Oxford BioMedica : Director Dealings / Market Share Transactions

Oxford, UK - 06 February 2019: Oxford BioMedica plc ('Oxford BioMedica' or 'the Group') (LSE: OXB), a leading gene and cell therapy group, today announces that Dr. Andrew Heath, Deputy Chairman and Senior Independent Director of the Group, sold 2,832 ordinary shares of 50p each ('Ordinary Shares') in the Company on 06 February 2019 on the London Stock Exchange at a price of 702.6p.

2,820 Ordinary Shares were purchased by Dr. Heath's wife (Eva Lackner) on 06 February 2019 on the London Stock Exchange at a price of 703.7p and are therefore considered a beneficial holding of Dr. Heath.

Following this sale and purchase Dr. Andrew Heath holds 43,988 shares representing 0.07% of the Company.

The below notification, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, gives further detail of the number of Ordinary Shares sold and purchased.

1. Details of the person discharging material responsibilities/person closely associated a. Name Dr. Andrew Heath 2. Reason for the notification a. Position/status Deputy Chairman and Senior Independent Director b. Initial notification /amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance, market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Name Oxford BioMedica plc b. Legal Entity Identifier 213800S1GVQNXQ15K851 4. Details of the transaction(s); section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument identification code Oxford BioMedica plc Ordinary Shares of 50p each GB00BDFBVT43 b. Nature of the transaction Disposalof ordinary shares c. Currency GBP - British Pound d. Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £7.03 2,832 e. Aggregated information · Aggregated volume · Price · Aggregated total 2,832 £7.026 £19,897.63 f. Date of the transaction 2019-02-06 g. Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1. Details of the person discharging material responsibilities/person closely associated a. Name Eva Lackner 2. Reason for the notification a. Position/status Person closely associated with Dr. Andrew Heath, Deputy Chairman and Senior Independent Director b. Initial notification /amendment Initial notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance, market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a. Name Oxford BioMedica plc b. Legal Entity Identifier 213800S1GVQNXQ15K851 4. Details of the transaction(s); section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a. Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument identification code Oxford BioMedica plc Ordinary Shares of 50p each GB00BDFBVT43 b. Nature of the transaction Purchaseof ordinary shares c. Currency GBP - British Pound d. Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £7.04 2,820 e. Aggregated information · Aggregated volume · Price · Aggregated total 2,820 £7.0365 £19,842.93 f. Date of the transaction 2019-02-06 g. Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

The issued share capital of the Group is 66,122,617 ordinary 50p shares.

