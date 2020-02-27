Log in
OXFORD IMMUNOTEC GLOBAL PLC

OXFORD IMMUNOTEC GLOBAL PLC

(OXFD)
News 
News

Oxford Immunotec to Present at the Cowen and Company 40th Annual Health Care Conference

02/27/2020 | 09:50am EST

OXFORD, United Kingdom and MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (Nasdaq: OXFD), a global, high-growth diagnostics company, today announced that Dr. Peter Wrighton-Smith, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Cowen and Company 40th Annual Health Care Conference on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. EST at the Boston Marriott Copley Place in Boston.

About Oxford Immunotec

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC is a global, high-growth diagnostics company focused on developing and commercializing proprietary assays for immunology and infectious disease.  The Company’s T-SPOT®.TB test has been approved for sale in over 60 countries, including the United States, where it has received pre-market approval from the Food and Drug Administration, Europe, where it has obtained a CE mark, as well as Japan and China.  The Company is headquartered near Oxford, U.K. and in Marlborough, MA. Additional information can be found at www.oxfordimmunotec.com.

T-SPOT and the Oxford Immunotec logo are trademarks of Oxford Immunotec Ltd.

CONTACTS:

For Media and Investor Inquiries:
Matt McLaughlin
Chief Financial Officer
Oxford Immunotec
Tel: +1 (508) 573-9953
mtmclaughlin@oxfordimmunotec.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 72,8 M
EBIT 2019 -7,05 M
Net income 2019 -2,25 M
Finance 2019 181 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -162x
P/E ratio 2020 -248x
EV / Sales2019 2,46x
EV / Sales2020 2,27x
Capitalization 361 M
Chart OXFORD IMMUNOTEC GLOBAL PLC
Duration : Period :
Oxford Immunotec Global PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends OXFORD IMMUNOTEC GLOBAL PL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 20,25  $
Last Close Price 13,64  $
Spread / Highest target 54,0%
Spread / Average Target 48,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 46,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter James Wrighton-Smith Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Patrick J. Balthrop Chairman
Stefan C. Linn Chief Operating Officer
Matthew McLaughlin Chief Financial Officer
Patricia Randall Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
OXFORD IMMUNOTEC GLOBAL PLC-17.83%361
SARTORIUS15.43%15 815
VAREX IMAGING CORPORATION-20.06%917
REVENIO GROUP OYJ8.76%823
CELLAVISION AB (PUBL)-6.42%734
ALPHATEC HOLDINGS, INC.-14.02%374
