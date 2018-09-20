Log in
OXBRIDGE RE HOLDINGS LTD (OXBR)

OXBRIDGE RE HOLDINGS LTD (OXBR)
Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd : Oxbridge Re to Present at the Sidoti Fall 2018 Investor Conference on September 27, 2018

09/20/2018 | 11:47pm CEST

GRAND CAYMAN, CAYMAN ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2018 / Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: OXBR), a provider of reinsurance solutions primarily to property and casualty insurers in the Gulf Coast region of the United States, has been invited to present at the, Sidoti & Company Fall 2018 Investor Conference which is being held on September 27, 2018 at The Grand Hyatt in New York.

Oxbridge Re's CEO Jay Madhu is scheduled to present at 3:00 p.m. ET on Thursday September 27, 2018, with one-on-one meetings held throughout the day. He will discuss the company's recent financial performance and operational developments.

About the Sidoti & Company Fall 2018 Investor Conference

The Sidoti & Company Fall 2018 Investor Conference will focus on companies with market capitalizations of $600 million and less, connecting their executive management teams with institutional and high-net-worth investors while building interest and visibility into the most overlooked, undervalued segment of the equity market.

About Sidoti & Company, LLC

Sidoti & Company, founded in 1999, is Wall Street's preeminent provider of equity research generally focused on companies with market capitalizations of under $3 billion. Sidoti & Company's approach affords institutional investor clients a combination of high-quality research of over 250 companies, a small- and micro-cap company focused nationwide sales effort, broad access to corporate management teams, and extensive trading support. Sidoti & Company serves nearly 500 institutional clients in the U.S., Canada and the U.K., including many leading managers of portfolios with $200 million to $2 billion of assets. They also hosts a biannual Emerging Growth Convention in New York, and is a provider of company sponsored research. For more information, please refer to Sidoti & Company.

About Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited

Oxbridge (www.oxbridgere.com) is a Cayman Islands exempted company that was organized in April 2013 to provide reinsurance business solutions primarily to property and casualty insurers in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through Oxbridge's licensed reinsurance subsidiary, Oxbridge Reinsurance Limited, and its newest Special Purpose Vehicle subsidiary, Oxbridge Re NS Ltd, it writes fully collateralized policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. Oxbridge specializes in underwriting medium frequency, high severity risks, where it believes sufficient data exists to analyze effectively the risk/return profile of reinsurance contracts. The company's ordinary shares and warrants trade on the NASDAQ Capital Market under the symbols "OXBR" and "OXBRW," respectively.

Company Contact:

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited
Jay Madhu, CEO
345-749-7570
jmadhu@oxbridgere.com

Media contact:

Suzie Boland
RFB Communications Group
813-786-1019
sboland@rfbcommunications.com

SOURCE: Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited

https://www.accesswire.com/512335/Oxbridge-Re-to-Present-at-the-Sidoti-Fall-2018-Investor-Conference-on-September-27-2018

© Accesswire 2018
