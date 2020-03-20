Log in
Oxford BioDynamics : PDMR Shareholding

03/20/2020 | 11:14am EDT

20 March 2020

Oxford BioDynamics Plc

('OBD' or the 'Company' and, together with its subsidiaries, the 'Group')

PDMR Dealing

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (AIM: OBD) announces that it has today received notice that Vulpes Testudo Fund, which is controlled by Non-Executive Director, Stephen Diggle, has purchased 5,000 Ordinary Shares of 1 pence each at a price of 52.0p per share.

Following this transaction, Vulpes Testudo Fund is interested in 210,000 Ordinary Shares, representing 0.23% of the Company's current issued share capital. Through the holdings of Vulpes Life Sciences Fund and Vulpes Testudo Fund, Stephen Diggle is interested in 12,020,670 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 12.99% of the Company's current issued share capital.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further details:

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Stephen Diggle

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Director/PDMR

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Oxford BioDynamics Plc

b)

LEI

2138005Y1TK258O5U928

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 1 pence each

ISIN: GB00BD5H8572

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of ordinary shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

0.52

5,000

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

e)

Dates of the transactions

19 March 2020

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

For further details please contact:

Oxford BioDynamics Plc

Christian Hoyer Millar, CEO

Paul Stockdale, CFO

+44 (0)1865 518910

Shore Capital

Nominated Adviser and Broker

Stephane Auton

Edward Mansfield

John More

+44 (0)20 7408 4090

FTI Consulting

Financial Public Relations Adviser

Natalie Garland-Collins

+44 (0)20 3727 1000

Notes for Editors

About Oxford BioDynamics Plc

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (AIM: OBD) ('Oxford BioDynamics') is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of epigenetic biomarkers, based on regulatory 3D genome architecture, for use within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry.

The Company's award-winning, proprietary technology platform, EpiSwitch™, offers non-invasive liquid biopsy readouts to the standards of validated predictive, prognostic and diagnostic patient stratifications, and aims to accelerate the drug discovery and development process, improve the success rate of therapeutic product development and take advantage of the increasing importance of personalised medicine.

In particular, EpiSwitch™ offers non-invasive molecular read-outs with strong links to clinical outcomes, and helps reduce time to market, failure rates and the costs at every stage of drug discovery. Additionally, the technology provides significant insights into disease mechanisms for drug discovery and product re‐positioning programmes, and enables the personalisation of therapeutics for patients in the context of challenging pricing environments where improved clinical outcomes are critical.

In April 2019, Oxford BioDynamics received the Queen's Award for Enterprise: Innovation. The Queen's Awards for Enterprise are the most prestigious awards for UK businesses.

The Company is headquartered in the UK and listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM under the ticker 'OBD'. For more information please visit www.oxfordbiodynamics.com.

Disclaimer

Oxford Biodynamics plc published this content on 20 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2020 15:13:01 UTC
