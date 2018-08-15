Oxford BioMedica : RNS notice of results OXB

Notice of Interim Results

London, UK - 15 August 2018: Oxford BioMedica plc ('Oxford BioMedica' or 'the Group') (LSE:OXB), a leading gene and cell therapy group, will be announcing its interim results for the six months ended 30 June 2018 on 13 September 2018.

A briefing for analysts will be held at 12:00pm GMT on 13 September 2018 at 85 Gresham Street, London, EC2R 7HE. There will be a simultaneous live conference call with Q&A and the presentation will be available on the Group's website at www.oxfordbiomedica.co.uk. An audio replay file will be made available shortly afterwards.

About Oxford BioMedica

Oxford BioMedica (LSE:OXB) is a leading gene and cell therapy group focused on developing life changing treatments for serious diseases. Oxford BioMedica and its subsidiaries (the 'Group') have built a sector leading lentiviral vector delivery platform (LentiVector®), which the Group leverages to develop in vivoand ex vivoproducts both in-house and with partners. The Group has created a valuable proprietary portfolio of gene and cell therapy product candidates in the areas of oncology, ophthalmology and CNS disorders. The Group has also entered into a number of partnerships, including with Novartis, Bioverativ, Sanofi, Axovant, Orchard Therapeutics, GC LabCell and Immune Design, through which it has long-term economic interests in other potential gene and cell therapy products. Oxford BioMedica is based across several locations in Oxfordshire, UK and employs more than 320 people. Further information is available at www.oxfordbiomedica.co.uk.