OXFORD BIOMEDICA PLC (OXB)
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Oxford BioMedica : Director Dealings / Market Share Transactions

02/06/2019 | 06:10am EST

Director Dealings / Market Share Transactions

Oxford, UK - 06 February 2019: Oxford BioMedica plc ('Oxford BioMedica' or 'the Group') (LSE: OXB), a leading gene and cell therapy group, today announces that Dr. Andrew Heath, Deputy Chairman and Senior Independent Director of the Group, sold 2,832 ordinary shares of 50p each ('Ordinary Shares') in the Company on 06 February 2019 on the London Stock Exchange at a price of 702.6p.

2,820 Ordinary Shares were purchased by Dr. Heath's wife (Eva Lackner) on 06 February 2019 on the London Stock Exchange at a price of 703.7p and are therefore considered a beneficial holding of Dr. Heath.

Following this sale and purchase Dr. Andrew Heath holds 43,988 shares representing 0.07% of the Company.

The below notification, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, gives further detail of the number of Ordinary Shares sold and purchased.

1.

Details of the person discharging material responsibilities/person closely associated

a.

Name

Dr. Andrew Heath

2.

Reason for the notification

a.

Position/status

Deputy Chairman and Senior Independent Director

b.

Initial notification /amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance, market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a.

Name

Oxford BioMedica plc

b.

Legal Entity Identifier

213800S1GVQNXQ15K851

4.

Details of the transaction(s); section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a.

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument identification code

Oxford BioMedica plc Ordinary Shares of 50p each

GB00BDFBVT43

b.

Nature of the transaction

Disposalof ordinary shares

c.

Currency

GBP - British Pound

d.

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£7.03

2,832

e.

Aggregated information

· Aggregated volume

· Price

· Aggregated total

2,832

£7.026

£19,897.63

f.

Date of the transaction

2019-02-06

g.

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

1.

Details of the person discharging material responsibilities/person closely associated

a.

Name

Eva Lackner

2.

Reason for the notification

a.

Position/status

Person closely associated with Dr. Andrew Heath, Deputy Chairman and Senior Independent Director

b.

Initial notification /amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance, market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a.

Name

Oxford BioMedica plc

b.

Legal Entity Identifier

213800S1GVQNXQ15K851

4.

Details of the transaction(s); section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a.

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument identification code

Oxford BioMedica plc Ordinary Shares of 50p each

GB00BDFBVT43

b.

Nature of the transaction

Purchaseof ordinary shares

c.

Currency

GBP - British Pound

d.

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£7.04

2,820

e.

Aggregated information

· Aggregated volume

· Price

· Aggregated total

2,820

£7.0365

£19,842.93

f.

Date of the transaction

2019-02-06

g.

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

The issued share capital of the Group is 66,122,617 ordinary 50p shares.

-Ends-

For further information, please contact:

Oxford BioMedica plc:

Stuart Paynter, Company Secretary

Tel: +44 (0)1865 783 000

Notes for editors

About Oxford BioMedica

Oxford BioMedica (LSE:OXB) is a leading gene and cell therapy group focused on developing life changing treatments for serious diseases. Oxford BioMedica and its subsidiaries (the 'Group') have built a sector leading lentiviral vector delivery platform (LentiVector®), which the Group leverages to develop in vivo and ex vivo products both in-house and with partners. The Group has created a valuable proprietary portfolio of gene and cell therapy product candidates in the areas of oncology, ophthalmology and CNS disorders. The Group has also entered into a number of partnerships, including with Novartis, Bioverativ, Sanofi, Axovant, Orchard Therapeutics, Boehringer Ingelheim, the UK Cystic Fibrosis Gene Therapy Consortium and Imperial Innovations and GC LabCell, through which it has long-term economic interests in other potential gene and cell therapy products. Oxford BioMedica is based across several locations in Oxfordshire, UK and employs more than 360 people. Further information is available at www.oxb.com

Disclaimer

Oxford BioMedica plc published this content on 06 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 February 2019 11:09:06 UTC
