 100 companies from a number of growth industries, including technology, business and financial services, consumer, digital media, clean technology and life sciences. The format has been designed to give attendees direct access to senior management via company presentations, Q&A sessions and one-on-one meetings. For more information, visit www.gateway-conference.com or www.liolios.com . To receive updates and highlights from #LioliosGateway, make sure to follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn and Facebook .

About Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited

Oxbridge Re ( www.oxbridgere.com ) is a Cayman Islands exempted company that was organized in April 2013 to provide reinsurance business solutions primarily to property and casualty insurers in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through Oxbridge Re's licensed reinsurance subsidiaries, Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited and Oxbridge RE NS, it writes fully collateralized policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. Oxbridge Re specializes in underwriting medium frequency, high severity risks, where it believes sufficient data exists to analyze effectively the risk/return profile of reinsurance contracts. The company's ordinary shares and warrants trade on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbols " OXBR " and " OXBRW ," respectively. The company's ordinary shares are included in the Russell Microcap Index.

Company Contact:

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited

Jay Madhu, CEO

345-749-7570

jmadhu@oxbridgere.com