OXFORD BIOMEDICA PLC (OXB)

OXFORD BIOMEDICA PLC (OXB)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
08/14 05:35:20 pm
863.1 GBp   -1.47%
Oxford BioMedica : RNS notice of results OXB

08/15/2018 | 08:11am CEST

Notice of Interim Results

London, UK - 15 August 2018: Oxford BioMedica plc ('Oxford BioMedica' or 'the Group') (LSE:OXB), a leading gene and cell therapy group, will be announcing its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2018 on 13 September 2018.

A briefing for analysts will be held at 12:00pm GMT on 13 September 2018 at 85 Gresham Street, London, EC2R 7HE. There will be a simultaneous live conference call with Q&A and the presentation will be available on the Group's website at www.oxfordbiomedica.co.uk. An audio replay file will be made available shortly afterwards.

Please contact Consilium Strategic Communications for further details.

- Ends -

For further information, please contact:

Oxford BioMedica plc:

John Dawson, Chief Executive Officer

Stuart Paynter, Chief Financial Officer

Tel: +44 (0)1865 783 000

Consilium Strategic Communications

Mary-Jane Elliott/Matthew Neal/

Olivia Manser/Laura Thornton

Tel: +44 (0)20 3709 5700

Notes for editors

About Oxford BioMedica

Oxford BioMedica (LSE:OXB) is a leading gene and cell therapy group focused on developing life changing treatments for serious diseases. Oxford BioMedica and its subsidiaries (the 'Group') have built a sector leading lentiviral vector delivery platform (LentiVector®), which the Group leverages to develop in vivoand ex vivoproducts both in-house and with partners. The Group has created a valuable proprietary portfolio of gene and cell therapy product candidates in the areas of oncology, ophthalmology and CNS disorders. The Group has also entered into a number of partnerships, including with Novartis, Bioverativ, Sanofi, Axovant, Orchard Therapeutics, GC LabCell and Immune Design, through which it has long-term economic interests in other potential gene and cell therapy products. Oxford BioMedica is based across several locations in Oxfordshire, UK and employs more than 320 people. Further information is available at www.oxfordbiomedica.co.uk.

Disclaimer

Oxford BioMedica plc published this content on 15 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 August 2018 06:10:27 UTC
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2018 64,9 M
EBIT 2018 14,1 M
Net income 2018 12,5 M
Debt 2018 7,88 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 45,45
P/E ratio 2019 62,88
EV / Sales 2018 9,00x
EV / Sales 2019 8,50x
Capitalization 576 M
Chart OXFORD BIOMEDICA PLC
Duration : Period :
Oxford BioMedica plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OXFORD BIOMEDICA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 10,4  GBP
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John Dawson Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Lorenzo M. Tallarigo Non-Executive Chairman
Nick Page Chief Operating Officer
Stuart Paynter Chief Financial Officer & Director
Kyriacos Mitrophanous Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OXFORD BIOMEDICA PLC95.05%732
GILEAD SCIENCES7.91%99 769
VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS17.40%44 677
REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS-2.53%39 144
NEUROCRINE BIOSCIENCES, INC.49.30%10 717
GENMAB3.60%9 949
