OXFORD BIODYNAMICS PLC

(OBD)
Oxford Biodynamics : Director/PDMR Shareholding

02/15/2019 | 05:12am EST

15 February 2019

Oxford BioDynamics Plc

('OBD' or the 'Company' and, together with its subsidiaries, the 'Group')

PDMR Dealing

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (AIM: OBD) announces that it today received notice that Vulpes Life Sciences Fund, which is controlled by Non-Executive Director, Steven Diggle, has purchased 22,000 Ordinary Shares of 1 pence each at an average price of £1.684 per share.

Following this transaction, Vulpes Life Sciences Fund is interested in 11,613,883 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 12.55% of the Company's current issued share capital.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further details:

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Steven Diggle

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Director/PDMR

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Oxford BioDynamics Plc

b)

LEI

2138005Y1TK258O5U928

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 1 pence each

ISIN: GB00BD5H8572

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of ordinary shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

1.685

17,000

1.680

5,000

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

13 and 14 February 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

For further details please contact:

Oxford BioDynamics Plc

Christian Hoyer Millar, CEO

Paul Stockdale, CFO

+44 (0)1865 518910

Shore Capital

Nominated Adviser and Broker

Stephane Auton

Edward Mansfield

+44 (0)20 7408 4090

FTI Consulting

Financial Public Relations Adviser

Brett Pollard

Natalie Garland-Collins

+44 (0)20 3727 1000

Notes for Editors

About Oxford BioDynamics Plc

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (AIM: OBD) ('Oxford BioDynamics') is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of epigenetic biomarkers for use within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry.

The Company's award-winning, proprietary technology platform, EpiSwitch™, aims to accelerate the drug discovery and development process, improve the success rate of therapeutic product development and take advantage of the increasing importance of personalised medicine.

In particular, EpiSwitch™ can reduce time to market, failure rates and the costs at every stage of drug discovery. Additionally, the technology provides significant insights into disease mechanisms for drug discovery and product re‐positioning programmes and enables the personalisation of therapeutics for patients in the context of challenging pricing environments where improved clinical outcomes are critical.

Oxford BioDynamics is headquartered in the UK, and listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM under the ticker 'OBD'. For more information please visit www.oxfordbiodynamics.com.

Disclaimer

Oxford Biodynamics plc published this content on 15 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 February 2019 10:11:06 UTC
