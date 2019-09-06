Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Oxford Biodynamics PLC    OBD   GB00BD5H8572

OXFORD BIODYNAMICS PLC

(OBD)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 09/05 11:35:29 am
89.25 GBp   -2.46%
06:07aOXFORD BIODYNAMICS : PDMR Dealing
PU
09/02OXFORD BIODYNAMICS : PDMR Dealing
PU
08/29OXFORD BIODYNAMICS : PDMR Dealing
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Oxford Biodynamics : PDMR Dealing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2019 | 06:07am EDT

6 September 2019

Oxford BioDynamics Plc

('OBD' or the 'Company' and, together with its subsidiaries, the 'Group')

PDMR Dealing

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (AIM: OBD) announces that it has today received notice that Vulpes Life Sciences Fund, which is controlled by Non-Executive Director, Stephen Diggle, has purchased 10,500 Ordinary Shares of 1 pence each at a price of 90p per share.

Following this transaction, Vulpes Life Sciences Fund is interested in 11,761,955 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 12.71% of the Company's current issued share capital.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further details:

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Stephen Diggle

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Director/PDMR

b)

Initial notification/ Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Oxford BioDynamics Plc

b)

LEI

2138005Y1TK258O5U928

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 1 pence each

ISIN: GB00BD5H8572

b)

Nature of the transaction

Acquisition of ordinary shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

0.90

10,000

0.90

500

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

e)

Dates of the transactions

5 September 2019

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue

For further details please contact:

Oxford BioDynamics Plc

Christian Hoyer Millar, CEO

Paul Stockdale, CFO

+44 (0)1865 518910

Shore Capital

Nominated Adviser and Broker

Stephane Auton

Edward Mansfield

+44 (0)20 7408 4090

FTI Consulting

Financial Public Relations Adviser

Brett Pollard

Natalie Garland-Collins

+44 (0)20 3727 1000

Notes for Editors

About Oxford BioDynamics Plc

Oxford BioDynamics Plc (AIM: OBD) ('Oxford BioDynamics') is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of epigenetic biomarkers for use within the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry.

The Company's award-winning, proprietary technology platform, EpiSwitch™, aims to accelerate the drug discovery and development process, improve the success rate of therapeutic product development and take advantage of the increasing importance of personalised medicine.

In particular, EpiSwitch™ can reduce time to market, failure rates and the costs at every stage of drug discovery. Additionally, the technology provides significant insights into disease mechanisms for drug discovery and product re‐positioning programmes and enables the personalisation of therapeutics for patients in the context of challenging pricing environments where improved clinical outcomes are critical.

In April 2019, Oxford BioDynamics received the Queen's Award for Enterprise: Innovation. The Queen's Awards for Enterprise are the most prestigious awards for UK businesses.

Oxford BioDynamics is headquartered in the UK, and listed on the London Stock Exchange's AIM under the ticker 'OBD'. For more information please visit www.oxfordbiodynamics.com.

Disclaimer

Oxford Biodynamics plc published this content on 06 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2019 10:06:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OXFORD BIODYNAMICS PLC
06:07aOXFORD BIODYNAMICS : PDMR Dealing
PU
09/02OXFORD BIODYNAMICS : PDMR Dealing
PU
08/29OXFORD BIODYNAMICS : PDMR Dealing
PU
08/14OXFORD BIODYNAMICS : PDMR Dealing
PU
08/05OXFORD BIODYNAMICS : PDMR Dealing
PU
08/01OXFORD BIODYNAMICS : PDMR Dealing
PU
07/26OXFORD BIODYNAMICS : PDMR Shareholding
PU
07/19OXFORD BIODYNAMICS : OBD to present at MAC10
PU
06/13OXFORD BIODYNAMICS : OBD appoints Dr Bartu Ahiska
PU
06/12OXFORD BIODYNAMICS : PDMR Dealing / Grant of Share Options
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 1,36 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 -
Finance 2019 16,5 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
EV / Sales2019 55,7x
EV / Sales2020 16,7x
Capitalization 92,3 M
Chart OXFORD BIODYNAMICS PLC
Duration : Period :
Oxford Biodynamics PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OXFORD BIODYNAMICS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price
Last Close Price 1,00  €
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christian Gurth Hoyer Millar Chief Executive Officer & Director
David Jeffreys Williams Non-Executive Chairman
Paul Stockdale Chief Financial Officer & Director
Alexandre Akoulitchev Director & Chief Scientific Officer
Aroul Ramadass Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OXFORD BIODYNAMICS PLC-57.50%102
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC32.63%30 183
LONZA GROUP38.63%26 574
INCYTE CORPORATION22.06%17 048
EXACT SCIENCES CORPORATION94.12%15 861
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.25.93%12 048
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group