Oxford Biodynamics : Issue of Equity

Issue of Equity

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (AIM: OBD) (the 'Company'), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of epigenetic biomarkers based on regulatory genome architecture for use within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, announces that it has made an application to the London Stock Exchange for the admission to trading on AIM of 304,832 new ordinary shares of 1p each ('New Shares') to satisfy the exercise of options granted under the Company's share option schemes.

The New Shares are expected to be admitted to trading on AIM on 2 October 2018.

Following this admission, the Company's share capital and total voting rights comprises 92,506,138 ordinary shares of 1p each and the Company does not hold any shares in treasury. Consequently, 92,506,138 is the figure which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, securities of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

Notes for Editors

About Oxford BioDynamics Plc

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (AIM: OBD) ('Oxford BioDynamics') is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of epigenetic biomarkers for use within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry.

The Company's award-winning, proprietary technology platform, EpiSwitch™, aims to accelerate the drug discovery and development process, improve the success rate of therapeutic product development and take advantage of the increasing importance of personalised medicine.

In particular, EpiSwitch™ can reduce time to market, failure rates and the costs at every stage of drug discovery. Additionally, the technology provides significant insights into disease mechanisms for drug discovery and product re‐positioning programmes, and enables the personalisation of therapeutics for patients in the context of challenging pricing environments where improved clinical outcomes are critical.

Oxford BioDynamics is headquartered in the UK, and listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM under the ticker 'OBD'. For more information please visit www.oxfordbiodynamics.com.