Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Schedules First Fiscal Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call for August 1, 2019

07/25/2019 | 11:13am EDT

GREENWICH, Conn., July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (Nasdaq: OXLC) (NasdaqGS: OXLCO) (NasdaqGS: OXLCM) announced today that it will hold a conference call to discuss its first fiscal quarter earnings on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 09:00 AM ET.  The toll free dial-in number will be 1-844-792-3730.  There will be a recorded replay of the call available for 30 days after the call.  If you are interested in hearing the recording, please dial 1-877-344-7529.  The replay pass-code number is 10133983.   

About Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a publicly-traded registered closed-end management investment company principally investing in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”) vehicles. CLO investments may also include warehouse facilities, which are financing structures intended to aggregate loans that may be used to form the basis of a CLO vehicle.

Contact:
Bruce Rubin
203-983-5280


© GlobeNewswire 2019
