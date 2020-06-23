Oxford Biomedica : Annual General Meeting

Oxford, UK - 23 June, 2020: Oxford Biomedica plc (LSE:OXB) ('Oxford Biomedica' or 'the Group'), a leading gene and cell therapy group, today provides details for the Group's Annual General Meeting (AGM) taking place at the offices of Oxford Biomedica plc, Windrush Court, Transport Way, Oxford OX4 6LT, commencing at 3:00 p.m., and these details remain the same.

As announced on 22 May and 19 June 2020 and in light of COVID-19 and the Stay at Home measures that continue to be implemented by the UK Government, shareholders will not be admitted to the physical AGM meeting. To ensure the meeting is quorate, two Directors (who are also shareholders) will attend in person, with the rest of the Board dialling in to the meeting remotely.

The AGM will be routine business only to ensure that the Group complies with relevant legal requirements. Shareholders have been therefore requested to complete and submit a Form of Proxy by electronic means. As such shareholders should note that the meeting itself will deal only with proposing and voting on the Resolutions set out in the Notice. There will be no Board presentation or Q&A session with the Board and no new information will be disclosed during the AGM. The Board has arranged a listen-only conference call facility to allow shareholders to dial into the AGM and follow proceedings remotely and conference call details can be found below.

AGM webcast and conference call details:

A live webcast of the AGM will be available at: https://www.lsegissuerservices.com/spark/OxfordBioMedicaUnitedKingdom/events/4624d21b-3960-4893-a61a-6d2c9c7e6a12

Or

Dial-in details

UK dial-in: +44 203 1070289

US and International dial-in: +1 (973) 321-1024

Conference ID: 9793789

About Oxford Biomedica

Oxford Biomedica (LSE:OXB) is a leading, fully integrated, gene and cell therapy group focused on developing life changing treatments for serious diseases. Oxford Biomedica and its subsidiaries (the 'Group') have built a sector leading lentiviral vector delivery platform (LentiVector®), which the Group leverages to develop in vivo and ex vivo products both in-house and with partners. The Group has created a valuable proprietary portfolio of gene and cell therapy product candidates in the areas of oncology, ophthalmology, CNS disorders, liver diseases and respiratory disease. The Group has also entered into a number of partnerships, including with Novartis, Bristol Myers Squibb, Sanofi, Axovant Gene Therapies, Orchard Therapeutics, Santen, Boehringer Ingelheim, the UK Cystic Fibrosis Gene Therapy Consortium and Imperial Innovations, through which it has long-term economic interests in other potential gene and cell therapy products. Additionally the group has signed a Clinical and Commercial Supply Agreement with AstraZeneca for manufacture of the adeno based COVID-19 vaccine candidate, AZN1222. Oxford Biomedica is based across several locations in Oxfordshire, UK and employs more than 550 people. Further information is available at www.oxb.com