Oxford Biodynamics : PDMR Dealing

6 September 2019

Oxford BioDynamics Plc

(

' OBD ' or the ' Company ' and, together with its subsidiaries, the ' Group ' )

PDMR Dealing

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (AIM: OBD) announces that it has today received notice that Vulpes Life Sciences Fund, which is controlled by Non-Executive Director, Stephen Diggle, has purchased 10,500 Ordinary Shares of 1 pence each at a price of 90p per share.

Following this transaction, Vulpes Life Sciences Fund is interested in 11,761,955 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 12.71% of the Company's current issued share capital.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further details:

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Stephen Diggle 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Director/PDMR b) Initial notification/ Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Oxford BioDynamics Plc b) LEI 2138005Y1TK258O5U928 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 1 pence each ISIN: GB00BD5H8572 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of ordinary shares c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) 0.90 10,000 0.90 500 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price e) Dates of the transactions 5 September 2019 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

