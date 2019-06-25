Oxford BioMedica : Board Change

Board Change: Oxford Biomedica Appoints Robert Ghenchev as Non-Executive Director

London, UK - 25 June 2019: Oxford Biomedica plc ('Oxford Biomedica' or 'the Group') (LSE:OXB), a leading gene and cell therapy group, today announces the appointment of Robert Ghenchev to the Group's Board as a Non-Executive Director as of 24 June 2019.

Mr Ghenchev is currently a Director in the Principal Investments team of Novo Holdings with responsibility over Growth Equity investments. Prior to joining Novo Holdings, Robert was Senior Vice President at Moelis & Company in London where he was focused on mergers and acquisitions within the Healthcare Industry. Prior to Moelis, Robert was part of the UK Mergers & Acquisitions team at Deutsche Bank in London.

Mr Ghenchev holds a J.Hons. B.A. degree in Finance and Economics from McGill University and a M.Sc. degree in Financial Economics from the University of Oxford.

There are no disclosures required to be made in accordance with LR 9.6.13R.

Commenting on the announcement, Lorenzo Tallarigo, Chairman of Oxford Biomedica, said:'I am delighted to welcome Robert to the Board of Oxford Biomedica. Robert has a proven track record of helping to grow life sciences companies in the US and Europe as an advisor and an investor. His industry knowledge is directly aligned with Oxford Biomedica's strategy to take advantage of our leading position with lentiviral vectors, both with our partners and through our own in-house expertise.''

Commenting on his appointment, Robert Ghenchev, said: 'Novo Holdings is committed to supporting companies developing cutting-edge science that makes a real difference to patients and society. Oxford Biomedica is a global scientific and manufacturing leader in lentiviral vectors and I am excited by the prospects for the Group which is at the forefront of what is a gene and cell therapy revolution. I am looking forward to working with Oxford Biomedica and supporting the Group going forward.'

From 24 June 2019, the composition of the Board of Oxford Biomedica is as follows:

· Dr. Lorenzo Tallarigo, Non-Executive Chairman

· John Dawson, Chief Executive Officer

· Stuart Paynter, Chief Financial Officer

· Dr. Andrew Heath, Independent Non-Executive Director

· Stuart Henderson, Independent Non-Executive Director

· Martin Diggle, Non-Executive Director

· Dr. Heather Preston, Independent Non-Executive Director

· Robert Ghenchev; Non-Executive Director

