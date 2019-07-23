Log in
Oxford Square Capital Corp. Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call for July 30, 2019

0
07/23/2019 | 04:23pm EDT

GREENWICH, Conn., July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NasdaqGS: OXSQ) announced today that it will hold a conference call to discuss second quarter 2019 earnings on Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 09:00 AM. The toll free dial-in number will be 1-888-339-0740. There will be a recording available for 30 days. If you are interested in hearing the recording, please dial 1-877-344-7529. The replay pass-code number is 10133936

About Oxford Square Capital Corp.
Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a publicly-traded business development company principally investing in syndicated bank loans and debt and equity tranches of collateralized loan obligation (“CLO”) vehicles. CLO investments may also include warehouse facilities, which are financing structures intended to aggregate loans that may be used to form the basis of a CLO vehicle.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions. Any statements that are not statements of historical fact (including statements containing the words “believes,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “estimates” and similar expressions) should also be considered to be forward-looking statements. Certain factors could cause actual results and conditions to differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements. These factors are identified from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect subsequent events.

Contact:
Bruce Rubin
203-983-5280


© GlobeNewswire 2019
