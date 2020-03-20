Oxford BioDynamics : Results of Annual General Meeting

20 March 2020

Results of Annual General Meeting

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (AIM: OBD),

a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of epigenetic biomarkers based on regulatory 3D genome architecture, using its liquid biopsy platform EpiSwitch™ , is pleased to announce that all resolutions as set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting dated 23 January 2020 were duly passed today by the shareholders of the Company.

About Oxford BioDynamics Plc

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (AIM: OBD) ('Oxford BioDynamics') is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of epigenetic biomarkers, based on regulatory 3D genome architecture, for use within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry.

The Company's award-winning, proprietary technology platform, EpiSwitch™, offers non-invasive liquid biopsy readouts to the standards of validated predictive, prognostic and diagnostic patient stratifications, and aims to accelerate the drug discovery and development process, improve the success rate of therapeutic product development and take advantage of the increasing importance of personalised medicine.

In particular, EpiSwitch™ offers non-invasive molecular read-outs with strong links to clinical outcomes, and helps reduce time to market, failure rates and the costs at every stage of drug discovery. Additionally, the technology provides significant insights into disease mechanisms for drug discovery and product re‐positioning programmes, and enables the personalisation of therapeutics for patients in the context of challenging pricing environments where improved clinical outcomes are critical.

In April 2019, Oxford BioDynamics received the Queen's Award for Enterprise: Innovation. The Queen's Awards for Enterprise are the most prestigious awards for UK businesses.

The Company is headquartered in the UK and listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM under the ticker 'OBD'. For more information please visit www.oxfordbiodynamics.com.