OXFORD IMMUNOTEC GLOBAL PLC

(OXFD)
Oxford Immunotec Appoints Patrick J. Balthrop, Sr. as Chairman

06/24/2019 | 11:36am EDT

OXFORD, United Kingdom and MARLBOROUGH, Mass., June 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (Nasdaq:OXFD) (the "Company"), a global, high-growth diagnostics company, today announced that it has appointed Patrick J. Balthrop, Sr. as Chairman of its board of directors. The current Chairman, Mr. Richard A. Sandberg, will remain a member of the board.

“On behalf of the Company and the board of directors I would like to thank our former Chairman, Richard Sandberg, for his service,” said Dr. Peter Wrighton-Smith, CEO of Oxford Immunotec. “In the decade that he served as Chairman, the Company has undergone a profound transformation, and Mr. Sandberg’s guidance and leadership has made an extraordinary contribution to Oxford Immunotec’s success. We look forward to continuing to benefit from his skills and his knowledge of the Company with his ongoing service as a Non-Executive Director.”

“We are very pleased to have Mr. Balthrop assume the role of Chairman,” continued Dr. Wrighton-Smith. “Mr. Balthrop brings a vast array of skills to the role of chair, including his extensive knowledge of the diagnostics and life sciences industries and his experience as both a Chairman and a member of multiple boards. In his role as a Non-Executive Director over the past three years, Mr. Balthrop has built a deep understanding of the Company and demonstrated the value of his broad leadership experience.”

About Patrick J. Balthrop, Sr.

Mr. Balthrop currently serves as Chairman of the board of directors of Agendia, Inc., a personalized medicine and molecular cancer diagnostics company, and as Chairman of the board of directors of Discovery Life Sciences, a premier provider of research services and biospecimen solutions to the life sciences industry. He is also a member of the board of directors of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSNL) a provider of advanced genomic sequencing and analytics for immuno-oncology, and an Executive Advisor for Water Street Healthcare Partners, strategic investors who specialize in growing middle-market healthcare companies.

Mr. Balthrop served as President and CEO of Luminex Corporation from 2004 to 2014, during which time the company's revenues grew eightfold. Before joining Luminex, he served as President of Fisher Healthcare, which is now a division of Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. Mr. Balthrop also held multiple positions at Abbott Laboratories, where he played an integral part in the development and global commercialization of a number of high profile diagnostic products.

Mr. Balthrop earned his bachelor’s degree in Biology from Spring Hill College and his Master of Business Administration from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

About Oxford Immunotec

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC is a global, high-growth diagnostics company focused on developing and commercializing proprietary assays for immunology and infectious disease. The Company's T-SPOT®.TB test has been approved for sale in over 50 countries, including the United States, where it has received pre-market approval from the Food and Drug Administration, Europe, where it has obtained a CE mark, as well as Japan and China. The Company is headquartered near Oxford, U.K. and in Marlborough, MA.  Additional information can be found at www.oxfordimmunotec.com.

T-SPOT and the Oxford Immunotec logo are trademarks of Oxford Immunotec Ltd.

CONTACTS:

For Media and Investor Inquiries:
Matt McLaughlin
Chief Financial Officer
Oxford Immunotec
Tel: +1 (508) 573-9953
mtmclaughlin@oxfordimmunotec.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
