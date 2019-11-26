Log in
Oxford to Release Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results on December 11, 2019

0
11/26/2019 | 04:06pm EST

ATLANTA, Nov. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE: OXM) will report its fiscal third quarter ended November 2, 2019 financial results on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 after the market close.  The Company will also hold a conference call with senior management to discuss its financial results at 4:30 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website at www.oxfordinc.com.  Please visit the website at least 15 minutes early to register and download any necessary software.

A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website at www.oxfordinc.com through December 25, 2019 by dialing (412) 317-6671 access code 13696756.

About Oxford

Oxford Industries, Inc., a leader in the apparel industry, owns and markets the distinctive Tommy Bahama®, Lilly Pulitzer® and Southern Tide® lifestyle brands.  Oxford also produces certain licensed and private label apparel products. Oxford's stock has traded on the New York Stock Exchange since 1964 under the symbol OXM. For more information, please visit Oxford's website at www.oxfordinc.com.  

Contact: Anne M. Shoemaker
Telephone: (404) 653-1455
E-mail: InvestorRelations@oxfordinc.com



© GlobeNewswire 2019
