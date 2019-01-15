Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Oxford Instruments plc    OXIG   GB0006650450

OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC (OXIG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe Europe - 01/15 05:00:00 am
900 GBp   +2.04%
2018OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC : annual earnings release
2017OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC : half-yearly earnings release
2017OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC : annual earnings release
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC : - Additional Listing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/15/2019 | 05:30am EST

15 January 2019

Oxford Instruments plc

Additional Listing

Application has been made to The UK Listing Authority and The London Stock Exchange for a block listing totalling 150,000 Ordinary shares of 5 pence each to trade on The London Stock Exchange and to be admitted to The Official List.  The expected admission date is Thursday 17 January 2019.  The shares shall rank equally with the existing issued shares of the Company.

The Block listing consists of 150,000 shares to be issued under the Performance Share Plan (PSP).

Enquiries:        

Oxford Instruments plc                                                          

Susan Johnson-Brett, Company Secretary         

Tel:  01865 393324

Email: susan.johnson-brett@oxinst.com


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC
05:30aOXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC : - Additional Listing
PR
01/14OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC : - Blocklisting - Interim Review
PR
01/11OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
01/03OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC : - Director Declaration
PR
01/02OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC : - Holding(s) in Company
PR
2018OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC : - Holding(s) in Company
PR
2018OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR
2018OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC : - Holding(s) in Company
PR
2018OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC : - Holding(s) in Company
PR
2018OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC : - Holding(s) in Company
PR
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.