Oxford Biodynamics PLC (OBD)

OXFORD BIODYNAMICS PLC

(OBD)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 07/18 11:35:11 am
122.5 GBp   +0.41%
02:50aOXFORD BIODYNAMICS : OBD to present at MAC10
PU
06/13OXFORD BIODYNAMICS : OBD appoints Dr Bartu Ahiska
PU
06/12OXFORD BIODYNAMICS : PDMR Dealing / Grant of Share Options
PU
News 
News

Oxford Biodynamics : OBD to present at MAC10

07/19/2019 | 02:50am EDT

19 July 2019

Oxford BioDynamics Plc

('OBD' or the 'Company' and, together with its subsidiaries, the 'Group')

OBD to present four papers at Malaysian Endocrine and Metabolic Society Annual Congress in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia

Data presented will showcase potential EpiSwitch™ biomarker applications for type 2 diabetes

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (AIM: OBD), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of epigenetic biomarkers based on regulatory genome architecture, for use within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, announces that it will present four papers at the 10th Malaysian Endocrine and Metabolic Society (MEMS) Annual Congress ('MAC10') to be held from 19-21 July 2019 at the Hilton Kuala Lumpur Hotel, Malaysia. The papers will showcase potential EpiSwitch™biomarker applications for type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) and will be presented by team members from OBD's reference laboratory in Penang, Malaysia, together with collaborators from Hospital Seberang Jaya, a prominent Malaysian government hospital.

The papers focus on the successful development and validation of powerful progressive biomarkers in T2DM and demonstrate how OBD's EpiSwitch technology can assist experts in endocrinology in the management of T2DM and pre-diabetes, potentially reducing expenditure on treatment for a country which is severely affected by the disease. The data stems from an ongoing T2DM study with a cohort of Malaysian volunteers that OBD has been conducting since 2016. Collaborating with public and private hospitals including Hospital Seberang Jaya and Penang Adventist Hospital, the study has recruited more than 400 subjects and analysed more than 2,000 data points in the form of blood samples.

OBD will present on the following topics: 'Identification of chromosome conformation signatures involved in progression of Type-2 Diabetes Mellitus using EpiSwitch'; 'Islet cell autoantibody profile in a Malaysian Type-2 Diabetes Mellitus population'; 'Is Alzheimer's disease risk factor apolipoprotein E polymorphism a risk factor of Type-2 Diabetes Mellitus?'; and, with colleagues from Hospital Seberang Jaya, 'Comparison of diagnostic performance and clinical utility of different HbA1c criteria against oral glucose tolerance test (OGTT) in screen detection of diabetes in Penang, Malaysia'.

Dr Alexandre Akoulitchev, Chief Scientific Officer of Oxford BioDynamics, commented:

'Type 2 diabetes mellitus is a public health threat in Malaysia,associated with major health risk factors and of very high prevalence - over 20% among adults over 30 years of age. Many people are also affected by pre-diabetic conditions, which are often asymptomatic and cause a gradual negative impact on their health. OBD is using itsEpiSwitchbiomarker technology to develop prognostic stratifications for those with type 2 diabetes and in the pre-diabetic state. This can lead to early diagnosis, disease monitoring and profiling of these individuals and therefore has the potential to make an important contribution to this growing health concern not only in Malaysia, but more widely.'

For further details please contact:

Oxford BioDynamics Plc

Christian Hoyer Millar, CEO

Paul Stockdale, CFO

+44 (0)1865 518910

FTI Consulting

Financial Public Relations Adviser

Brett Pollard

Natalie Garland-Collins

+44 (0)20 3727 1000

Notes for Editors

About the Malaysian Endocrine and Metabolic Society Annual Congress

The 10th Malaysian Endocrine and Metabolic Society Annual Congress ('MAC10') is an annual event gathering world-leading experts from the USA, UK, Australia, Philippines and Singapore and local endocrinologists to discuss the most recent developments in the field. This year's theme is 'Simplifying the Complexity of Endocrinology'.Attendees include healthcare professionals and academics and the conference receives support from global and local pharmaceutical companies. Abstracts of papers presented at MAC10 will be published in a supplementary edition of the Journal of the ASEAN Federation of Endocrine Societies (JAFES).

About Oxford BioDynamics Plc

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (AIM: OBD) ('Oxford BioDynamics') is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of epigenetic biomarkers for use within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry.

The Company's award-winning, proprietary technology platform, EpiSwitch™, aims to accelerate the drug discovery and development process, improve the success rate of therapeutic product development and take advantage of the increasing importance of personalised medicine.

In particular, EpiSwitch™ can reduce time to market, failure rates and the costs at every stage of drug discovery. Additionally, the technology provides significant insights into disease mechanisms for drug discovery and product re‐positioning programmes and enables the personalisation of therapeutics for patients in the context of challenging pricing environments where improved clinical outcomes are critical.

In April 2019, Oxford BioDynamics received the Queen's Award for Enterprise: Innovation. The Queen's Awards for Enterprise are the most prestigious awards for UK businesses.

Oxford BioDynamics is headquartered in the UK, and listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM under the ticker 'OBD'. For more information please visit www.oxfordbiodynamics.com.

Disclaimer

Oxford Biodynamics plc published this content on 19 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 July 2019 06:49:05 UTC
