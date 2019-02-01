OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC : - Director Declaration

Classification: Directorate Declaration

Oxford Instruments plc

Change in Director’s Particulars

1 February 2019

In accordance with paragraph 9.6.14 of the Listing Rules, the Company has been advised that Royal Dutch Shell plc (the “Company”) has announced its intention, subject to approval at its AGM, to appoint Neil Carson a Director of the Company with effect from 1 June 2019.

Issued for and on behalf of Oxford Instruments plc

Contact for queries:

Susan Johnson-Brett

Company Secretary

01865 393324

