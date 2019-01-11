Log in
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC : - Director/PDMR Shareholding

01/11/2019 | 05:30am EST

11 January 2019

Oxford Instruments plc

(the “Company”)

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Oxford Instruments plc, a leading provider of high-technology solutions, information and services for industry and research, was notified on 10 January 2019 that on that date certain purchases and awards of ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the capital of the Company were made under the all-employee Oxford Instruments Share Incentive Plan (the "SIP") including by and to the Executive Directors.  

The transactions listed below were undertaken on behalf of the Executive Directors by the trustee of the SIP.

The Matching Shares are subject to a risk of forfeiture which will normally be removed on the third anniversary of award subject to the participant's continued employment and the retention of the linked Partnership Shares.  No consideration was paid by the participants for the award of, or is due on the release of, the Matching Shares. 

Susan Johnson-Brett

Company Secretary

Tel: 01865 393324

Oxford Instruments plc

LEI: 213800J364EZD6UCE231

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulations

1 Details  of  the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  closely associated
a) Name Ian Barkshire
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Chief Executive
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Oxford Instruments plc
b) LEI 213800J364EZD6UCE231
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		   Ordinary Shares of 5p each in Oxford Instruments plc


  ISIN - GB0006650450
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Partnership Shares (15) and Matching Shares (3) in the Company’s Share Incentive Plan
c) Price(s) and volume(s)

 
Price(s) Volume(s)
£9.29 16
£9.29 3
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
  19
£176.51
e) Date of the transaction 10 January 2019
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

   

1 Details  of  the  person  discharging  managerial  responsibilities  /  person  closely associated
a) Name Gavin Hill
2 Reason for the notification
a) Position/status Group Finance Director
b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification
3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name Oxford Instruments plc
b) LEI 213800J364EZD6UCE231
4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		   Ordinary Shares of 5p each in Oxford Instruments plc


  ISIN - GB0006650450
b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Partnership Shares (15) and Matching Shares (3) in the Company’s Share Incentive Plan
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
£9.29 16
£9.29 3
d) Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
19
£176.51
e) Date of the transaction 10 January 2019
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

