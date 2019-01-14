Log in
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC (OXIG)
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC : - Blocklisting - Interim Review

01/14/2019 | 11:02am EST

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Information provided on this form must be typed or printed electronically and provided to an ris.

Date: 14 January 2018

Name of applicant: Oxford Instruments plc
Period of return: From: 1 July 2018 To: 31 December 2018
Name of scheme: ESO Scheme (A3274711995) Senior Executive Long-Term Incentive Scheme (SELTIS)
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return: 493,908 58,000
Plus:  The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for): Nil Nil
Less:  Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G): Nil Nil
Equals:  Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period: 493,908 58,000
Note: This block listing is no longer required as all options have been exercised and the scheme is now closed.

   

Name of contact: Susan Johnson-Brett
Telephone number of contact: 01865 393324

LEI number of Oxford Instruments plc: 213800J364EZD6UCE231

Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State


© PRNewswire 2019
