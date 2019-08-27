Southern Tide : Announces 2019 Tailgate Tour with Ultimate Tailgating Prize Package

GREENVILLE, S.C., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Tide, the premier coastal lifestyle and apparel brand, has announced the launch of their third annual Southern Tide Tailgate Tour. The expanded tour, which has grown in tandem with the success of the brand's collegiate ambassador program, will kick-off on September 7th, and will travel across the country to host seven tailgates during some of college football's biggest games.

Since its introduction in 2008, the brand's collegiate ambassador program has grown to become one of Southern Tide's most powerful tools to learn more about the consumer and build upon impactful partnerships. Its highly competitive selection process boasts thousands of applicants vying for just 15 new spots each year. The program currently includes 32 collegiate and lifestyle ambassadors, with 17 representing college campuses throughout the nation. Ambassadors work to bring awareness to the brand by hosting and participating in activations throughout their individual college communities, through social media activity and by creating strong digital content. The coveted ambassadorship is so beloved that some collegiates go on to join the brand full-time upon graduation as lifestyle or signature store ambassadors.

Southern Tide's ambassadors – and the authentic, adventure-filled content they produce – have played a crucial role impacting Southern Tide's expansion into new regions and overall brand awareness. With 84 licenses, Southern Tide's collegiate collection is distributed throughout 450 accounts, across 49 states, as well as online. The brand continues to expand this premium program, with Notre Dame and Ohio State as newly acquired additions this past year. The brand has also seen a growing waitlist of requested schools, and has outgrown solely retailing at college bookstores – now selling at specialty fan shops and boutiques, department stores and outdoor retailers to accommodate the demand from alumni and parents, in addition to students.

Stops on the 2019 Southern Tide Tailgate Tour include:

Texas A&M University @ Clemson University ( Sept. 7 )

@ ( ) University of Alabama @ University of South Carolina ( Sept. 14 )

@ ( ) University of Notre Dame @ University of Georgia ( Sept. 21 )

@ ( ) University of Missouri @ University of Kentucky ( Oct. 26 )

@ ( ) University of Georgia @ University of Florida ( Nov. 2 )

@ ( ) Penn State University @ Ohio State University ( Nov. 23 )

@ ( ) University of Oklahoma @ Oklahoma State University ( Nov. 30 )

"We are thrilled to expand our third annual Tailgate Tour for the college football season so fans can immerse themselves in bigger celebrations with family and friends during one of the most energetic times of the year," said Southern Tide CEO Christopher Heyn. "We took the Tailgate Tour to the next level with more events than ever before, an overall enhanced experience and a prize package featuring product from brands who really know how to throw a tailgate. Nothing brings individuals together from all over the nation like football season, and we continue to enjoy bringing our energetic lifestyle to the excitement of gameday."

The 2019 Southern Tide Tailgate Tour will offer food, beverages, games, and giveaways, in addition to partnering with Firefly Vodka, Tailgate Guys, Costa Sunglasses, Yeti, Pakmule, Soundboks, and Traeger Grills to create unique tailgate experiences and an ultimate tailgating prize package worth approximately $4,900. In addition to each party on game day, the Tailgate Tour will also include a pregame kick-off event hosted the day before by local retail partners, offering licensed collegiate Southern Tide apparel and a broad selection of the new Southern Tide Fall collection.

This year's Southern Tide Tailgate Tour will host bigger pregames and game day parties, double the retail events, and even more brand prize partnerships. Its growth speaks to Southern Tide's deep traditions of tailgating and engaging directly with college football fans to embrace the Southern state of mind and bring people together through authentic experiences. Attending games across the country allows Southern Tide to not only strengthen its presence in areas where it is already popular, but also expand into building new relationships.

For more information on the Tailgate Tour, prize sweepstakes official rules and entry (no purchase necessary), and the Southern Tide brand, please visit www.southerntide.com and follow the hashtag #STtailgatetour.

Please drink responsibly.

About Southern Tide

Founded in 2006, Greenville, S.C.-based Southern Tide is a coastal lifestyle apparel brand that embodies a Southern state of mind and adventurous spirit. Southern Tide is best known for its Skipjack Polo, deemed by many to be the most comfortable premium polo shirt. Innovative, yet timeless in its youthful style, Southern Tide offers an array of apparel and accessory products for men, women, and kids that deliver their authentic lifestyle through quality, experience, and service. Southern Tide is available for purchase in Southern Tide Signature Stores, more than 850 specialty retailers and premium department stores in more than 45 states across the United States, as well as online at www.southerntide.com. Southern Tide is a wholly owned subsidiary of Oxford Industries (NYSE: OXM).

