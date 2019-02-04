Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  OXFD LANEP    OXLCM

OXFD LANEP (OXLCM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNews 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Schedules Third Fiscal Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call for February 11, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/04/2019 | 01:01pm EST

GREENWICH, Conn., Feb. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (Nasdaq: OXLC) (NasdaqGS: OXLCO) (NasdaqGS: OXLCM) announced today that it will hold a conference call to discuss its third fiscal quarter earnings on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 09:00 AM ET.  The toll free dial-in number will be 1-844-792-3730.  There will be a recorded replay of the call available for 30 days after the call.  If you are interested in hearing the recording, please dial 1-877-344-7529.  The replay pass-code number is 10128672.   

About Oxford Lane Capital Corp.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a publicly-traded registered closed-end management investment company principally investing in debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”) vehicles. CLO investments may also include warehouse facilities, which are financing structures intended to aggregate loans that may be used to form the basis of a CLO vehicle.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including statements containing the words “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “estimates” and similar expressions) should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. Certain factors could cause actual results and conditions to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. These factors are identified from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect subsequent events, except as may be required by law.

Contact:

Bruce Rubin
203-983-5280

 


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OXFD LANEP
01:01pOxford Lane Capital Corp. Schedules Third Fiscal Quarter Earnings Release and..
GL
2018Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Announces Net Asset Value and Selected Financial Re..
GL
2018Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Schedules Fourth Fiscal Quarter Earnings Release an..
GL
2018Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Announces Net Asset Value and Selected Financial Re..
GL
2018Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Schedules Third Fiscal Quarter Earnings Release and..
GL
2018Oxford Lane Capital Corp. announces that it has entered into a $42.5 Million ..
GL
2017Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Announces the Declaration of Distributions on a Mon..
GL
2017Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Announces Net Asset Value and Selected Financial Re..
GL
2017Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Schedules Second Fiscal Quarter Earnings Release an..
GL
2017Oxford Lane Capital Corp. Announces Net Asset Value and Selected Financial Re..
GL
More news
Chart OXFD LANEP
Duration : Period :
OXFD LANEP Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.